Refrigerator Cookies III
These will freeze well for several months.
These will freeze well for several months.
The first recipe I've taken the time to rate because it's PHENOMINAL! I'm such a picky cookie maker and this recipe makes the most wonderful shortbread cookie I've ever tasted. I made some for my Dad, who is a huge fan of those store bought shortbread cookies, and he called me up after I dropped them off and said it was THEE best cookie he's ever tasted. Better yet, they are so simple to make and you probably have all the ingredients on hand. Thanks for sharing this recipe that will be sure to be part of my cookie trays for years to come!!Read More
As written, I give this 3 stars. With changes, it is better. Here's what I changed: I added 1 tsp almond extract to the dough and made sure it was wrapped with a wet towel at all times. Do not let this dough dry out. Your cookies will turn out crumbling and falling apart. You want to work in all of the ingredients but handling this dough too much will also dry it out. When you go to put in the fridge, I would wrap in wet paper towel, then in saran wrap and put in a ziplock bag. The idea is....not to let it dry out.Read More
The first recipe I've taken the time to rate because it's PHENOMINAL! I'm such a picky cookie maker and this recipe makes the most wonderful shortbread cookie I've ever tasted. I made some for my Dad, who is a huge fan of those store bought shortbread cookies, and he called me up after I dropped them off and said it was THEE best cookie he's ever tasted. Better yet, they are so simple to make and you probably have all the ingredients on hand. Thanks for sharing this recipe that will be sure to be part of my cookie trays for years to come!!
Very good recipe! I divided the dough into 3 parts and shaped into logs, then used 3 different coatings, 1 was colored sugar, 1 was finely chopped pecans and 1 was cinnamon sugar. All were very tasty but out of the 3 I really liked the ones with pecans the best. I also melted some chocolate to drizzle over after they had cooled, using chocolate chips with a little peanutbutter for the pecans and cinnamon ones, and white chocolate chips with a little butter for the colored sugar ones. Made for a very nice presentation and these seemed to be a hit by all! Thank you for this recipe I will be making them again and actually thinking of making some up to send my my niece for Valentines Day, that will be fun to decorate and they are a cookie that holds up well with time.
Simple & delicious. For intermediate bakers, this is the perfect base recipe to make your own changes. For example, I replaced some of the flour with oatmeal and finely chopped walnuts and it turned out beautifully. I like slicing only about 6 or 8 cookies to bake at a time so that they are always oven-fresh when I need them.
A classic and just what I was looking for to make LOTS of tea cookies for an upcoming event. I substituted 1 cup hi-maize flour for one of the all-purpose cups, made one batch with 1/2 tsp lemon oil + 1 tsp vanilla and another with almond extract instead of vanilla, and rolled all in colored sugars or finely chopped pecans. All turned out perfectly. I rolled one vanilla-flavored log in cocoa and it was a little bitter so will work on this option, maybe adding sugar to the cocoa powder.
These were so simple to make, but so yummy! They reminded me of an old fashion cookie that my grandmother would have made. The ingrediants were ones you always have on hand. These would be good for someone just learning to bake. Thank you!
Easy and inexpensive. They taste good too, with lots of vanilla.
These were both easy and quick to make. They turned out wonderfully and all the ingredients are ones most people would have on hand. I will be making these regularly!!
more of a shotbread
Really good cookies, easy to make and came out really good. After cutting I dipped the top in cinnamon and sugar before cooking instead of rolling in sugar before refrigerating. I only got 5 dozen but i also made them a little on the big side and ate some dough myself.
These cookies baked up fine and were easy enough. I think I just prefer cookies made with butter. While they were pretty well received I thought they tasted like the slice and bake cookies from the refrigerator case at the grocery store.
Excellent. I made it AS-IS. 2nd time, I increased the sugar by 2 tablespoons and added 2 heaping tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa. Also good and picked up a little bit of the sweetness. A bit harder to roll but made it easier by doing it with wet hands. I prefer the plain version. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Ahhhh-finally the perfect cookie recipe to make quickly, with great results. This is a keeper! Tasty, with great texture. And, they can be made with ingredients that most cooks have on hand all the time. Only drawback--you really can't eat just one!
As written, I give this 3 stars. With changes, it is better. Here's what I changed: I added 1 tsp almond extract to the dough and made sure it was wrapped with a wet towel at all times. Do not let this dough dry out. Your cookies will turn out crumbling and falling apart. You want to work in all of the ingredients but handling this dough too much will also dry it out. When you go to put in the fridge, I would wrap in wet paper towel, then in saran wrap and put in a ziplock bag. The idea is....not to let it dry out.
It came out very good but I had to keep it in the oven longer
Followed the recipe. Added food coloring or different flavoring for each batch. As good as my mother-in-law's recipe. Everyone's favorite.
I have an old similar recipe and thought I'd try this one. I didn't like it. Not sweet enough and not much of a rise and spread on the cookie. Not for me.
I thought they were a bit bland and won't make the again
My dough was very soft, I am not sure if that's how it was to be, I made them plain did not roll in sugar or anything else. Also I greased my cookie sheet as I did not have parchment paper. The cookies came out a little greasy but the kids loved them. I will be doing another batch tomorrow with a little variation.
I made it in a blueberry cake form and it was delicious!
It's ok but might be too much salt. Both me and my daughter can really taste the salt in every bite even if we sugared or iced them. Easy to make but really not that good.
Followed the recipe as written and they were delicious!
Hello. yes, I will be making these simply wonderful cookies. I did use coarse-sugar since those colored sugar just looked too Christmas to me. I think I have some ideas for this dough already. The last batch, I cut the cookies thicker, to make them softer. I cooled them and filled hard ice cream on one cookie, and another on top. YUM & MORE YUM. good day
This is great old fashioned sugar cookie recipe. I follow the recipe and it always comes out perfect. I make it every year as one of my Christmas cookies.
Fabulous recipe...my oven is equipped with convection cooking which I used for the last 3 minutes of baking (8 minutes regular bake & final 3 minutes convection gave these perfect bottom browning. I tried 10 minutes of regular bake & these were NOT BROWN ENOUGH. My oven is tested & set for true temperature. Oven temperature varies for each oven—good idea to calibrate your own oven!
Perfect cookie! Will make again!
very easy recipe, quick and easy clean up
My Mom made these when I was a child and I never thought to get the recipe until it was to late and it got lost. They are good when anybody makes them not just your Mom. I'm so happy to have found them it time for my kids and grandkids to share a memory with me. We can have 4 generation tea party. Oh by the way they taste great won't be any to freeze .
this was the best cookie for Christmas . love it
I'm not sure what will come out of it, but I just finished making the dough and... it's so soft, cake-like, with no way of rolling and shaping it at all. Most probably won't make it again, maybe as cake because it's very easy but no way to use it as cookies. ??
These cookies are absolutely perfect; I did not change a thing. We have made them plain, rolled in nuts, and even with a jelly filled dent in the top. This really is the perfect shortbread recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections