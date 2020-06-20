Spinach Watermelon-Mint Salad

A great summer salad with a fresh minty taste that everyone will love!

By TAMMTEXAS

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, vegetable oil, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and sugar. Set aside.

  • In a large serving bowl, combine the spinach, watermelon, onion, pecans and mint. Toss with the dressing just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 34.1g; sodium 151.9mg. Full Nutrition
