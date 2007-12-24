Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies
A double dose of peanut butter!
This recipe ROCKS!I love the old fahioned cookies and my family did too!I didn't have the pb chips so I used 3 cups of peanut butter instead and chocolate chips!!AND YUM!It produced a decent amount of cookies and the cook time was right on as well about 15 mins per batch.All this coming from a girl who doesn't bake...lol!Well,I found a new talent and I do believe I will be making these every year from now on!Thanks for the great recipe!!!!!HAPPY HOLIDAYS!Read More
These cookies were very thick. Good peanut butter flavor.Read More
Great Recipe, I increased the PB by about 1/4c (just to finish off the rest of the can). They came out heavy and rich and everyone loved them!
Excellent recipe, turned out great! (The batter alone is to die for... :) Actually made the exact amount of cookies stated, and the bake time was even accurate, too.
I have never been a big fan of peanut butter cookies. I made these for my boyfriend and I. I ended eating up most of them. I couldn't stop eating them. They were very addicting. I did use the tip and added a 1/4 cup more of peanut butter. Inormally putt my cookies in something so not to lose the moisture but with these, there was no need. The sat out for a few days and were as moist and yummy as when i took then off thebaking sheet. Great recipe. I will be making these again.
I loved this recipe. I did a few things differently, so I gave it 4 stars, since I can't rate something I didn't follow to a tee. I LOVE PB, so I added almost a full cup of unsalted chopped peanuts, and used only 1 1/2 cups of the PB chips. I also added about 1/4 cup of honey. I wish I tried more, because I couldn't really taste it. Even after that, it was not too sweet, which is the way I like them. I also prefer the lower cooking time - about 12 minutes. I did not feel the batter was crumbly, but didn't care because I did not want to bother with shaping them and doing the criss-cross. I used an ice cream scoop, only smooshed them down a tiny bit, and I love how they retained their height and irregular shape that way. Absolutely my favorite PB cookies so far.
Really good, tender and crumbly and slightly chewy. I used 1 C whole wheat pastry flour and mostly white flour with a little molasses, as I had run out of brown sugar. I split the batch and added peanut chips to one half and chocolate chips to the other.
These cookies were delicious! I did change it a little by using less peanut butter chips (about 1.5 cups) and after the cookies had cooled, I melted some chocolate and paraffin wax in a double boiler and drizzled it on top. Everyone loved them!
I only wish I could give more stars,this is the best peanut butter cookie I ever tasted.
I have been getting recipies off of allrecipies.com for a while now and this is by far the BEST recipe. I love to bake and am always looking for new recipies to add to my book. These cookies have the right amount of peanut butter to them. They are moist, not like the other crumbly peanut butter cookies ive tasted. I used 1/4 less flour and put in the nestle peanut butter and chocolate chip swirl chips and threw them in there as well as some peanut butter chips. They were not even crumbly at all when I did the criss-cross shape in them like a few others have said. I will add this recipe to my book. These are the best PB cookies ive ever tasted. Maybe half the vanilla extract with have vanilla and half almond extract, I havent done that yet, but it sure sounds good!
These are really good! I'm not a fan of pb cookies usually, but these are so much better than most. I think a key thing though, is the baking time. 15 minutes would have been way too long. Hard and crispy is not something I'm looking for when it comes to cookies. 9 minutes was pefect for me; the cookies are a great, soft and chewy texture. I also used about 1/4 cup choco chips because my bag of pb chips didn't make 2 cups. I enjoyed the chocolate chips in this; next time I might use half and half. I used trans-fat free pb chips (found in the natural foods aisle, I think the brand is Sunspire). I used half salted butter and only used a pinch of salt. Finally, I used half whole-wheat pastry flour and Adams natural pb.
these were so yummmmmmy i almost ate them all myslelf
Excellent cookies. My dad complained they weren't sweet enough, but everyone else loved them. Recipe makes a ton of them.
These are the perfect peanut butter cookie!!! They are extremely easy to make and delicious. I baked the cookies for 11 minutes and used a 10 ounce bag of Reese PB chips and the cookies are just AMAZING!!!
This is a good basic peanut butter cookie recipe that lends well to whatever adaptation one's heart desires. My cookies turned out soft and lovely, though I overcooked many of them. (My oven is one of those "individual oven temperatures may vary" ones they are always warning about!) I cut the baking time down to 8 min. I didn't have peanut butter chips on hand so substituted for semi-sweet chocolate chips in half my batch and went without in the other half. As I suspected, I preferred the plain and I think the peanut butter chips would have been a little much for me as I don't like things overly sweet. It is just a matter of personal preference though, nothing wrong with the recipe for those that like them sweet. The only other change I made was to cream the sugar and butter first as I don't have an electric beater and that just made it easier to incorporate the butter and peanut butter by hand.
Cookies turned out very crumbly. I followed the directions to a "T". My husband and I didn't like the flavor of the cookies, either...not sweet enough.
These were very tasty, but turned out hard and crumbly, instead of soft and chewy. Possibly because of the way the recipe said to mix the ingredients. I would make these again. Just be sure you have some milk to go with.
Made these as part of our Christmas Cookie line up this year. They were good; lots of people liked them. I would have liked them to be a bit softer.
These were great! Everyone loved them!
They where pretty good but a little dry and crumbly....i prefer chewy peanut butter cookies but they were still really peanut buttery =) I added a little more peanut butter than the recipe calls for and didnt use peanut butter chips though
sooooooo gooooood!! i made them and asked my dad on a scale of 1-10 what were they and he said a 9 if not better
Fantastic and easy! I followed the recipe exactly as stated and after pulling them out of the oven while the middle is still soft, I put a large Hershey's chocolate chip on each one. They were to die for and I had plenty to go around.
Don't expect to be able to criss-cross the tops of these, because the batter is way too crumbly. I get that more flour makes a softer cookie, but if I try this again I will add more peanut butter or perhaps honey like one person tried just to make the dough stick together a little better. Pretty good taste, but overall hard to work with.
Being a foreigner, we've heard of peanet butter cookies but never tried them, so no experience here. Nevertheless, these cookies are fantastic ! I made them with my 4-year old and it was very easy to make (we both couldn't stop eating the batter...) so I can recommend it to all moms and dads who love to bake with their child/children. We only added a little more chocolate but that's because we're chocolate fans.
I followed this recipe just as it said; If some of the batter comes out crumbly just add more butter to hold the cookies together. For the last batch I pressed a mini reese's cup down into the middle, for the last 2 min. of baking. They were great either way!
These cookies were the best. Chewy and really peanut butter tasting. Added the extra 1/2 cup PB.
I made these cookies almost as written, except for one simple modifacation. I used crumbled Reeses Peanut Butter Cups in place of the peanut butter chips and decreased the amount of peanut butter to a 3\4 cup. These cookies make about 5 not 4 dozen and also are very thick. However, everyone liked them and I will be making this recipe (with my modifacations) again! Thank you! :) :)
I have unsalted peanut butter, so I added twice as much salt and used salted butter. It made my cookies way too salty. Otherwise these cookies are great. I made these again without the added salt and still used salted butter, and they were sooooooo yummy.
This is an excellent cookie...after you add a bit more salt (peanut butter cookies need salt) and add another cup of peanut butter chips.
These were very good. I did refridgerate the dough for 2 hours before baking. This recipe is a keeper.
WONDERFUL! I haven't tasted a peanut butter cookie like this since I was a little girl. My whole entire family loved them...wonderful texture with just the right amount of sweetness and peanut taste. This is a definite keeper in our book and we will make it again and again.
Yummmm!! I am not a big fan of peanut butter but my kids are....they were really happy with them. Loved them, thank you for sharing
Fantastic recipe! I made a vegan version of these cookies (using vegan "butter" spread and powdered egg replacer) and they were by far the best vegan cookies I've ever made. Will definitely make again!
These are very rich and sweet cookies. I had some peanut butter chips my mom gave me when she was moving, and didn't know what to do with them. I am glad now that I found this recipe. Most of the tme my cookies tend to flatten out, but these retained their shape and are as good-looking as they are delicious. This is definately a good recipe for those who love their peanut butter.
This is the best recipe for peanut butter cookies I've ever made!
This recipe was horrible. The batter came out crumbly and hard to work with. After being baked, the cookies looked funny and didnt taste very good at all.
These are hearty cookies that when you have a couple with a glass of milk - you will be satisfied! Great for a "breakfast in a rush" - or an afternoon snack! The only thing I changed is I used "chunky" peanut butter instead of creamy! Thanks for the recipe!
This cookie has a great texture, however it's lacking in taste in my opinion. I added choc. chips and peanuts... The batter was terrific, I ate most of it before baking. ***Also, please note!! DO NOT PUT WAX PAPER IN THE OVEN!!! This must have been a misprint! Use only parchment paper, as wax paper will burn!!
I love this recipe. I follow the recipe as written and I add a cup of peanuts for a little extra wow. I get asked for this recipe all the time.
There's nothing old-fashioned about peanut butter chips! I found these to be too thick, not sweet enough. I used them for kiss cookies so the chocolate made them better.
For me the perfect PB cookie. Intense PB. Was looking for a PB cookie with no hydrog oil (but using PB chips--hydrog in that though). Followed to a T. Came out perfect--not thick as stated in other reviews--just perfect. Thanks!!!
very tasty, I will do these again.
These cookies are horrible!! Make the butter favor crisco recipe instead! These are dry n they don't flatten or spread out when cooked! I have never added baking powder to make cookies, are u sure it shouldn't have been baking soda? All I have to say is what a waste of time and effort plus very very disappointing!
great! these cookies were so nice and i enjoyed the crumbly old fashioned texture. i also enjoyed that they were more "peanutty" than sugary. the only reason they are not a five star is that they were difficult to handle and criss-cross. i will definitely use this recipe again!
Pretty decent, but 15 minute cooking time is way too long. 13 minutes seem to be a pretty good length. I also added a tad bit extra sugar, baking powder, and salt. I substituted chocolate chips for peanut butter chips and didn't flatten the cookies too much for softer cookies. I also sprinkled a little bit of sugar on top of the cookies before they were cooked. Over all good cookies.
great recipe, it even worked for me! I also did half batch with choc chips and they went FIRST, so next time I made them ALL with choc chips.
The batter was awfully hard to work with, dry and very crumbly. I would cut back on the flour a bit. Tasty though - my son loved them!
These turned out a little hard and dry. Maybe I baked them a little too long. They tasted OK, but are not my favorite peanut butter cookies.
Didn't have the chips but could have used more peanut butter. Good texture!
I use the "air-bake" cookie sheets and didn't need to use wax paper on them.
The taste is fine, but the cookie is very dry.
These cookies were great. The recipe was easy to follow and mess free. My husband loved them. I will make them again and again.
These are absolutely delicious. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of the peanut butter chips and they turned out wonderfully.
more like what my Grandma made, I omitted the peanut butter chips. WOW, they were awesome
unbelievably moist and the subtle peanut flavor was perfect. ill make these again!
These were god, but the peanut butter flavour wasn't intense enough even after I added 1/2 cup more. I also added 1/2 more flour and chocolate chips.
These were deliiiccious! I made them for my friend's 16th birthday, and he loved them too. I made them just like the recipe said, and they did turn out a bit heavy.
They melt in your mouth!!! I added some pecans and they are so yummy!
