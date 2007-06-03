Chocolate Almond Treats

2.24.19 First, I have to say that this did not even come close to what I thought I was making which was “chocolate rice crispy treats” which I could cut into bars. I bought a box of Kellogg's Cocoa Krispies®, tasted it, and found this cereal super sweet. The only deviation I made from the recipe instructions was reducing the amount of the brown sugar. When this came out of the oven, bubbling, I sprinkled the chocolate chips on the top, waited a few minutes for them to soften, but they didn’t soften enough to spread them. The recipe doesn’t tell you what kind of almonds to use (whole, slivers, sliced?), so I used sliced, but was unable to even press them down into the chocolate because the chips hadn’t softened enough. I put this in the fridge overnight, and what I ended up with is something that tastes like candy. It falls apart when you try to cut it, almonds and chips falling off, and looks like you’ve broken apart a large piece of candy bark, just not easy at all to eat. Not sure what went wrong here, but I won’t be making this again. I’m giving this 2 stars because it didn’t taste bad, but this was a huge disappointment!

