Fresh Pineapple-Berry Fiasco
This is a refreshing summer cool off drink which is also great to serve at parties! I serve mine with whipped cream on top!
This makes a delicious smoothie. I have to admit that I skipped the juicing part... for one because I don't have a juicer, and two because I didn't think it was necessary. This has just a few simple ingredients and the pineapple does make it frothy and thick. Sooo good! I will definitely make this again. Be warned that each serving is huge, not that it's a bad thing!
This makes a delicious smoothie. I have to admit that I skipped the juicing part... for one because I don't have a juicer, and two because I didn't think it was necessary. This has just a few simple ingredients and the pineapple does make it frothy and thick. Sooo good! I will definitely make this again. Be warned that each serving is huge, not that it's a bad thing!
Always make this on weekends. The pineapple makes it foamy. (why do you call it a fiasco -- it means an utter disaster?)
Excellently refreshing!
