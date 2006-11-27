Praline Butter Cookies
Butter cookies.
Like shortbread cookies, butter cookies are made without baking powder or baking soda. They are supposed to be a crunchy, buttery cookie. Perhaps that is the reason for the previous reviewers problems with the recipe.Read More
I think the submitter forgot to list the baking powder in the recipe. Anyhow, I caught the ommission and added a 1/2 tsp of baking powder (had to guess). After I baked the cookies (I upped the temp to 325), the pecan halves fell out. I haven't completely given up on this recipe, though. Next time I will crush the pecans and mix them into the dough. I will probably use 1/4 less flour, too.Read More
I too did not have praline liqueur so I substituted Amereto and substituted almonds for the pecans. These cookies are fabulous. I will be making a triple batch next time because a double batch went so fast I could not store any. Thank you for a new favorite :)
I made these with leftover egg yolks and used amaretto liquer and almonds instead. This adapted well to high altitude with minimal adjustments. Served with a Pinot Grigio and it paired wonderfully!
I had to improvise a little, but I still found these to be delicious. Not having praline liqueur, I used peach schnapps. I also noticed that the amount of baking powder was not listed, so I referred to a spritz recipe and used 1 tsp. I would caution about making the balls too big and crowding the cookie sheet. Pressing the pecans in a bit kept them from falling out. Bake 20-22 minutes at 300 degrees.
