Fresh Pineapple-Berry Fiasco

This is a refreshing summer cool off drink which is also great to serve at parties! I serve mine with whipped cream on top!

Recipe by sarah stephens

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
  • Juice the pineapple, strawberries, and blueberries together in a juice machine. Pour the juice into a blender along with the ice cubes. Puree until smooth.

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 52.5g; fat 1g; sodium 4.5mg. Full Nutrition
