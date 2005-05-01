Lemon Glazed Date Sticks

I liked these! My wife surprisingly liked them, even though she hates dates. My only complaint was that they were a little hard to spread into a greased pan, but maybe it was because they were so sticky and there wasn't enough batter(which I think some other people mentioned as well). I was able to use a flattened utensil to spread it on parchment paper. I did subbed the flour for gluten free flour and subbed the milk for almond milk so hopefully that didn't have anything to do with the stickiness of the batter. Overall, I thought this was a good recipe, but I don't keep dates around the house very often so I may not make them again.