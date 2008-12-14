Refrigerator Cookies III

Very good recipe! I divided the dough into 3 parts and shaped into logs, then used 3 different coatings, 1 was colored sugar, 1 was finely chopped pecans and 1 was cinnamon sugar. All were very tasty but out of the 3 I really liked the ones with pecans the best. I also melted some chocolate to drizzle over after they had cooled, using chocolate chips with a little peanutbutter for the pecans and cinnamon ones, and white chocolate chips with a little butter for the colored sugar ones. Made for a very nice presentation and these seemed to be a hit by all! Thank you for this recipe I will be making them again and actually thinking of making some up to send my my niece for Valentines Day, that will be fun to decorate and they are a cookie that holds up well with time.