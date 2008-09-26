Ultimate Sugar Cookies
The name says it all. This Crisco sugar cookie recipe can be made with pancake syrup instead of corn syrup if you wish.
The name says it all. This Crisco sugar cookie recipe can be made with pancake syrup instead of corn syrup if you wish.
I followed this recipe exact, only using half shortening-half butter. I let it firm up in the fridge for 24 hours before I used it. I used this in the Cinna-Spin Cookies. Worked out excellently for me. EDITED TO ADD 09/26/08: I made this again this morning and rolled it in cinnamon/sugar and made Snickerdoodles. I think it rivals Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles. I really like the texture of this one. I think this might me my new go-to recipe for Sugar Cookies. This recipe, using half butter and half shortening, really holds up. You don't need to stick it in the fridge for very long to firm it up and this one didn't spread on me like some other recipes have.Read More
I found the dough uneasy to work with and spread too much in the pan when cooked. Even with it being chilled in the fridge dough was still too soft. My family didn't enjoy the flavour too much either and really needed icing to cover up the flavour of the cookie.Read More
I followed this recipe exact, only using half shortening-half butter. I let it firm up in the fridge for 24 hours before I used it. I used this in the Cinna-Spin Cookies. Worked out excellently for me. EDITED TO ADD 09/26/08: I made this again this morning and rolled it in cinnamon/sugar and made Snickerdoodles. I think it rivals Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles. I really like the texture of this one. I think this might me my new go-to recipe for Sugar Cookies. This recipe, using half butter and half shortening, really holds up. You don't need to stick it in the fridge for very long to firm it up and this one didn't spread on me like some other recipes have.
This recipe can be found in any package of butter flavored crisco, along with excellent peanut butter, oatmeal, and chocolate chip cookie recipes. They are average in the shape holding department. I took a tip from another review in this category, and cut them out on parchment paper, and just transfered the paper to my cookie sheet. Helped lots!
I've conducted a lifelong search for the greatest sugar cookie. I'm looking for a slightly cakey texture which holds it shape during baking. Sadly, this cookie did not fill the bill. I followed the recipe exactly. The flavor and texture are pretty good but they spread during cooking. I used "Sugar Cookie Icing" from Allrecipes with excellent results. Don't get me wrong, this is a good cookie, just not what I was looking for.
I added a little cinnamon. I didn't have any trouble rolling them out, they were only in the refrigerator about 45 min. then I dusted the counter and rolling pin with powdered sugar no problem sticking. I did however put them back in the refrigerator between batches.
This is my favorite sugar cookie recipe!! It is very easy to work with and the cookies taste great and stay chewy!! Everyone in my family loves these and I have been using this same recipe for years!!
I found the dough uneasy to work with and spread too much in the pan when cooked. Even with it being chilled in the fridge dough was still too soft. My family didn't enjoy the flavour too much either and really needed icing to cover up the flavour of the cookie.
I used regular butter instead of the shortening, and I just put the dough in the fridge to chill. I also added 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice to the dough(cinnamon, nutmeg, ect.) I had to review now, though, because I could NOT stop eating the dough!!! (Maybe its cause Im preggo :) I ate at least 5 BIG spoonfuls. I will update once I actually bake them....
Made these for Christmas and used the "Butter Icing For Cookies" recipe from this site. I followed the recipe exactly. I divided the dough into fourths, refrigerated the dough about 1/2 hour, then rolled out 1/4 of the dough on my lightly floured counter with wax paper on top of dough. Kept the rest of dough in refrigerator. Repeated 3 more times. I Had absolutely no problems. The cookies were a big hit with my adult kids and my grandkids. Will make these again.
this is the best surgar cokkie recipe i have ever seen i made these one time to show to my cooking class and they loved them so much the teacher is haveing the class make them as part of are fianl exam!!!!!!(what i did is i added a bit of pumkin spice to it :)
As another reviewer said, this is simply the Crisco recipe. But, with the whole corn syrup is bad for you thing, they've changed their recipe and I didn't ever save a card. So thank you for posting it. I do always add in an extra 1/2 c. of flour and don't roll between wax paper. I add 1 t. of almond with the vanilla. Yumm-O!!
This recipe is an all time favorite around my house. The kids cant get enough. they are chewy sweet!
We made one change in this recipe, 1\2 cup of butter flavored shortening and 1\2 cup of butter. We rolled them in cinnamon-sugar and made snickerdoodles out of the dough. I just tried one and it was the best cookie in the world! I think this will be the cookie recipe for the rest of my life. My mom helped me just a little bit and the rest I did by myself.
I made these one day after looking for a good cookie recipe. I substituted the shortening for butter, and instead of refrigerating the dough, and rolling the dough and cookie-cuttering it, I rolled it into 1" balls, flattened, then covered with cinnamon and sugar... YUM!
I found that the dough is kinda runny after only chilling in the fridge for an hour. What I've done is I make the dough as indicated here with "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" and regular pancake syrup. It tastes awesome and doesn't run as much. But I also leave the dough in the fridge for over 24 hours. Not sure why but it really helps and makes THE ULTIMATE sugar cookies! :)
These taste so good; however, I tried to make them into heart-shaped cookies for Valentine's Day, and they spread so much while cooking that they didn't look like hearts when they were finished. If I was to make sugar cookies again and didn't care about the shape, I would definitely use this recipe - yummy!
Delicious! BUT - the cookies spread A LOT. The dough is really sticky, so I used confectioners sugar and waxed paper to roll the dough. After I realized the cookies wouldn't hold the shape of the cookie cutter, I began to shape them with my hands into round cookies. I would not recommended using them with cookie cutters. However, they are soft and gooey and wonderful! I didn't have butter flavored shortening, so I used half butter and half shortening.
Amazing! Used the suggestions on this site for the butter icing substituting hazlenut coffee creamer for the vanilla and milk in the icing and these cookies were better than any I have ever bought in a store!
These cookies are delicious!! I used pancake syrup and butter and they came out so soft and moist!! The batter was too sticky to roll out. I dont know why. Maybe because I have VERY limited experience makin cookies. Dropped spoonfuls on a cookie sheet and let my son put some sprinkles on. Austin (my son) definately approves!
This was a good easy receipe. I was able to make these while I did a few things around the house.
This is the only recipe I use for sugar cookies. Sure, they spread a little, but they won't flatten too much unless you roll out the dough too thin. What I like about these is that they are soft and chewy--very unlike the crispy sugar cookies that are most common out there. These are AWESOME with cream cheese frosting (cream cheese, milk, vanilla, pwd sugar).
Best sugar cookies, ever! I had these when I was a kid and looked for the recipe for more than 10 years. The corn syrup and lots of vanilla give them so much more flavor than all the other recipes I tried. These have been my Christmas cut-outs for years. The only change I've made is I use all butter. I never use shortening for anything. I hate the taste of it.
I thought this recipe would be good, but I only used half the amount of shortening and the other half butter. I refrigerated the batter for over an hour and even put it in the freezer for about 30 min to make sure it would roll out well and the cookies were a nightmare! I decided to do some cutouts and some just round and then baked them just so that they could all mush together. I've used so many recipes from the site and have had tremendous luck with all of them except this one. I should have listened more to the reviews because this sugar cookie recipe was really unpleasant to work with
This was great! I will make again and again
I found this recipe to be very annoying. i absolutly couldn't get the dough to do anything it wouldnt rool out it was sticky and goopy. i fallowed the recipe exactly as it said and it didnt help i even left it in the fridge and extra 1h30m but still the same so i desided to roll it in to tiny balls and then rolled them in sugar and they turned out okay but still tasteless and the only way to get them to bake through was to leave them in the oven long and then they turned out brown and unappitizing.Good luck with this one.
This is your basic christmas cookie recipe and it turned out great. I used 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla and added a tsp of almond extract. Fantastic
The dough came out dry and bland. I added another egg to the batter and more vanilla. With the adjustments they came out ok but didn't taste like a traditional "sugar" cookie.
I substituted the vanilla extract for Maple. Kiddos loved it!!
I love this recipe! I had an oline bakery and specialized in decorated sugar cookies. This is the recipe I always used and got rave reviews from all of my clients. I did not use pancake syrup ever and I did not sift the flour but actually used a heavy had when filling up the measuring cup. They are puffier that most and sometimes that was a problem if the cutter I was using was really detailed. You can add more flour to get it more stiff. It is a very forgiving dough.
This is the original ultimate sugar cookie recipe from the packaging of Butter Flavored Crisco. My family and I have been making it for years. It is awesome.
These cookies were gorgeous. I used baking paper to cook the cookies on the baking tray to retain the softness. My family gobbled them all up!
So yummy! Loved by all!
I make these almost every time I need a Sugar cookie
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections