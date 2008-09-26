Ultimate Sugar Cookies

I thought this recipe would be good, but I only used half the amount of shortening and the other half butter. I refrigerated the batter for over an hour and even put it in the freezer for about 30 min to make sure it would roll out well and the cookies were a nightmare! I decided to do some cutouts and some just round and then baked them just so that they could all mush together. I've used so many recipes from the site and have had tremendous luck with all of them except this one. I should have listened more to the reviews because this sugar cookie recipe was really unpleasant to work with