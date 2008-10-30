Graham Cracker Cookies

Chocolate chips, M & M's, and chopped nuts make the cookie complete.

By Maureen Worman

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat together margarine and sugars until light and fluffy. Blend in egg and vanilla. Add combined flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda and salt. Mix well. Stir in chocolate chips , M & M's, and nuts.

  • Drop dough by heaping tablespoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets about 3 inches apart . Press 2 or 3 additional M & M candies on top of cookies if desired.

  • Bake in pre-heated oven 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on sheet about 3 minute and remove to wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 31.9mg; sodium 195.4mg. Full Nutrition
