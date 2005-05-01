Lemon Glazed Date Sticks
These are tangy and sweet and VERY addicting. The recipe doubles well.
For our 2nd wedding anniversary, my husband gave me a card that said "we can still have dates" along with a package of dates! I thought, what in the world will I do with these? So tonight, I made this recipe and it turned out great! While I was mixing the ingredients, it seemed too thick, but it actually came out perfect. The best part is the delicious icing. Next time I'll make a double batch. Now I can't wait to offer my husband a date in a bar!Read More
These were overly sweet, maybe because my chopped dates had sugar on them. I didn't notice that until after I baked them and then looked at the dates again and the second ingredient was sugar. Too sweet!!Read More
i liked this recipe a lot. the richness of the fruit complements the tart acidity of the lemon. i substituted raisins for dates (plumped them up first by cooking them with enough water to cover on the stove - when the water was all absorbed, i ground them up in the food processor) and they taste great! to make the icing more tart, i left out the milk and added more lemon juice.
These are wonderful and easy to make. They are very sweet and addictive. I used a 9X9 pan and cut them into 36 little square pieces. Thank you for the recipe.
These were gone in a flash! I don't love dates, so I wasn't sure I'd like these, but they were so good that we couldn't stop eating them!
Yummy! These are chewy and the lemon really makes it. I used whole wheat pastry flour instead, with no problems. My husband LOVES these served with lemon gelato! My 4 year old would only lick the icing though.
Just drizzle the glaze over the bars because it's too sweet.
has a good flavor, but i would recommend tripling the ingredients in order to actually fill the 8" by 8" casserole. with the ingredients given, i barely got it spread across half of the casserole. i like the flavors of this recipe, so i think i'm going to tweak it to make it better.
I doubled this recipe and made it gluten free by subbing the flour and adding a half teaspoon of xanthum gum. Took to a party and they were a big hit, everybody loved them! When making the glaze don't heat too long or hot as the butter solids seperate.
Not the greatest. Let me just say, though, that I'm not a big fan of dates. These tasted very healthy, not like a guilty pleasure (which is what a cookie is all about, in my opinion). The lemon glaze helps, but I certainly wouldn't make these again.
I liked the idea of this recipe better than the finished product. I also agree with Ralwattar's review that there isn't enough batter to fill the pan adequately. Maybe that would help. I ordinarily love dates, so I will try to make this one work. Did like the tartness of the lemon.
I liked these! My wife surprisingly liked them, even though she hates dates. My only complaint was that they were a little hard to spread into a greased pan, but maybe it was because they were so sticky and there wasn't enough batter(which I think some other people mentioned as well). I was able to use a flattened utensil to spread it on parchment paper. I did subbed the flour for gluten free flour and subbed the milk for almond milk so hopefully that didn't have anything to do with the stickiness of the batter. Overall, I thought this was a good recipe, but I don't keep dates around the house very often so I may not make them again.
