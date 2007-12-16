Russian Tea Cakes III

Lovely little cookies that are perfect for formal parties.

Recipe by Emma Radovich

24
4 dozen
24
Directions

  • Combine all ingredients, mix well.

  • Refrigerate dough until chilled.

  • Roll dough into 1 inch balls and bake for 15 minutes in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven.

  • Once baked, roll while still hot in confectioners' sugar until coated. Let cool. Lightly dust with more confectioners' sugar.

151 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 79.1mg. Full Nutrition
