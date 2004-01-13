Thin Mint Cookies

If you love chocolate thin mints, you are sure to love this homemade version of the Girl Scout cookies.

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat 1/2 cup butter in a large bowl until creamy. Add sugar and beat until mixed well. Beat in egg and mint extract.

  • Sift flour, cocoa, and salt together into a small bowl. Add flour mixture, in two portions, into creamed mixture, beating well after each addition.

  • Divide dough in half. Roll dough on a lightly floured surface into two 1 1/2-inch diameter cylinders. Wrap each cylinder in waxed paper; refrigerate 5 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place both cylinders in the freezer 30 minutes before baking.

  • Working with one cylinder at a time, slice 1/4-inch-thick pieces with a very sharp knife. Place on cookie sheets about 1 1/2 inches apart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Melt chocolate and 1/4 cup butter in a double boiler or the microwave. Drizzle over warm cookies. Place cookies on a wire rack to cool and harden completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 91.3mg. Full Nutrition
