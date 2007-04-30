Birds' Nests IV

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars These are easy and DELICIOUS! I followed the recipe exactly, except I used walnuts instead of pecans (tasted great)! Also, I didn't make the icing, I just spooned some jam into the thumbprints before popping them into the oven. These are going to be my new classic cookies. Thanks!! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Our family has made these and they are now an Easter "classic"-- we try to tell the kids these cookies are only for the grownups. Plan on at least a double batch!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars These are excellent! I also use walnuts instead of pecans. I use orange marmalade, apricot, and raspberry preserves. I make these every year for Christmas and it's a huge hit! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Yes very delicious. My mom made these for Christmas every year growing up with one alteration - she uses vanilla frosting with food coloring to make them pretty and different colors. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars My husband thought they needed nuts on the outside to reduce the sweetness of the cookie I thought they were fantastic Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Made these melt in your mouth goodies, didn’t have any nuts so skipped that, rolled in coconut, baked for 12 min! Next time I will try coconut in them as well!

Rating: 5 stars This recipe reminds me of exactly how my mother used to make thumbprint cookies! My sister and I made them together, but we rolled them in crushed cereal before we bake them. When we brought them out of the oven we repressed the center. Once we added our homemade jelly, these were the Christmas favorite!!

Rating: 4 stars reading this recipe where does the jelly come in after there baked or after you press them the second time to cook?