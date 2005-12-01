Sophie's Kolacky

you simply cannot improve upon eastern pastry. Being Polish, I would give this 10 stars if I could..However, I have a few changes and suggestions. Pie filling is not thick enough or have strong enough taste for kolachy, so I use paste. It comes in many flavors and would make a big difference for those who didn't like this recipe. Almond, raspberry, cherry and apricot paste are favorites at my house. I also wonder if they used margerine instead of butter which make a big difference. I also did not use the baking powder as I don't want them to rise. I don't lightly dust with powdered sugar-I sift it on heavily as there is little sugar in the recipe. The recipe says it serves 18 but keep it away from the other 17 as you will want them all for yourself.

