Lemon Glazed Date Sticks

4.1
14 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are tangy and sweet and VERY addicting. The recipe doubles well.

Recipe by Liz R

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift the flour with baking powder and salt. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg and add sugar slowly. Blend in 1 tablespoon butter or margarine. Stir in dates and nuts. Gradually add flour mixture, mixing well.

  • Pour into a greased 8x8 inch pan, spreading evenly. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25-30 minutes. Cool in pan on wire rack. Spread top with glaze and cut into 24 sticks.

  • To Make Glaze: Combine 1 tablespoon milk, 1 tablespoon margarine, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind. Heat over low heat until well blended. Cool slightly before pouring over cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 89.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022