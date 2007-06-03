Chocolate Almond Treats

Chocolate rice crispy treats!

Recipe by Stephanie

12
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8 inch, square baking pan with heavy-duty foil, folding the foil over the edges of the pan.

  • Put butter in pan and melt in oven. Add brown sugar, corn syrup and vanilla; stir to mix.

  • Add cereal and stir with a spoon, then mix with fingers until thoroughly coated. Place waxed paper on top and press down gently but firmly.

  • Bake for 25 minutes until entire surface is bubbly. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and let stand for chips to soften.

  • Spread chips, then sprinkle with almonds, pressing gently into chocolate. Let cool until just warm, then refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight before cutting.

  • Using foil as a lifter, remove from pan and, without inverting (almond would peel off), peel off foil. Cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 52.1mg. Full Nutrition
