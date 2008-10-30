Graham Cracker Cookies
Chocolate chips, M & M's, and chopped nuts make the cookie complete.
I made these using hershey bars broken up into chunks and mini marshmallows. They tasted just like a smore. I think using the hershey's chocolate specifically and the marshmallows allowed the flavor of the graham to be more pronounced. My husband thought these were without a doubt the best cookie he's ever eaten.Read More
These were a good, soft cookie, but the graham crumbs didn't boost the flavor any.Read More
Turned these into s'more cookies with marshmallows and chocolate chips. The first batch stuck really bad, so I just dumped the rest of the dough in an 8" pan and baked like brownies. My kids loved them and they were easily lifted out of the pan.
It's a great variation on the typical M&M cookie. The graham cracker does a great job of complimenting the chocolate. It gives it a quality that is a little like a pecan sandie. I've made them for my family and co-workers and all enjoyed them.
I did a careful comparsion between various similar recipes to make sure I chose one with a distinct graham cracker taste - and this was the winner! LOVED it, and the whole family did too. However, I did not use this in "cookie" form. I made a double batch of this but omitted the chocolate and nuts. I put half in the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Then layered chocolate bars across it, then a layer of marshmallow fluff, then topped with the other half of this dough. Baked at 375 for 15-20 min and was an incredible S'mores Cookie Bar!
Delicious cookies ~ Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside. This sounds crazy that I am writing a review for graham cookies when I did not use the graham crackers. Honestly I wanted to but could not find them in the pantry, had a clear out last week when I did a sell by date check and thought I must have thrown them away then, but once I put all the ingredients I had used back in the pantry, found them in the wrong place!!! Anyway back to the cookies, I used a mixture of chocolate chips and heaths toffee pieces. I cooked half of the cookies and then froze half as dough balls to bake at a later date, love these cookies and can't wait to try them next time with the cracker crumbs!!!!
That perfect elusive combination of chewy and crunchy! Used a mix of 1/2 c white chocolate chips, 3/4c semi sweet chocolate chips, and 1/2 c reeses pieces
I love these cookies and so does everyone I've made them for. But i have made some changes I use cinnamon graham crackers and mini m&m's.
I rarely have trouble with temps and times in my oven on recipes, but this one I did. At 8-9 minutes, the cookies were done on the edges, but raw in the middle. At 10-11 minutes, the edges were starting to brown too much and the centers were still way too gooey. I left the on the cookie sheet for longer than stated as well, and the centers set up a little, but were still gooey. Maybe a lower temp for longer? Still a very tasty cookie. The graham cracker crumbs add a nice flavor, once you get past all the chocolate!
A bit too rich for me. I used mini marshmallows and chocolate chips to make them smore cookies. Kids liked them!
this cookie was so buttery, the graham cracker adds a special flavor and is not overpowering. i absolutely recommend making this.
A flavorful cookie! I did not use chocolate chips or nuts, instead I increased the M&M's to one heaping cupful. A word of warning, these cookies SPREAD. I might be tempted to add a little more flour or perhaps use a 1/2 butter - 1/2 butter flavor shortening combination to see if that makes a difference.
I used this recipe as a base to make my smores cookies - search on the site. Good, but subtle graham flavor to the cookie.
Yummy cookie. I used half the amount of white sugar and they were great.
Good basic cookie then you can add what chips, nuts, etc. you want. They do not spread so make them smaller otherwise the insides do not get done. I could not taste the graham crackers but it did make a different cookie - and I am always looking for a new cookie recipe.
These are pretty good, but all of the chocolate is overwhelming, and I didn't put in all the M&Ms called for--I was low. Very easy, though, and I used the food processor to grind the graham crackers and chop the nuts. I used about 5 or 6 graham crackers to get a cup. Luckily, I had exactly enough graham crackers. I was intrigued by the idea of s'more cookies, but I didn't try it that way this time. I'd definitely cut back on the chocolate next time--either no M&Ms or 1 cup only of chocolate chips. I couldn't really taste the pecans, so I'd add more next time as well. They baked up well enough at 10 minutes and didn't really spread. thanks for the recipe!
I decided to make this recipe after realizing I didn't have milk for the peanut butter cookies I had wanted to make...added about a 1/2 cup of peanut butter to the recipe...and had pecans on hand. taste great!
MmmmMmmm, these are great cookies! I added about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of peanut butter and used semi-sweet and white chocolate chips. The dough was pretty dry so I had to hand form the cookies. They baked for just over 10 minutes and came out perfect. Definitely will make again with other additives. Very good!
Wonderful recipe
I halved this recipe, but used an entire egg. I also used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. Very good!
This is my go to chocolate chip cookie recipe now! The first time I made it, I didn't make any changes. The next time I left out the candy. It was way too much chocolate for me. And that's coming from a chocoholic ??I stopped adding the marshmallows that another reviewer recommended, because they stick to the pan and add too much sugar. I made them tonight and didn't have any pecans. I would never have guessed using walnuts instead, would cause such a difference in flavor. I will never make them without again. To summarize, the graham crackers really make this recipe special!
i could taste the graham cracker, its like eating a pie crust. i followed the recipe exactly.
I followed the recipe exactly but do not plan on making again. The dough was crumbly and did not stay together well enough to form solid cookies.
OMG! These are sooooo wonderful! Made them for our cookout with neighbors and everyone loved them!! Used dark chocolate Nestle morsels and might add more next time but that is only my personal preference. Thank you for a wonderful recipe .
I thought these cookies were very good. However, I was surprised by how little an effect the graham cracker had on the flavor outcome. I used 2 eggs instead of 1 & 3/4c. whole wheat flour, 1/2c. white flour. Since chocolate doesn't sit well with me, I used reese's pieces candies in my cookies instead. Overall, very good recipe.
i really liked these cookies! i made them for camping and everyone seemed to like them! i didnt add the m&m's but i added peanut butter chips and chocolate chips! MMM will make them again!
These are Wonderful!!! If i could rate these ten stars i would!!! Oh so chewey! The graham cracker does give it a unique flavor this is the Best cookie iv eatin in along time! I did only add chocolate chips.Try them you wont be sorry!
Great tasting cookie! The only problem is that the dough is very crumbly so it was difficult to spoon on to the cookie sheet.
This cookie is fantastic. I used butterscotch chips instead of chocolate chips and they taste incredible.
These are great cookies I found them to be flat so I used them to make s'mores. EVERYONE LOVED them!
Flavor is terrific, but I also made them as s'mores and as someone previously said they stuck too much to the cookie sheet. So I baked them as bars and that was the ideal way!
Everyone really liked them! I only added chocolate chips to the batter since I did not have nuts or coconut on hand. I put the dough in the fridge for about 2 hours to make handling it easier. They have a real buttery flavor and nice crunch!
These were very good; chewy and full of lots of flavors! I substituted 1 cup peanut butter chips and 1 cup butterscotch chips instead of the chocolate chips and they were great.
These might be the best cookies I’ve ever made! I added Skor bits and everything else was as listed. I doubled the recipe and ended up with a worrying amount of cookies, what a problem to have ;)
Family loved it. Will definitely make again.
This is one of the best cookie recipes my family and I have made and we have been using this recipe for years now. We turn these into smores cookies which is great because of the graham crackers in it. We add Kraft mallow bits and chocolate chips. Everyone that has tried these go crazy for it. They're always requesting that I make more.
great recipe started eating before they into the oven and even after (where the real test is), and these were really good!
excellent recipe. used peanut butter chips and chocolate chips, and the taste combination with the graham crackers was excellent.
Great recipe...my family loves these cookies. The dough freezes really great. Thank you.
Following Amanadabix review, I Made these using hershey bars broken up into chunks &mini marshmallows. They tasted just like a smore. I think using the hershey's chocolate specifically & the marshmallows allowed the flavor of the graham to be more pronounced. Yum! Also, I made a double batch of this but omitted the chocolate & nuts. I put 1/2 in the bottom of a 9x13" pan. Then layered chocolate bars across it, then a layer of marshmallow fluff, then topped with the other half of this dough. Baked at 375*F for 15-20 min and Tasted like a S'mores Cookie Bar!
This was great and tasty;-) I loved this recipe..1 of my fav..Try it..
I made these today. I added butterscotch chips, semi sweet chips, chopped walnuts and coconut. I mirrored seven layer bars. They are FANTASTIC!
I used butter-flavored shortening instead of butter. I skipped the M & M's because I thought two cups of chocolate chips and the pecans would be rich enough. My husband loved them so I'll make them again using butter and adding some M & M's.
Took nearly 19 minutes to bake. My 10 year old made these and turned out fine except the bake time was not accurate for us. Great easy recipe with easy pantry ingredients.
These came out quite good. I used a little more Graham crumbs and only chocolate chips. Baked them 11 minutes til golden. These crisped up as they cooled. I got 42 nice thick cookies. Will make again!
Only change I made was to leave out the pecans. These are really yummy. Great just out of the oven and still really good the next day. Not a strong graham cracker taste though.
These immediately made the favorites list! I used 1/2 regular graham cracker crumbs and 1/2 chocolate graham cracker crumbs... made an ugly cookie but man are they delicious! Will use only regular graham crumbs next time so they look a little less like poo. I did not add nuts but used a few extra chocolate candies. Cooked perfectly in 9 minutes. Cooled first 3 minutes on sheet as instructed. They are soft and perfect. To be honest I’ve only eaten them warm so far but I know they’ll be just as amazing tomorrow!
These cookies are addicting!!! My nephew requested M & M cookies for his birthday. Instead of making chocolate chip cookie dough with M & M's instead of chocolate chips, I decided to try these. I'm so glad I did. I did not have any pecans and was reluctant to put them in anyway because I was giving them away and didn't want to cause a hazard with allergies. I forgot to grease the pans on the first batch, but they turned out fine and did not stick at all. I doubled the recipe and used a large scoop to form the cookies. It made exactly 4 dozen.I will definitely make these again and use the pecans the next time.
I made this recipe a little differently and I actually like it better this way. I made the graham cracker cookie with no additional mix ins. After I pull it from oven I sprinkle chocolate chips over the top and half each marshmallow covering the whole pan. I put it back in on broil to brown the marshmallows. The reason I like it better is because you have a layer of graham goodness, chocolate and finally the marshmallow. Its amazing!
