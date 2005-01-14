Molasses Cookies III

This is my son Ben's favorite cookie. For a tender tangier cookie use buttermilk in place of the milk.

Recipe by Lois Winkler

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 - 3 dozen
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat shortening ( or butter ) and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses, egg and 3 tablespoons of flour.

  • Sift together remaining flour and other dry ingredients. Mix together the vinegar, water and buttermilk. Add alternately to the molasses mixture and beat batter until it is very smooth.

  • Drop teaspoons of the mixture onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12-15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 127.7mg. Full Nutrition
