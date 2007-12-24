Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies

I have been getting recipies off of allrecipies.com for a while now and this is by far the BEST recipe. I love to bake and am always looking for new recipies to add to my book. These cookies have the right amount of peanut butter to them. They are moist, not like the other crumbly peanut butter cookies ive tasted. I used 1/4 less flour and put in the nestle peanut butter and chocolate chip swirl chips and threw them in there as well as some peanut butter chips. They were not even crumbly at all when I did the criss-cross shape in them like a few others have said. I will add this recipe to my book. These are the best PB cookies ive ever tasted. Maybe half the vanilla extract with have vanilla and half almond extract, I havent done that yet, but it sure sounds good!