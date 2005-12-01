Sophie's Kolacky
This is my grandma's (Sophie) kolacky recipe, and it probably came from her grandmother in Poland. My family can't get enough of these at Christmas.
This is my grandma's (Sophie) kolacky recipe, and it probably came from her grandmother in Poland. My family can't get enough of these at Christmas.
you simply cannot improve upon eastern pastry. Being Polish, I would give this 10 stars if I could..However, I have a few changes and suggestions. Pie filling is not thick enough or have strong enough taste for kolachy, so I use paste. It comes in many flavors and would make a big difference for those who didn't like this recipe. Almond, raspberry, cherry and apricot paste are favorites at my house. I also wonder if they used margerine instead of butter which make a big difference. I also did not use the baking powder as I don't want them to rise. I don't lightly dust with powdered sugar-I sift it on heavily as there is little sugar in the recipe. The recipe says it serves 18 but keep it away from the other 17 as you will want them all for yourself.Read More
I've been searching for a recipe that compares to the holiday cookies that my great grandmother made every year for our family's Christmas. Unfortunately, this was not even a close approximation. And these cookies are a bit of work, so to make a bad batch isn't fun. The only thing I can think (because I tried 3 other recipes) is that this one has TOO MUCH baking powder. If you want a flaky pastry that's going to rise, then this may be the recipe for you. I cut the cookies into squares and pinch two opposing corners together, and for that the amount of rising in this recipe amounted to sheer disaster. I gave two stars because the flavor of the dough wasn't bad, just not what I was looking for. I'll keep trying!Read More
you simply cannot improve upon eastern pastry. Being Polish, I would give this 10 stars if I could..However, I have a few changes and suggestions. Pie filling is not thick enough or have strong enough taste for kolachy, so I use paste. It comes in many flavors and would make a big difference for those who didn't like this recipe. Almond, raspberry, cherry and apricot paste are favorites at my house. I also wonder if they used margerine instead of butter which make a big difference. I also did not use the baking powder as I don't want them to rise. I don't lightly dust with powdered sugar-I sift it on heavily as there is little sugar in the recipe. The recipe says it serves 18 but keep it away from the other 17 as you will want them all for yourself.
Great cookies! I cut the recipe in half and used strawberry and peach preserves. I let the dough chill for an hour before rolling and I used a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 2 inch squares which worked out perfectly. Parchment paper also came in handy here. I now have a recipe I can use to make these at Christmas.
Thank you so much for this recipe! This was a recipe that my mom and my uncle grew up with! We sent these for a perfect gift to my uncle for Christmas. The dough is delicious! We used plum and poppyseed filling in the kolacky like my grandma used to.
You are a life saver! I have been looking all over for this recipe. I lost mine that I had gotten from my grandma (who came from Poland also)and when she was still with us she would make them for Christmas every year. Thank You!!!
The dough was very easy to work with not sticky or hard like I find with so many other recipes.
Fast, simple, light and favorful! I suggest you double the recipe and have a variety of fillings available as these disappear fast.
I've been searching for a recipe that compares to the holiday cookies that my great grandmother made every year for our family's Christmas. Unfortunately, this was not even a close approximation. And these cookies are a bit of work, so to make a bad batch isn't fun. The only thing I can think (because I tried 3 other recipes) is that this one has TOO MUCH baking powder. If you want a flaky pastry that's going to rise, then this may be the recipe for you. I cut the cookies into squares and pinch two opposing corners together, and for that the amount of rising in this recipe amounted to sheer disaster. I gave two stars because the flavor of the dough wasn't bad, just not what I was looking for. I'll keep trying!
I made this for our Christmas baskets and it was great- rave reviews! I made a couple of changes that I think worked out better; I rolled out the dough to 1/16" and cut into squares. Then I filled w/ the apple and piched into little pockets. At the end I rolled into a cinnamon/sugar mix. YES!!!
EVERYONE LOVED THEM...THEY ARE NOT TOO SWEET BUT JUST RIGHT.A TRUE CROWD PLEASER.
Fantastic recipe! The taste is very buttery, which is as it should be. A few things that I've noted, now that I've been making this recipe for 3 years: 1) the dough is sooo buttery that it almost seems it isn't spreadable at first. As noted, you really should refrigerate it for 5 minutes first. I also refrigerate any that is waiting to be rolled. 2) I always double the recipe and use about 2 1/4 of the small cans of filling total to fill them. My favorite is apricot! 3) I cut with a 2" circle (kid's cup really) and then fold up like photo 1 above. You really have to press that edge close. 4) Flour, flour and flour when rolling, otherwise everything sticks. I lightly flour the surface and my rolling pin. 5) working 2 pans at a time in a convection oven, I can work steadily.
Awesome recipe! Best kolacky I ever had! I used strawberry jam instead of the apple pie filling. I made these cookies one Saturday evening and by Sunday morning they were all gone. Thanks so much for this recipe.
My Mom made these for us on the holiday's also. We used apricot, almond or cream cheese mixed with a little powered sugar for our filling.
Can't be an old recipe, we did't use Cream Cheese in Poland. We use a yeast-based dough because these aren't cookies, they are pastries. Even here in chicago, all the polish bakeries use yeast-based pastries. Ive tried the cream cheese based recipes and they just dont make the grade. While this is a nice cookie, it cant duplicate the real Kolaczki's.
Very much like the authentic Polish "kolaczki". I made this for Christmas and it was a hit!
My husband wanted cookies like his mother made for Christmas but we didn't have her recipe. I found these by the picture - thank goodness for pictures! The cookies were very easy to make. I made the second batch smaller than the first, 2" squares and they were a perfect size for Christmas cookies.
This is also my mother's recipe; she used canned fruit filling (Solo brand or similar) to make raspberry, apricot, date, prune, and/or cherry kolaczki. With 4 kids in the house plus company, it was hard to keep any on hand during the holidays!
I also rolled this out very thin, but instead of squares, cut double the number of circles and layered pie filling between the circles, then crimped the edges with a fork. They baked about 22 minutes. Delish!
My family loved these cookies. We filled them with apricot, blueberry, and raspberry preserves. I followed the recipe exactly, but will try the suggestion to leave out the baking powder next time just to see how they are different. We will make these again!!
These have a good taste but I must be doing something wrong because I could not get mine to stay pinched together and they kept coming out too puffy! Maybe without the baking powder they would be better, but too time consuming. I'll keep looking.
I should have followed another reviewer suggestion and eliminate the baking powder. This was not what I remembered my polish grandmother to make. I made circles and used Solo apricot and poppyseed filling. I made sure I pinched the dough when I folded it over but, when baking they still seperated at the fold. I think this recipe is meant to be made with the apple filling since it is a puffy pastry. Although they tasted good I gave this three stars because the dough did not stay together and I wouldn't say this is an old recipe of true polish kolacky.
LOVED this recipe! I put together gift baskets of cookies for Christmas, and these were definitely a hit. The only change I in the future when I make these (and oh yes, it will be happening) would be to only use 1/2 to MAYBE one teaspoon of baking powder. The amount of rise made it difficult to keep the cookies in the shape of the picture unless I really squished the tops together, and I didn't realize it until I pulled the first batch out of the oven. If anyone is looking for a variety, I found that blackberry jam was very yummy as well. Thank you for posting this!
I have been looking for a good receipe for this for a long time now. I tried it for Easter and EVERYONE loved it!! I will keep it for all times now.
This is AMAZING, thank you soo much, your grandmother is a nice lady:D, Really tasteful, and succualant. Thanks again...
Delicious and so easy to make! Easily adaptable to different preserves/fillings.
I tried this today after reading all the reviews. I eliminated the baking powder like everyone said and they came out perfect. I tried raspberry jelly in a few and they spread apart, so definitely they need the solo fillings! Delicious
I made these with banana yogurt for the filling and loved them!
I loved this recipe. Tasted just like my grandma used to make
I took this to my Thanksgiving party and only one person liked it. I used the apple pie filling. It was very plain and simple but I didn't care for it and neither did my family. If I ever did make this again it would be with a nut filling.
This one was alot of work and not quite that tasty. We did not eat them.
I had to add quite a bit of flour in order to get the dough stiff enough to roll out, even with refrigerating. They look awful because I first didn't roll them out thin enough and then overfilled them. They unfolded in the oven and the jelly spilled and made a mess of the cookie sheets. That said, they taste great so these are just my own mistakes to learn from for the next time.
My boyfriend is Polish and I decided to surprise him with this recipe. While I rolled them a bit thick, the texture and flavor was just like he remembered from his childhood. Definitely will give them another try and measure before I cut, I have very high hopes of perfecting my kolackys with this recipe!
Oh, yes...THIS is the one you've been searching for. I get raves when I put these together for the holidays or just when I'm looking for something simple but elegant. Not too sweet, but just right. Like a few other comments, I used the canned paste type filling (Solo Brand), and rolled out the dough and cut in squares, and bring up two corners and do a little twist. Always a hit! Be sure to bring the recipe to your party, you'll get a lot of people who want you to share the recipe!
I made the dough just as the recipe states. but I used cheese filling. Yum! Trying almond, raspberry, cherry and apricot next time. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
These were REALLY delicious. The only change I made was I sprinkled a little cinnamon on the apples before baking just for a little twist. AMAZING. Also I used a very generous dusting of confectioner's sugar. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe!
I’ve made these a few times using blueberry, strawberry and cream cheese filling. I refrigerate the dough before rolling it out. Flouring the rolling pin keeps the dough from sticking. I tried pinching the corners, but they popped open. I probably overfilled them though. Thanks for the recipe
they were OK..
Kolaczki (ko-LAHCH-kee) is the Polish for these cookies. I grew up on them and if you get them from the store they are so lousy it is sad. Make them from scratch and you have to fight the family to get one for yourself. I use the SOLO brand of apricot filling. It's a thousand times better.
Delicious dough. Easy to roll out. However I rolled it out thinner than suggested and they turned out great.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections