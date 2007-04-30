Birds' Nests IV

Rating: 4.8 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The thumb print cookie that melts in your mouth, with creamy frosting.

By Maureen Worman

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Separate the eggs. Chop the nuts fine.

  • Cream together 1 cup softened butter and sugar. Add the yolks, and beat well. Add the flour, and mix well.

  • Make small balls out of dough. Roll balls in egg white, and then in the nuts. Place balls on greased cookie sheets, and press center of cookie with thumb. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 minutes. Press center of cookie again, bake until lightly browned 4 to 6 minutes. Cool cookies on racks.

  • To make frosting, begin by blending the water, shortening, vanilla, and 1/4 cup softened butter or margarine together thoroughly. Slowly add confectioners' sugar, and mix until smooth and creamy. More water may be needed to make desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 54.6mg; sodium 99.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Laura-Jane
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2007
These are easy and DELICIOUS! I followed the recipe exactly, except I used walnuts instead of pecans (tasted great)! Also, I didn't make the icing, I just spooned some jam into the thumbprints before popping them into the oven. These are going to be my new classic cookies. Thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Reviews:
Reviews:
BETTY B.
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2003
Our family has made these and they are now an Easter "classic"-- we try to tell the kids these cookies are only for the grownups. Plan on at least a double batch!! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Carolyn Van Valien
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2013
These are excellent! I also use walnuts instead of pecans. I use orange marmalade, apricot, and raspberry preserves. I make these every year for Christmas and it's a huge hit! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Cookin4fun
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2015
Yes very delicious. My mom made these for Christmas every year growing up with one alteration - she uses vanilla frosting with food coloring to make them pretty and different colors. Read More
Helpful
(1)
sheriberi
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2020
My husband thought they needed nuts on the outside to reduce the sweetness of the cookie I thought they were fantastic Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dianne
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2020
Made these melt in your mouth goodies, didn’t have any nuts so skipped that, rolled in coconut, baked for 12 min! Next time I will try coconut in them as well! Read More
Becky g
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2021
This recipe reminds me of exactly how my mother used to make thumbprint cookies! My sister and I made them together, but we rolled them in crushed cereal before we bake them. When we brought them out of the oven we repressed the center. Once we added our homemade jelly, these were the Christmas favorite!! Read More
Rebecca Shipley
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2015
reading this recipe where does the jelly come in after there baked or after you press them the second time to cook? Read More
Ppatti
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2020
Had to cook about 15 min. Didn’t do icing, did the jam in the thumbprint. Read More
