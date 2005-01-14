Molasses Cookies III
This is my son Ben's favorite cookie. For a tender tangier cookie use buttermilk in place of the milk.
Excellent! I have tried many of molasses cookie recipes (because it is my son's Lewis's favorite cookie). This is the best so far.Read More
I didn't care for this cookie. The batter was runny and it was difficult to keep the bottoms from burning. I had to lower my oven's temperature and reduce cooking time. Also, they tasted bad, but it may not necessarily have to do with the recipe itself, maybe I just don't like molasses cookies.Read More
Great tangy, not-too-sweet, soft cookie. I doubled the spices and added cinnamon and it is just like a mini-ginger bread.
