Sophie's Kolacky

This is my grandma's (Sophie) kolacky recipe, and it probably came from her grandmother in Poland. My family can't get enough of these at Christmas.

Recipe by Peggy Malecki

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • Using a pastry blender or food processor, cut butter into cream cheese.

  • In a small bowl, sift dry ingredients together except for confectioners' sugar.

  • Work dry ingredients into butter/cream cheese mixture until you have an even, mealy texture.

  • Knead to form a stiff dough. If the dough gets too soft, refrigerate for about five minutes before continuing.

  • Roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness.

  • Using a cookie cutter or glass, cut into about 3 inch diameter cookies. Keep re-rolling dough until you have used it all. Use your thumb to make a depression in each cookie. Place a 1/2 teaspoon of filling in the depression.

  • Bake for about 20 minutes (until lightly golden). Let cool on a cookie rack. Dust lightly with confectioners' sugar. Store in an airtight container

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 37.5mg; sodium 185.8mg. Full Nutrition
