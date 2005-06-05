Everything Cookies II

This recipe is great for any large gathering, parties, church functions, holidays, as it yields dozens (I'm not sure how many, we make LARGE cookies and it makes 2-3 dozen).

Recipe by Jackie Adams

Ingredients

2 - 3 dozen
Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter or margarine with the sugars. Beat in the egg.

  • Add in the cream of tartar, oats, coconut, vegetable oil and vanilla. Sift together the flour, salt and baking soda and add to the mixture. Stir in crisp rice cereal and chocolate chips.

  • Drop by teaspoon on greased baking sheets. Bake in a 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 12 minutes.

250 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 15g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 152.8mg. Full Nutrition
