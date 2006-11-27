Praline Butter Cookies

Recipe by ERIN CAROL

Directions

  • Cream butter; gradually add sugar, beating well at medium speed of an electric mixer. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating after each addition. Stir in vanilla and praline liqueur.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, mixing well. Shape dough into 1 inch balls; place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Press a pecan half into center of each cookie. Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 79.6mg. Full Nutrition
