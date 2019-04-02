Duck with Honey, Soy, and Ginger

Rating: 4.53 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

These duck breasts are the nicest I've ever cooked. You'll find yourself putting your knife and fork down between mouthfuls. And it's also very quick and extremely easy to make. I enjoy serving these duck breasts with roasted seasonal vegetables.

By Ollie Martin

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Use a sharp knife to score across the duck breasts 4 times through the skin and fat but just barely to the meat. Rub the skin with salt, cayenne, and black pepper.

  • Preheat an ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Lay the breasts in the skillet skin-side down and fry until the skin is brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Use a spoon to carefully discard any excess fat from the bottom of the skillet. Turn the breasts over and cook for 1 minute.

  • Place the skillet into the preheated oven and roast until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breasts reach 160 degrees F (71 degrees C) for well done, or the breasts reach desired doneness.

  • Remove the duck breasts from the skillet and cover with foil. Set aside to rest. Pour off excess fat from the skillet. Place the stock, honey, soy sauce, rice wine, ginger, tomato sauce, chili powder, and lime juice in the skillet. Whisk the sauce over high heat, bring to a boil and cook until the sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Slice the duck breasts thinly, arrange on serving plates, and pour the sauce over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 106mg; sodium 1186mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (59)

Most helpful positive review

Griffin10
Rating: 4 stars
06/11/2010
A very nice recipe - sort of Asian fusion, I'd say. It does take a bit of prep, but the sauce is especially good. The recipe was bit unclear as to how long to bake in the oven (for those of us without a meat thermometer). I checked mine at 10 min and it was VERY rare, but at 20 when I took it out it was pretty well done. I'll probably go with 15-18 minutes in the future. I also did add just a pinch of flour to help the sauce thicken up. Served with risotto cooked in toasted sesame oil, and it was very yummy. Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

ORQUE
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2008
I found the sauce for this very salty and it didn't thicken on its own I had to add cornstarch. Next time I will try reducing the soy sauce and vinegar to 1tbsp each. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Jana Ramona Alley Nyerges
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2007
Quick and VERY savory dish. Great paired with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh peas. Read More
Helpful
(14)
JACKEY LUI
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2010
I agree with other reviews. The sauce is a bit salty I would cut the soy sauce in half. Overall it is a tasty duck. Read More
Helpful
(13)
BethDai
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2011
Very good. We followed everything but instead of flipping the duck when in the sauce pan you should use the rendered duck fat and constantly pour over the top of the duck breast to cook the top.. this is the best way to get a tender breast with the juices trapped in. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Innochef
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2010
I don't think it was too salty. It was quite good not self-thickening though which was fine. And the person who said it was tough from being overdone using less time probably undercooked it. I've found duck needs to be done at least close to medium to be tender. But it depends on the thickness. My close to one inch thick breast took a good 30 minutes. And I assumed the honey went in the sauce even though the recipe left out where to put it. Was enjoyed with garlic mash and carrots. Read More
Helpful
(8)
CookieMonster13
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2009
I made this for dinner last night and it was a big hit with my family. None of us had ever had duck before and instead of using the breast we had legs. Even with the tough meat of the legs the end result was still a very delicious tender meal. I served it with parsley potatoes and a spinach salad. I reccomend serving this with bread so you can soak up some of the delicious sauce. Also some other reviewers commented that the sauce was too salty. I guess you could say that it was rather salty but I did not feel that it was too salty. I think that it would be easy to adjust the ingredients; maybe a little bit less rice wine? Anyway I highly reccomend this recipe. Thanks for posting! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Sara
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2007
I alternated the duck with the chicken and it turned out great! The sauce was smooth and blended well with the chicken. Not sure where on the recipe to use the honey as it's not in the directions. Served this with roasted potatoes and veggies along with a spinach salad. Read More
Helpful
(6)
ORQUE
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2008
I found the sauce for this very salty and it didn't thicken on its own I had to add cornstarch. Next time I will try reducing the soy sauce and vinegar to 1tbsp each. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Chicken
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2010
The duck itself was quite time consuming to prepare but the sauce was amazing! I can see this working with chicken or pork any kind of meat really. I served this with roasted potatoes and parsnips and steamed green beans. Read More
Helpful
(5)
