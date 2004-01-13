Thin Mint Cookies

I wish I would have read more of the reviews before doing this recipe - especially given how time-consuming it is. Part way through, I started to wonder if it was worth the money savings to make these at home versus coughing up the $3.50 a box and supporting the girl scouts. The cookie dough was about as easy to work with as partially dried out playdough. I ended up adding about 1/2 c. of water and they were still too dry. Then you chill them, then you cut them, then you smash them back together because they crumbled apart when you cut them. Then you bake them, then you dip them in chocolate that refuses to re-solidify at room temp because of the butter mixed with the chocolate. The result was a very small batch of extremely labor-intensive cookies that were not nearly minty enough (the mint volatilizes during baking and you lose most of the flavor) and is messy to eat. I will give this another shot BUT: I will add 1/2 c to 3/4 c milk/water to the dough and double the mint extract. I will scoop out the dough with a teaspoon measure and flatten them with floured hands rather than going though all the chilling/cutting/time. I will also add 1 t. mint to the melting chocolate and not add any butter. If the chocolate you are using is firm at room temp, then it will return to firm at room temp as long as you don't add too much to it. I don't think adding 1 t. of liquid mint will affect this. I will report back. If this doesn't work, my money will continue to go to the girl scouts