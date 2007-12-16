Russian Tea Cakes III
Lovely little cookies that are perfect for formal parties.
I've made these every year for Christmas ever since I was a teenager. They are so delicious and look beautiful on a cookie tray. My suggestions are that you will need more powdered sugar than stated. Put a few of the hot cookies at a time into a paper bag with the sugar in, shake gently to coat, remove and set aside on a rack to cool. The first coating with sugar will get soft from the heat, then when they are completely cooled, coat again and the sugar will adhere to the first coating making the outside nice and white.Read More
The taste was OK but she forgot the DIRECTIONS!. You can't just combine the ingredients. The butter and conf sugar need to be combined first and the flour needs to be sifted.Read More
This is one of my favorite Christmas cookies. I have used this recipe for several years and find that these come out wonderfully when following the recipe exactly. Very buttery and delicious. I place the cooking rack a bit higher in the oven to avoid overcooking the bottoms of the cookies though.
Emma, good job hunting this recipe! These cookies are in fact THE ORIGINAL Russian Teacakes. I have a hand written copy in my hand as we speak. Here's the way the "holy grail" (hahahaha!)has been handed down all these years to me: 1. Don't over chill them. About thirty minutes is good. 2. Don't make them too big. These are supposed to be dainty cookies. 3. These cookies don't spread, so you can add a few more than normal. Also, unless you have a convection oven, don't try to put more than one sheet in your oven. 4. Bake these cookies until they are just barely turning golden on the bottom, because they will continue to cook on the sheet. These cookies should be "tender", and melt in your mouth. Not crunchy. 5. Because you have left them till they are just barely golden on the bottom, do not, repeat, do not move them from the sheet until they are almost completely cool, or they will fall apart. 6. This is the tricky part. You need to roll? toss? dust? them in the powdered sugar without busting them. I was shown to do it in a bowl about half full of podered sugar, one at a time, cradling them in my fingers, back and forth. (I know, sounds crazy!) Ok, I'll stop yacking now! Again, thanks for posting THE ORIGINAL recipe!
This time I chopped the nuts with a mini chopper and mixed dough with mixer instead of by hand. The recipe makes up quickly. Tip-Dip cookies into your sugar-filled cupped hand for final coating. This way they all turn out evenly coated and equally pretty.
I found that at my altitude, they only needed 10 minutes instead of 15. Unless my balls were a bit small. But I used a metal bowl to chill it, to keep it cooler longer, and found that I over chilled and had to use my hand warmth to get the dough to roll up. Also, don't leave the hot balls in the powdered sugar too long or the sugar starts to become frosting and then there's a mess! But I had never made anything like them before, and I learned a bunch. They are also very tasty and easy once you get the hang of it.
This is the same recipe my Grandmother showed me. Extra bonus, for the second coating you can roll the cookies in colored sugar for a festive look and they still taste great.
Great, Classic Cookies. Everyone's favorite. Make them for Christmas the traditional way, or if you can't wait that long, shape them like easter eggs. (see picture I submitted) Always a hit. note: you must use REAL butter.
it was good. My mistake was that i put the dough in the freege for a couple of hours and when i took it out it was hard as a rock, so i would suggest no more than 30 minutes to chill.
These were so good! Very easy to make and perfect for the hoidays. They come out perfectly done if you follow the directions exactly. I will definitely make these again.
A great very traditional Russian Tea Cake. Light not too sweet.
If your cookies flatten out it is because your oven is not hot enough. This could be the specific oven runs cooler, you did not pre-heat long enough or you had the door open too long. The trick to making cookies is to have a high temp pre-heated oven.
I have never made these before, and I pleasantly surprised at how easy they were to make. And delicious!!! I made 2 batches. One, following the recipe as written. For the second, I took out the walnuts and mixed some Hershey's cocoa with the confectioners sugar (both in the cookie and for the dusting afterwards). "Black" Russian tea cakes!!!
I love these cookies. I use almond extract instead of vanilla for flavor though - just my preference. They just melt in your mouth - so delicious!
SOOOOOOOOO good! Everyone that tried them loved them!
I have this recipe from my grandmother she has been making them for over 50 years. Then it was passed on to my mother as well. You MUST use real butter to make these. They are a tradition in our family. There is also a recipes for Butterfingers that are made the same way but you use Pecans instead of Walnuts and reg sugar for the Powered sugar and form dough into finger sized forms and roll once in gran sugar straight from the oven. Delicious!!
Perfect any day
Wonderful recipe! Easy and very delicious. I tossed the warm cookie in powdered sugar I had in a medium sized bowl.
Love these! Made the recipe as stated :) They are one on my Christmas cookie staples!
A classic Christmas cookie that so many have made for years, following the traditions of their mothers or grandmothers. I'm certain these evoke memories for a lot of us, including myself. One of those Christmas cookies that has earned its place on our cookie platters and that has stood the test of time because they are not too sweet, tender, cover your lips and mouth with the fluff of powdered sugar and are melt-in-your mouth, lick your fingers delicious. I suspect our own daughters and grandaughters will be continuing this wonderful tradition. I like to use a full tablespoon of vanilla as well as a teaspoon of almond extract. (These have been my son's favorite ever since he was a little boy, that little boy instructing me NOT to share any of these with anybody, including his grandmother :)
Emma, thank you for the recipe! Made these last night, and they turned out great. I was worried when the dough kept falling apart; but alas after chilling it was very easy to mold into the perfect sized balls. Thanks to all the reviews, we sugared them a second time after cooled off. I expect these will be well received at our cookie exchange later today.
People LOVE these cookies!
I made these for the holidays and they were a huge hit! Simple to mix up, too. They came out just the way I love cookies, nice and crispy. The first batch I made was a little crumbly so I took the suggestion of another reviewer here and added a Tablespoon or two of milk. Came out great. The second batch I made I did not even need the milk. I used softer butter. I would not substitute margarine for butter. The flavor of real butter you cannot beat. I gave this 5 stars! Bravo! This is a keeper!
Love these so much as a kids. My grandmother made them every holiday. I am so glad to find the recipe.
i followed the directions and i did not like them at all im sorry but they just werent sweet enough i tasted to much butter
Perfection - I have been baking this very same recipe for over 40 years. For those that need specific directions: mix the softened margarine, sifted confection sugar and vanilla together set aside and mix the flour and salt together, then combine the flour mix with the margarine mixture and stir in the nuts. Continue with step #2.
I love these cookies! I use toasted coconut instead of nuts and they turned out great! Also make sure you mix the butter and sugar together first before adding the rest of the ingredients. There also is no need to refridgerate before rolling into balls and cooking. An easier way to make into balls is to use a very small icecream scoop, its a time saver!
THANK YOU for posting this. I can remember making these with my mom when I was a kid. I have searched for her recipe to no avail. Seeing the ingredients I knew this was it. My job was to put the nuts in a nut grinder. Also I can still hear her say "don't play with the dough!". It makes them tough. She also used to form crescent shapes. I also got to toss them while they were barely still warm in the sugar and then again when cooled. They are delicious!
Instead of walnuts I used mini semisweet chocolate chips. Yum! That is how my mom has done it for years.
One of my favorite holiday cookies! They are so tender and just melt in your mouth. I know it is only September....but maybe I should make some now. :)
Yum! Perfect. I did not coat with powdered sugar (didn't want the mess)..and they were still one of my all-time favorites! They would also be good dipped in chocolate. Oh...use real butter in them...here is makes a HUGE difference in taste!
I took the advice of another reviewer to mix butter and sugar first, then add everything else (didn't sift flour though)... Next time I will just mix it all at once just like the recipe states because I think the extra step is unnecessary. These turned out perfect!! I didn't chill my dough either. My husband grew up on these, but I had never even heard of them. I am so happy that these came out exactly how he remembered them. Thanks so much!!
They didn't turn out for me :( Not sure why. I followed the recipe exactly, and at the end of mixing up the ingredients, the 'dough' was nothing but crumbles. I used softened butter, maybe that was it? I tried chilling overnight, to see if the butter would harden and it would stick together, but today it is still nothing but crumbles and won't form a ball.
LOVE IT!
I followed the recipe exactly, while the flavor and the texture were perfect, the cookies flatten out during the baking process. I have made these cookies before, but not with this recipe and they stayed round. So they were tasty, just not as attractive as they should be. Anyone have a solution to this problem or have the same thing happen
Wonderful and light! I added almond extract instead of vanilla, and used pecans. :0
Wonderful!
This recipe was fantastic! They reminded me of when I was a little girl!!
I made these last year and they were great. They tasted just like my Nana's Russian Balls.
These are amazing! From the second I took them out of the oven half of them dissapeared. I am a pecan fan so I replaced the walnuts with them and it turned out better than I had imagined!
Used pecans instead, just wonderful.
I loved these cookies! They are one of the best cookies I make. The cookie itself is not sweet, a word of caution to all you sugar lovers. I only recommend trying different nuts! I used pecans, and I find those taste the best!
I used pecans . The best !!!
Very good. I've been making these for years. These are my son's favorite Christmas cookie!
I first tasted these cookies in grammar school over twenty years ago and have been searching for the recipe since. This is it! This is a foolproof recipe that bakes up beautiful cookies perfect for holiday parties. These were a hit when I brought them to a Russian Christmas party. Nutty, crumbly cookies that are not too sweet. Don't overbake - only the bottoms turn brown. Also, I like to flatten mine rather than shaping into balls as they bake up crispier. Be sure to store these in airtight container. Lovely and yummy.
My aunt used to make these for Christmas - mmm, I dream of these cookies. Made them for my family this year and they disappeared!
These are tender and delicious ! I used pecans instead of walnuts.
I followed the recipe to the letter, but for some reason had to keep the cookies for an hour in the oven instead of 15 minutes, and they still were undone. My husband did not like them at all. I live in Russia & it is easier to buy those than make my own.
This were a new addition to my Christmas cookies, and I've already had to come back to this website to reprint the recipe for friends. They are a bit difficult to form, but man... are they good!
These cookies are so simple to make - I did not even chill the dough before I rolled them into balls to be cooked. They just melt in your mouth.
Just like my mom used to make! PERFECT!
These cookies always remind me of my childhood. We'd make them for Christmas and put them out for Santa, and I hope to pass this delicious tradition on to my children. They're a great addition to any party as well!
These are my favorite cookies and this is a great recipe
YUM!! THIS WAS MY FIRST TIME MAKING THESE & EVERYONE AT CHURCH LOVED THEM!. I MADE ABOUT 4 DOZON, THEY WERE ALL GONE IN AN HOUR.THESE WERE SSSOOO EASY TO MAKE, THESE RECIPE IS A KEEPER!!
I have never made these before, but wish I had read the reviews. I will see how they turn out. I thought it was odd to put everything in the mix at once an really thought so when flour even with the guard on came flying out...
These were just what I was looking for, I brought them to the family get together at christmas time and no sooner did I get through the door when they were taken from me and didn't last long enough for everyone to get one! next year I will have to bring a backup batch. thank you for the recipe.
These were the best! My daughter thought they were better than the ones made by a local specialty bakery.
Amazingly similar to my Oma's Vanille Kipferls with the exception of the confectioners sugar instead of granulated. If making these ahead of time, you may have to give them another roll in the powdered sugar to brighten them up as it has a tendency to yellow as the cookies sit. A quick and easy recipe that results in a delightful and delicious, tender cookie your family and friends will love. Thank you Emma!
This was a fantastic recipe! Not only was it DELICIOUS, but nine times out of ten, you will have these ingredients in your kitchen already. I told my friends I was going to make some cookies, and they were shocked to see what came out of the kitchen with me. AND, they were easy to make!
These are wonderful! I had a recipe a while ago from some Polish friends and lost it! This is the much the same as I can recall. However I didn't use the walnuts( they aren't my first choice) I used toasted pecans! Yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!!! So good. This is a very easy recipe! I know people said that some of the steps are left out but it's pretty easy none the less. Also I rolled in 10x as soon as they came out of the oven! Then I let them cool and rolled them again. Thank you very much for sharing this recipe!
These are one of my favorite cookies! Iv baen making the? Every year for Christmas since I was a kid! These are Delicious! So easy to make such few ingredients cant go wrong with this recipe!
These cookies are delicious. However, they flattened out a little while cooking. I think my mistake might have been using margarine instead of the butter that was called for in the recipe.
Tasted just like my childhood on Xmas, which is what I was looking for! Thanks much!
These cookies are so good! This is the second time I made them, and people raved about them each time. They only take about 11-12 minutes to bake for me, but that could be because of our high altitude.
This is a fantastic recipe and they taste just like the little cakes that my husband LOVES from Siberia. A few tips: use very finely chopped walnuts and give the cookies several coats of powdered sugar. The first one will turn into a frosting that the next coats will stick to.
Delicious! I substituted the walnuts with 1/2 a cup of roughly chopped dark chocolate. I found i didn't need to chill the dough and baked them for 13minutes. The second time i made them i substitued the butter for reduced fat margarine and they still turned out the same.
I love these!!! My mother made these ever since I can remember. She used finely chopped pecans instead of walnuts. Here's a tip - I use a melon baller to scoop the dough and then roll it. It makes uniform balls and easier to handle.
Can't go wrong with this recipe and it complimented my Russian theme dinner perfectly. Served with cabbage soup, "Russian Dipping Sauce," "Traditional Russian Pirozhki," "Instant Russian Tea," and "Russian Garden Salad."
These were great-especially at Christmas.
Yummy in my tummy! Super simple to make and even easier to eat~a keeper
I adore Russian tea cakes, they are my favorite cookie! These were good; although, the flour to nut ratio was a little high and you could definitely taste it. Would have been better with more nuts and less flour.
My mother had a similar recipe. She called them Snowballs & we still make them every Christmas. The only difference is that we use almonds instead of walnuts & almond flavoring instead of vanilla. We make them small enough to be one bite because delicious as they are, they tend to be messy to bite into, so it's important to watch the baking time. I agree with other readers that the sugar & butter need to be creamed until fluffy before adding the other ingredients.
This is as close as I can come to my grandmothers recipe for what we call holiday cresents. You guessed it we shaped them into cresents (two bite size). I make one swape for the vegan in the family and use Earth Balance vegan safe spread. Works wonderfuly and no one is left out.
These are VERY good! All my friends loved them! I only baked them for 10 minutes and they came out perfect.
These tasted raw in the middle although I cooked them for 15 minutes. I will not make them again.
So , I made these with my kids today. i doubt I messed the recipe up because its fairly simple...maybe its just our tastes or the recipe may not be good... But we do not like these at all. We will not make them again! Sorry.
Very tasty, not too sweet. I found the best way to coat them with sugar when the cookies are still hot is to fill a large tupperware with powdered sugar and drop a few cookies in, shaking the container around a bit to coat them. I'd definitely make these again- but it will have to be a double batch next time, they go fast!
Delicious! Perfect, traditional. I used walnuts. Pick these! You won't be disappointd.
First attempt ever making something like this- simple and easy recipe yet AMAZING in taste..
VERY easy to make! Fast and fun and more importantly very tasty! Not to sweet but just right! The addition of the walnuts is great, only next time I think I might experiment a little and also add in about 1/4 cup of shredded coconut! =)
Very nice, these are much like those I grew up with. Always a crowd pleaser in my house during the holidays.
I just made these and they turned out beautiful! Nice buttery flavor, and not too sweet. I chopped the nuts fine and found that the dough was easily shaped into balls. I also found that I did not have to refridgerate the dough. Yummy!
Just made for the first time. I followed the directions exactly and they were a big hit. One reviewer said to sift flour and add things in a particular order - you do not have too. I just put it all in as is and worked it with my hands until I got dough. Make sure you do not make them too big.
I tried this today. i baked them for 15 minutes and they were crunchy.
This recipe is a real keeper.I couldn't wait for Christmas and made them in July.Will be making them again for Christmas.Perfect!
Excellent!
Thank you for this...my husband is Russian and I'm always trying to make something that tastes like home for him to impress him. Well, this did the trick. He died and went to heaven! He absolutely loves it and requests it all the time now...
Very good flavor! My only complaint is that the cookie is a little dry. I will definitely make these again.
These are my favorite cookies! The recipe was simple and the cookies taste great!
To the lady that was confused on the crumbly dough...it rolls right up and sticks together great, with no added liquid. It just doesn't appear that way at first bease it's so crumbly. Also, I added 3 TBS Extra of confectioners powdered sugar, & 1/2 tsp more of Vanilla. ;-) Made them with/without pecans. ;-) Baked them for (20) minutes instead.They were great!! Very Tasty. Great for parties or special occasions. Not just Christmas. ;-)
they turned out much more delicate than I expected, but they tasted good enough for me to find them on here to save for another time. :)
didnt really like them... not sweet enough.
These little shortbread cookies are completely yum! I've had these type of cookies before and wasn't impressed, but I liked these ones. They seemed a bit more like shortbread in texture and flavor. I took another reviewers advice and mixed the flour and butter first, then added the sifted flour. I pre-made the dough so it chilled over night, and I used 2tbsp per cookie to make them uniform. They were very easy to roll, and they turned out quite pretty so far... just waiting for them to cool to put the second coating of sugar on them. Maybe next time I'll make them using 1tbsp per cookie so they are perfect bite size and not too messy to eat.
Awesome recipe!!
Russian Tea Cakes were not a cookie my Mother ever made, but I had a friend whose Mother made them at the holidays and I loved them as a child. This has become a holiday staple for us.
Turned out perfect and yummy
Great!
These cookies have long been my favorite dessert my mom made me. I asked her for the recipe but she always told me she just did it by sight. I made these by this recipe, no changes, and they have come out perfect every time. I have made these many times using this recipe and no matter if I double the recipe or not these are gone quickly. Love them!
Delicous and easy to make!
