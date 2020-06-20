Spinach Watermelon-Mint Salad
A great summer salad with a fresh minty taste that everyone will love!
I too used another type of greens instead of spinach and I opted for more watermelon and less mint. We found it to be both a luscious and visually appetizing salad. The Worcestershire sauce adds an additional flavor layer to the dressing that was quite appealing. I also sprinkled some sesame seeds and poppy seeds on top for eye appeal. Didn't use as much onion just some through-out. Didn't add the pecans and actually not sure if they're needed.Read More
Made this for my monthly potluck tonight. Skipped the sesame seeds (didn't have any) and kinda winged the proportions ... but was tasty and different. Watermelon + mint was very nice. The mint wasn't overpowering (but, remember, I didn't follow the measurements/proportions exactly). Was good to serve watermelon as a savory (rather than sweet/dessert). I do recommend going easy on the amount of dressing you pour over the assembled salad... I'm left with (probably tasty) soupy leftovers. Oh ... and be sure to add the dressing at the absolute last minute. Enjoy.
I was skeptical, but it was really great! (I didn't have spinach so I used Romaine lettuce and I didn't have poppy seeds so I left those out too.) My husband practically licked the bowl. I will make this again.
Great summer salad! It has a different taste but well worth the make. I added even more watermellon than the recipe called for but my family loves watermellon.
Excellent and gorgeous! Doubled the watermelon for color contrast. Made dressing with everything except watermelon and spinach, then assembled at last minute.
Delicious! I subbed coconut oil for the vegetable oil to make it a bit healthier. The honey asked me to put this one on the "make it again" list after one bite!
really enjoyed this recipie. made it spur of the moment so did not have every ingredient. had to improvise a bit, okay alot. the basic idea was still intact and the family loved it.
Whipped this up tonight since we had all the ingredients on-hand. My husband and I loved it and thought it was a refreshing salad on a hot summer night. Although some ingredients could be omitted, the toasted pecans added a nice crunch and flavor.
Just made this the other night and everyone loved it! I left out the pecans and the poppy seeds, added a ton more watermelon chunks, and actually reduced the recipe by half and had plenty of the "sauce" for the dish.
I made this several times, the more fresh mint the better. I think the nuts are a must but they don’t have to be toasted. I also subbed mixed greens for the spinach. Any fresh greens will do. This is very refreshing on a hot day.
Great use of abundant fresh mint! I used more watermelon, less red onion and dressing. For the dressing, premium olive oil and vinegar are great substitutes.
Dressing proportions made way too much dressing, so the next time I'll make it...I'll cut the dressing in half. But otherwise, a delicious salad!!!
I wanted to try a watermelon salad, and picked this recipe because I had all the ingredients on hand. I was nervous about Worcestershire sauce in the dressing, but the salad was fantastic! The flavors blended beautifully, and the salad is colorful, too. I provided feta and goat cheeses to garnish. This was a big hit, and I will definitely make it again!
Made this twice already and we all love it! Refreshing and tasty!
Grreat summer salad ! I added small chunks of feta and used sliced almonds it was delicious!
This is a delicious watermelon salad and so pretty in a big bowl on the table! I took it to a neighborhood party and everyone loved it! I made it according to the recipe without the pecans, and instead added a few strawberries. I only used about 1/3 of the dressing and doubled the amount of watermelon. So yummy!!
Add blackberries, feta & bibb lettuce; substitute with lemon vinaigrette dressing