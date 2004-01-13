Thin Mint Cookies
If you love chocolate thin mints, you are sure to love this homemade version of the Girl Scout cookies.
If you love chocolate thin mints, you are sure to love this homemade version of the Girl Scout cookies.
Unbelievable! This tastes exactly like Thin Mints (Girl Scout version)! Just make sure you slice the cookies thin enough in order for them to harden. I changed the recipe a little by using Andes Creme De Menthe Chips (2 oz.) and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips (1 oz.) for the coating. Also, I didn't chill mine as long as the recipe says to. I chilled for about 1 1/2 hours and then transferred to the freezer for the 30 minutes before baking. These are delicious and I will definitely make again!Read More
I had to give this recipe three stars because of the chocolate coating. I followed the recipe exactly and it hardly had any minty flavor since most of it got cooked out while in the oven. The chocolate coating never fully hardened so the cookies HAVE to be refridgerated at all times or else the coating gets soft at room temperature. After my first batch I modified the chocolate by adding the additional two (1 ounce) chocolate squares from the box, a tablespoon of mint extract, and some additonal hershey dark chocolate mini's. I think the problem was in the butter that was added... butter doesn't solidify well at room temp. Maybe less butter next time... or perhaps substitute with a small amount of crisco? After the modifications, the cookies tasted wonderful and adding mint to the chocolate makes a HUGE difference!Read More
Unbelievable! This tastes exactly like Thin Mints (Girl Scout version)! Just make sure you slice the cookies thin enough in order for them to harden. I changed the recipe a little by using Andes Creme De Menthe Chips (2 oz.) and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips (1 oz.) for the coating. Also, I didn't chill mine as long as the recipe says to. I chilled for about 1 1/2 hours and then transferred to the freezer for the 30 minutes before baking. These are delicious and I will definitely make again!
I had to give this recipe three stars because of the chocolate coating. I followed the recipe exactly and it hardly had any minty flavor since most of it got cooked out while in the oven. The chocolate coating never fully hardened so the cookies HAVE to be refridgerated at all times or else the coating gets soft at room temperature. After my first batch I modified the chocolate by adding the additional two (1 ounce) chocolate squares from the box, a tablespoon of mint extract, and some additonal hershey dark chocolate mini's. I think the problem was in the butter that was added... butter doesn't solidify well at room temp. Maybe less butter next time... or perhaps substitute with a small amount of crisco? After the modifications, the cookies tasted wonderful and adding mint to the chocolate makes a HUGE difference!
These were great-much better than the Girl Scout cookies! I ommitted 1/4 cup of flour and they were the perfect consistency. I didn't refridgerate them for as long as the recipe says; just an hour, and they were fine. I dipped the tops of the cookies in melted semi-sweet chocolate chips (about half the bag), and added about 1/3 tsp of mint extract to the melted chocolate, which I think really helped with the minty taste of the cookies. Also did not add the butter to the melted chocolate...didn't think it was really necessary.
After our cookie sales had ended, I gathered our GS troop for this homemade version. I had some cookies prepared in stages, so the girls could do each part of the process. We then did a taste test of the GS cookie and our own, all the girls voted that they preferred the homemade version! 10 thumbs up!!!
My family went crazy over these delights. After freezing, I sliced dough on my electric food slicer to achieve perfect,consistent thickness.Instead of drizzling chocolate, I dipped cookie,face down, into chocolate melted in top of double boiler,(had to triple the recipe to have enough)Cookies are firm enough to handle with tongs. End result is near perfect match to Girl Scout version, only better.Well worth the time. Chocolate lover's dream! Keep refrigerated.
I have to disagree with some reviews, my cookies were amazing! I had read that they were dry, so I just omitted the 1/4 cup of flour, and they are super flavourful. Nice chocolate minty goodness. Woohoo
Maybe I expected too much because of the prior reviews but I thought the texture just was too chewy, they were too minty and the chocolate was too sticky. The mint wasn't quite the right flavor or same flavor of mint that the Girl Scouts seem to use. These may be "Thin Mint Cookies" but they certainly aren't close to the Girl Scouts version. I followed the recipe to the letter. Doubt I will ever make these again but may try to see about fixing it somehow.
I wish I would have read more of the reviews before doing this recipe - especially given how time-consuming it is. Part way through, I started to wonder if it was worth the money savings to make these at home versus coughing up the $3.50 a box and supporting the girl scouts. The cookie dough was about as easy to work with as partially dried out playdough. I ended up adding about 1/2 c. of water and they were still too dry. Then you chill them, then you cut them, then you smash them back together because they crumbled apart when you cut them. Then you bake them, then you dip them in chocolate that refuses to re-solidify at room temp because of the butter mixed with the chocolate. The result was a very small batch of extremely labor-intensive cookies that were not nearly minty enough (the mint volatilizes during baking and you lose most of the flavor) and is messy to eat. I will give this another shot BUT: I will add 1/2 c to 3/4 c milk/water to the dough and double the mint extract. I will scoop out the dough with a teaspoon measure and flatten them with floured hands rather than going though all the chilling/cutting/time. I will also add 1 t. mint to the melting chocolate and not add any butter. If the chocolate you are using is firm at room temp, then it will return to firm at room temp as long as you don't add too much to it. I don't think adding 1 t. of liquid mint will affect this. I will report back. If this doesn't work, my money will continue to go to the girl scouts
YUMMY
These cookies required a little modification, but the end result turned out pretty well. Cut out 1/4 cup flour like the other reviews suggest, but you can also cut the mint extract out as well. We quadrupled it (adding 2 tsp) to try to make the cookie part mintier, but baking takes out the flavor anyway so we just cut it out. To replace the missing mints, we melted down some Andes after dinner mints (you know which ones I'm talking about) and coated the tops with the chocolate. You also need to cut them to 3-4 millimeters (1/4 inch is really thick!). Delicious and fabulous!
Tasted sorta similar. was tasty the day of... but the day after, very hard and weird. ehhhhh. probably won't make again.
They really do taste and look like the Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies....and you get a lot more and they are MUCH cheaper!!!
**WARNING!!!!!****** This recipe calls for mint extract. Be sure to get PERPPERmint extract otherwise they taste like chewing gum and chocolate. Very gross. That said- these were great! I made them for a bake sale at work and once one person tried them the rest sold right away. I did not chill the dough and used a scooper to make consistent sizer and then flattened with my palms. This was a lot easier then trying to cut them the same.
You will get much better results using Crisco instead of butter in the chocolate coating mixture. And 1/4 c. is way too much for only 3 oz of chocolate, that's why the coating won't harden at room temp. Normally one would use 2 T. Crisco to a 12 oz bag of semisweet chocolate chips for melting purposes...
These were AWESOME!! And really easy! I did a full tsp of mint in the cookies. And for the chocolate on top I did half a bag of Andes mint baking pieces or 5 oz. and 4 oz of baking chocolate semi sweet and only added 2 TBS of butter. I also used a cheese cutter to make sure the sizes of the cookies were the same. And only about an 1 hr 30 minutes in the freezer, perfect for cutting! And the chocolate on top set up perfectly!
A real hit with friends. I drizzle the icing over the cookies in a zig-zag pattern using a decorator's bag. They look professionally done!
Excellent recipe! But you have to follow some "rules" to get great results. First, make sure you are using either real butter or baking margarine. Lite margarine will NOT work with this recipe. Even regular margarine will not work well. It must be a margarine that is sold as baking margarine. Second, the butter/baking margarine should be just soft enough to beat until creamy without seeing lumps (too cold yet) or without getting soupy or runny (too warm). And third, don't cut any larger than 1/4 inch. Keep them pretty thin and you will get a crisp cookie, not a chewy one. Beyond that, play around with the amount of mint to satisfy YOU. Some like more, some like less, that is personal preference and not a reflection of the recipe. Make them as written the first time, then adjust ingredient amounts to suit your tastes the next time. Easy peasy!
These were quite good. The icing was the best part about them, however, so I think I will increase the peppermint even more than I did this time (I doubled it)! Otherwise they were very good.
MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM! I can't believe how good this was! I was wary of it at first because things that say they taste like something else real good doesn't turn out anywhere NEAR as good. ABSOLUTELY A FAVORITE! THANKS SO MUCH!
5 stars if you dont use the 1/4 cup of butter in the chocolate covering the cookies. i altered them by melting the semisweet chocolate and replacing the 1/4 cup butter with 1/4 tsp mint extract. they are sooo much better that way
I was a little worried after reading all the reviews that these would be too minty, not minty enough, chewy or crumbly...but I followed the recipe almost exactly and they came out perfect! I sliced mine to 1/4" and they were delicious, not as crunchy as the girls scout cookies but that didn't take away from them at all. I left them in for the maximum time listed in order to try and get them crisp. I refrigerated overnight so I didn't bother freezing before baking. For the chocolate coating, I bought the Wilton melting candies from a craft store in dark cocoa mint and they tasted exactly like thin mints. They were a hit at the cookie exchange and so delicious!
Inedibly bad. First off, they need to be thinner (I made them varying thickness, but I'd say go with about 1/8 inch). Secondly, they need to be crisper. They were doughy like a brownie. So cook them longer (or don't use this recipe). And thirdly, the mint taste wasn't right. I used mint extract, btw, not peppermint, as some reviewers suggested. The chocolate coating didn't save them at all. I tried some totally covered in chocolate and some with chocolate drizzle. The problem was the cookie to start with.
Great recipe! Taste like girl scout thin mints! I didn't add the butter in the second part of the recipe, just melt the chocolate to dip the cookies in. I suggest doubling or even tripling the amount of chocolate you use to dip the cookies in so that they have a layer of chocolate around them all the way. I also used more pure mint extract then in the recipe. also remove them from pans while still warm otherwise they will stick and crumble when you take them off the pans. Other then that that great recipe and I would make them again.
Good flavor, but needs more mint flavor. I used Andes candies and bittersweet chocolate to make the glaze. Very good!
thanks!!! but I felt the cookies could be more chocolatey. has anyone tried increasing the cocoa powder? for the dipping chocolate, I changed it to my favorite recipe from Mani's Bakery: 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips & 1 1/2 teaspoons veggie oil. Then I dipped the cooled cookies in that and got a proper thick chocolate coating, then refrigerated them. yum!
I made adjustments to this recipe and to me they taste JUST like girl scout cookies. I added 3 times the mint, used 1/2 coconut oil and 1/2 butter (to make them a little more healthy), and I added 1/2 tsp baking soda (to counter act the "taste like rocks" comments many people left.) I only cooked them until they were stiff (not hard), I found they would harden up outside of the oven. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips, butter, and added mint to the chocolate as well. I just kind of spread the chocolate over the cookies. I had to use a LOT of butter to get the chocolate runny enough to do anything with (maybe because of the mint I added?) They won't harden, but I would keep them in the freezer anyway. Mine didn't turn our pretty, but oh do they taste good!
yummy yummy yummy!!! i'm a die-hard thin mint fan and these taste sooooo good! i added extra mint extract to my chocolate coating to make them very minty! i also used the hershey's "special dark" chocolate chips and melted them for the coating! dark chocolate is my fave! :)
I was really excited to try this recipe, especially after reading the reviews, and I love Thin Mint Cookies, but I found this recipe rather disappointing, and the flavor was nothing remarkable. I will not make this recipe again
Tried this today and I loved it!!! For my chocolate coating I just used microwaveable melting chocolate. The brand I used was Guittard. I added a little but of peppermint extract to the chocolate coating. These came out very tasty.
Mint and Chocolate! Is there anything better? I used 1 cup of semi sweet morsels 1/2 c butter and 1/2 teaspoon for the frosting. Santa does not get any of these!!
These were a big hit, but you'll probably want to make sure you have double the amt of melting chocolate on hand just in case.
Although I'm not a mint-lover myself, my family LOVED these! i found that the cookies broke in half if they were cut too thin, so make sure to actually cut the cookies to about 1/4". I did change the topping however. I used 1 12-oz package of semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of butter and melted them together in the microwave, then dipped the cookies in the melted chocolate using a fork. my sister raved and said they were as good, if not better than, thin mints. great recipe!
These are awesome! I seem to have difficulty slicing them evenly, and they tend to crumble, but it may just be me! Crumbly or uneven I, (and everyone who has tried them), don't care. These are great cookies!
Perfection!!
I didn't like this recipe at all. I was not impressed with the mint/chocolate flavor and they could gag you they were so dry. Although these cookies were easy to mix up and shape, they lacked edibility. I had to throw these out.
Such a Treat! They were delicious and just the right texture. The directions said drizzle the chocolate. I ended up dipping the cookies in the chocolate to get them totally covered and they turned out great. (I ended up using two times the required chocolate/butter miX) I added some mint extract to the melted chocolate (barely 1/4 teaspoon) and it enhanced the mint flavor. So yummy-thanks :)
A little more work than a traditional cookie recipe, but SO worth it. Store in refrigerator.
Ahmazing
they were good, but i will probably never make them again
I give it a 3 stars because the cookie dough was really sticky almost like a thick frosting. I wrapped the dough in parchment paper and refrigerated for 2 hours. I tried slicing but it didn't work, the dough was all over the counters it was a mess! So I had to roll them into little balls with my hands and press with a cookie cutter directly on the cookie sheet and it worked! I also omitted 1/4 cup of flour and replaced it with 1/4 of cornstarch to make the cookies crunchy like a wafer. I also added more peppermint extract to the dough and 1/2 tsp to the chocolate coating.
Amazing. I couldn't stop snacking on them. Perfect amount of mint. Wouldn't change a thing.
Great cookies! My family (chocoholics) found they tasted even better with a chocolate coating on the outside. All I did was melt some chocolate over a double broiler and then dipped each cookie into it.
pretty good knock off.
Great recipe! My cookies only took ~7 min to cook but those that burned only a little could not be distinguished from the non-burned ones after applying the chocolate coating. Also, definitely add mint extract to the coating mixture. I used 1/4 tsp but more would have been better. Will make again!
My son's wife threatened to beat me up when I took the few left over home. Only thing I changed, I did not add the butter to the semisweet chocolate for the coating.
-1/4 cup flour, and using 1 tbsp butter in chocolate its pretty good
Very Good eating one now hope I can stop at two. Thank you for the recipe!
Good but recipe needs work. Per other reviews, modified flour to 1 c. Did not freeze 30 minutes prior to slicing; they were plenty firm after 5 hours of refridgeration. Also I completely scrapped the suggested dipping combination, as I wanted more mint flavor and a solid finish. I melted 2 pckg Andes baking chips and 1/2 c. of baking wax (Gulf Wax) in a double boiler. Dipped cookies into mixture, dropped onto wax paper, refridgerated 30 minutes, and dipped a second time (only dip one cookie at a time, so they can be removed from hot chocolate mixture immediately, so the first coat doesn't have time to melt off). This resulted in a nice smooth texture with the firm finish the wax provides. Overall, tasty, but not as good as Girl Scouts. I feel the peppermint extract has a bitter aftertaste, so I will try a different recipe next Christmas for chocolate mint cookies that doesn't use the peppermint extract to achieve the minty taste.
These were a hit, everyone loved them. I thought that they were a little too dry, but I may have over cooked them a little. It was very difficult to determine whether or not they were done.
Super Yummy. I used chocoalte wafers for the coating. When using orange or cherry extract instead of mint, add extra extract.
TheseCookies r awesome
Excellent recipe. I always add more mint than called for. I like these better than Girl Scout cookies!
Good flavor but didn't have the right texture for a thin mint. It was more of a soft sugar cookie than a crisp wafer, and that was baking them for 13-14minutes to try to make them crisp.
Turned out hard after cooling. Recipe not accurate.
These are fantastic! My hubby stole one pre-iced and loved it just plain too. I used only 3/4 cup of sugar also only 1/3 cup of margarine. I also omitted the butter for the chocolate. soo good
I think I will bake again. They are just out of oven. I had leftover dark chocolate ganache that I added 1/8 tsp mint extract so I didn’t make the butter and semi sweet chocolate I just iced with my ganache. Not minty enough for us. And mine didn’t flatten whole baking so I smashed when they came out of oven
These turned out great! I made them with gluten free flour instead of regular flour. I did not adjust any of the other ingredients. The mixture seemed crumbly but would stick together when pinched - a lot like a pie crust. I think this is why some people think it is too dry. You want it to be dry. It helps to make the cookies slightly crispy. As long as it sticks together when mashed then it is right. I rolled my dough into a log shape on a piece of wax paper, wrapped it in plastic wrap, and stuck it in the fridge. I did not refrigerate it for as long as the recipe said - but I did freeze it for about 20 minutes before it was time to slice and cook. They turned out wonderful. As for the chocolate coating, I went the lazy route - before the last minute of cooking time was up, I took the pan out, placed 3 chocolate chip morsels on top of each cookie (I did this as fast as I could) and stuck it back in the oven to finish the last minute. When I took them out of the oven, I used the back of a spoon to spread the chocolate chips on top. It worked wonderfully. Did they look like a thin mint with perfectly smooth chocolate? No. But they tasted the same and it was less work for me.
great cookies. try omitting the butter from the coating because butter melts at room temperature.
Like the comments suggested, I cut 1/4 cup flour and added extra peppermint extract to both the dough and the coating. Also excluded butter from the coating. I must say that even without butter, the cookies definitely needed to cool in the fridge to ensure proper setting, and the dough recipe yielded about 3 dozen cookies, and I ended up using about 5-6 semisweet and milk chocolate bars, plus extra chocolate chips, to ensure having enough chocolate to coat all the cookies. The darker chocolate, the better it complements the peppermint.
I'm so happy that I read the reviews before I made these cookies. I love Allrecipes magazine but this website always has the best cooks and baker's so thank you all that baked these and other recipes before me! Ok, now down to business, I took the advice and dropped the flour down to 1 Cup. I used a high quality butter from the Amish County which has a much lower water content (I did use salted butter as that was all I had so I omitted the salt from the dry ingredients ). I didn't have any peppermint extract so I used peppermint oil from my candy making supplies which I believe worked out better b/c it doesn't bake off like the extracts. Lastly, I just melted some mint and chocolate chips in the microwave and spread them on the cookies as soon as I took them out of the oven. They are so good, The only thing I am going to change is next time I make them I will temper my chocolate.
The mint is a little too overpowering, so I'd cut back on that. However, if you double the chocolate you used for drizzling, you can coat the cookies, and everything tastes perfect.
Cookies are firm enough to handle with tongs. End result is near perfect match to Girl Scout version, only better.Well worth the time. Chocolate lover's dream! Keep refrigerated. These are delicious and I will definitely make again!THANK YOU, Grpa
using all organic ingredients for a healthier version...
Delicious! Tastes just like the original!
Needs more mint for my family
I used twice the amount of mint extract, and it still seemed to lack a bit. also, I didn't add the butter to the chocolate, because it wouldn't have set properly. overall a good recipe, would recommend.
These are great. Definitely add mint extract to the chocolate coating. Tips: try to use the highest quality chocolate for the coating (like Ghirardelli). It makes a difference! If you use cheaper chocolate, you'll have to add water to thin it out for melting. Also, I find the best way to coat the cookies is to dip them in the saucepan of melted chocolate using chopsticks. Flip it over a few times, then set on a plate. After a couple of hours you'll be able to remove them from the plate (with a firm nudge). I also found that I used over twice as much chocolate for the coating than the recipe called for. I guess I just coated mine extra thick, which I thought worked well! Others are right - no need to add butter to the coating and skip the 1/4 cup of flour. These are great! Enjoy!
So delicious! I left out the 1/4 cup flour as others suggested. I think I cut mine too thin or baked too long, because some were slightly burned, so just watch them carefully! I also left the butter out of the melted chocolate, and used half Ghirardelli melting chocolate and half Guittard's mint chips which gave them the perfect amount of minty-ness. They were a Valentine's gift for my BF and he loved them! Mine did not look nearly as pretty as the ones in the cover photo, but they tasted amazing! I only baked one of the dough rolls, the other half is in my freezer to make next time a chocolate mint craving attacks!
Fun cookies. I’ve only had a couple of Girl Guide, Thin Mint cookies, before but loved them and this recipe was just right.
I love these cookies! I recommend these cookies, but I put a little bit of peppermint and it was so minty. I recommend putting these cookies on an ice cream cone. Make sure you put the cookies on waxed paper because they got stuck on my plate. I will make them again.
Recipee was easy to follow.. However I did not roll into the logs or chill/freeze as listed in the original recipee. Instead, I kneaded the dough after mixing and rolled it out and did cutouts instead. I did place them in the refrigerator for about forty minutes prior to baking. I also used three tablespoons of the flavoring because I like my flavors to be bold.Instead of the semi sweet chips, I dipped the cookies in Ghiradelli milk chocolate. Excellent recipee. Thank you for sharing.
For the cookie, I followed the directions exactly as written. They came out just fine and had a subtle mint taste to them. Since these are supposed to be a thin mint cookie, I found the 1/4 inch slice to be too thick; next time I make them I'm going to slice them 1/8 inch. For the coating, I melted some peppermint chocolate we had gotten from a specialty candy store (the peppermint in it was extremely strong) along with a bag of dark chocolate chips and a bit of milk so the consistency wasn't so thick. This coated the cookies perfectly and gave them a nice chocolate mint flavor that enhanced the chocolate cookie. However you make your chocolate coating, I would recommend adding a touch of peppermint to it. Overall, not exactly like a Girl Scout cookie, but good enough to satisfy the craving and easy to make.
pretty yummy
I agree full on to what JENBON said this taste so good if only I was good at dipping things in chocolate then we'd have a real winner.
The dough never solidified properly, the mint never came through in the cookie, the topping was too bitter almost like a dark chocolate, the cookies didn't cut like expected. I won't make these again nothing like the real deal.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections