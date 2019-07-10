Quinoa Salad with Dried Fruit and Nuts

Wow, yummy! This is the best dish I have made yet with quinoa. I reduced the quinoa to 1 c. (in 2 c. chicken stock instead of water), used balsamic vinegar instead of white, 1 c. dried cranberries instead of raisins, tobasco instead of cayenne, and added about 1/2 tsp garlic powder. I also toasted the pecans before adding them. This was fabulous - definitely a keeper.
I love the prominent flavor the sesame oil gives to this salad. The second flavor that comes to the palate is lemon. With the crunch of the celery nuts and sweetness of the fruit it makes a wonderful blend of flavors and textures. I did use craisins that I chopped and I toasted the pecans. I had the leftovers for lunch and added grilled chicken strips and fresh blueberries. Fabulous salad that is very versatile. I will make this often. Thank you for sharing!
The recipe is very good and so versatile.
I made this today to take to a potluck hosted by a friend who has celiac disease. I received lots of compliments and I really enjoyed it myself! The sesame oil makes all the difference. It would also be great to alter with different nuts sunflower seeds pumpkin seeds etc. Enjoy!
I substituted dried cranberries for the raisins and toasted the pecans before adding them to bring out their flavor. This was delicious!
This is a yummy salad. I omitted the sesame oil and added a bit of curry powder. I rolled it inside some butter leaf lettuce.
WOAH BABY this is yummy! I love quinoa and am always looking for new ways to prepare it. Instead of raisins I added chopped dried apricots and toasted sunflower seeds/walnuts instead of pecans. I agree that 1 TBSP is plenty of sesame oil and I also found 2 TBSP of lemon juice a bit much so I added a little honey. The scallions are a must! No cilantro for me since I have a STRONG STRONG dislike of the stuff. A great recipe that is adaptable to a person's likes and whatever is hanging out in the cupboard. Thanks Natalie17!
Very interesting combination of flavors. I used more cilantro and extra pecans and celery for crunch. I followed others advice and used half of the sesame oil and it was plenty. My vegetarian husband scarfed it down. Will make again and again.
I used almonds instead of pecans and added dried apricots. I think almost any combination of fruit and nuts would work - so use what you like. The sesame is a dominant taste but one I enjoyed. I think the salad tastes better the next day.
Don't try this recipe warm. It was just ok but kinda weird. I cooked the celery and added a few portebella mushrooms to olive oil. After a few minutes I added the pecans. When the quinoa was almost done I added the raisins to it. When it was done I added the celery mixture sesame oil vinegar lemon juice pepper and parsley to the quinoa. Let set a few minutes then ate with a piece of chicken I will see how leftovers are tomorrow but don't recommend doing the way I did.