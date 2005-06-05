Everything Cookies II
This recipe is great for any large gathering, parties, church functions, holidays, as it yields dozens (I'm not sure how many, we make LARGE cookies and it makes 2-3 dozen).
This recipe is great for any large gathering, parties, church functions, holidays, as it yields dozens (I'm not sure how many, we make LARGE cookies and it makes 2-3 dozen).
Was not sure how these would turn out because of the oil in the recipe, but they were great! Crisp and delicious. Made half the recipe, but should have made the whole thing! Added a little cinnamon and 2 Tb honey-crunch wheat germ. Used Mini M&M's and quick oats. Baked on nonstick cookie sheet (ungreased). Best to let them cool a minute on pan before removing to rack until they firm up a little. The M&M's made them look so pretty. I will be making these often, even at Christmas! Yum.Read More
Was not sure how these would turn out because of the oil in the recipe, but they were great! Crisp and delicious. Made half the recipe, but should have made the whole thing! Added a little cinnamon and 2 Tb honey-crunch wheat germ. Used Mini M&M's and quick oats. Baked on nonstick cookie sheet (ungreased). Best to let them cool a minute on pan before removing to rack until they firm up a little. The M&M's made them look so pretty. I will be making these often, even at Christmas! Yum.
40 weeks pregnant and needed to make "everything" cookies! Changes: I put in three different kinds of Ghiradelli chocolate chips (about even amounts of each to equal the two cups - Bittersweet, Semi-sweet, Milk chocolate), I also used crunched up Rice Chex cereal instead of the crisp rice cereal (because we didn't have any crisp rice cereal). No need to grease the pan if you're using aluminum foil. Just let them set up for about 5 minutes and they come right off! So good :)
texture: wonderful, thanks to cream of tartar and the variety of ingredients taste: too sweet for me bonus: makes lots & lots of 2-inch cookies changes: reduce to 1 cup of chocolate chips and add 1 cup of chopped nuts instead ( I used sliced almonds) or how about a cup or raisins instead of the chocolate chips?
I followed the recipe just as it was printed and I agree that the cookies are a little too sweet but it hasn't stopped my family from devouring them. I'd make them again!
good recipe! i used half of the oil. subsituted 1 cup of c. chips for peanut butter chips and threw in some nuts instead of the coconut flakes. very tasty....
Awesome ! I tried to make these healthier, and they are still so scrumptious! I reduced oil to 1/2 c. Used whole wheat flour, reduced sugars (ea.) by 1/4 c. or so, added 1/2 c. ground flax seed, and used only 1 c. of chocolate chips. Oh, and I didn't have coconut, so I skipped that. I think they're half-way healthy, and nothing wrong with the taste AT ALL! Thanks Jackie
Very good cookie recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections