Russian Tea Cakes III

Emma, good job hunting this recipe! These cookies are in fact THE ORIGINAL Russian Teacakes. I have a hand written copy in my hand as we speak. Here's the way the "holy grail" (hahahaha!)has been handed down all these years to me: 1. Don't over chill them. About thirty minutes is good. 2. Don't make them too big. These are supposed to be dainty cookies. 3. These cookies don't spread, so you can add a few more than normal. Also, unless you have a convection oven, don't try to put more than one sheet in your oven. 4. Bake these cookies until they are just barely turning golden on the bottom, because they will continue to cook on the sheet. These cookies should be "tender", and melt in your mouth. Not crunchy. 5. Because you have left them till they are just barely golden on the bottom, do not, repeat, do not move them from the sheet until they are almost completely cool, or they will fall apart. 6. This is the tricky part. You need to roll? toss? dust? them in the powdered sugar without busting them. I was shown to do it in a bowl about half full of podered sugar, one at a time, cradling them in my fingers, back and forth. (I know, sounds crazy!) Ok, I'll stop yacking now! Again, thanks for posting THE ORIGINAL recipe!