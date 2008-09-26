Ultimate Sugar Cookies

4.4
35 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

The name says it all. This Crisco sugar cookie recipe can be made with pancake syrup instead of corn syrup if you wish.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat sugar and shortening on medium speed with an electric mixer in a bowl until well blended. Add eggs, corn syrup, and vanilla; beat well. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Gradually add flour mixture to egg mixture on low speed until well blended.

  • Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Roll out dough between 2 sheets of lightly floured wax paper. Cut out desired shapes with a floured cutter and place them on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake cookies in the preheated oven until the centers are set, 6 to 10 minutes. Baking time will depend on the size and thickness of cookies; do not overbake. Cool briefly, then remove from the cookie sheets to cool to room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 49.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/29/2022