Duck with Honey, Soy, and Ginger

Rating: 4 stars A very nice recipe - sort of Asian fusion, I'd say. It does take a bit of prep, but the sauce is especially good. The recipe was bit unclear as to how long to bake in the oven (for those of us without a meat thermometer). I checked mine at 10 min and it was VERY rare, but at 20 when I took it out it was pretty well done. I'll probably go with 15-18 minutes in the future. I also did add just a pinch of flour to help the sauce thicken up. Served with risotto cooked in toasted sesame oil, and it was very yummy. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars Quick and VERY savory dish. Great paired with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh peas. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I agree with other reviews. The sauce is a bit salty I would cut the soy sauce in half. Overall it is a tasty duck. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. We followed everything but instead of flipping the duck when in the sauce pan you should use the rendered duck fat and constantly pour over the top of the duck breast to cook the top.. this is the best way to get a tender breast with the juices trapped in. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I don't think it was too salty. It was quite good not self-thickening though which was fine. And the person who said it was tough from being overdone using less time probably undercooked it. I've found duck needs to be done at least close to medium to be tender. But it depends on the thickness. My close to one inch thick breast took a good 30 minutes. And I assumed the honey went in the sauce even though the recipe left out where to put it. Was enjoyed with garlic mash and carrots. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for dinner last night and it was a big hit with my family. None of us had ever had duck before and instead of using the breast we had legs. Even with the tough meat of the legs the end result was still a very delicious tender meal. I served it with parsley potatoes and a spinach salad. I reccomend serving this with bread so you can soak up some of the delicious sauce. Also some other reviewers commented that the sauce was too salty. I guess you could say that it was rather salty but I did not feel that it was too salty. I think that it would be easy to adjust the ingredients; maybe a little bit less rice wine? Anyway I highly reccomend this recipe. Thanks for posting! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I alternated the duck with the chicken and it turned out great! The sauce was smooth and blended well with the chicken. Not sure where on the recipe to use the honey as it's not in the directions. Served this with roasted potatoes and veggies along with a spinach salad. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I found the sauce for this very salty and it didn't thicken on its own I had to add cornstarch. Next time I will try reducing the soy sauce and vinegar to 1tbsp each. Helpful (5)