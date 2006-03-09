Cereal Treats I

This version has no chocolate topping, but it would be easy to melt chocolate chips and spread them over the top. We have a nut allergy in our family and I omit the peanut butter and substitute 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips melted with the margarine instead.
I used Rice Krispies for this, and they turned out great! It was so much easier than using the corn syrup version I've seen other places. I also melted 1 cup of chocolate chips for 'icing'. I would probably use 1.5 cups next time. Very quick, easy, and delicious!
I'm not crazy about the peanut butter. It sort of took away from the sweetness of the snack. I made them both with and without the peanut butter and the one's without were definitely better, but still not as good as rice crispy treats. (just proves again, you can't beat the real thing!)
I made these with Honey Nut Cheerios. They were good but my husband, kids, and I liked the No Bake Cereal Cookies from this site better. When using Cheerios these were a little too gooey for our taste. I have made this recipe with Rice Krispies and frosted with melted chocolate and butterscotch chips and they were very good.
A 71/2x12 inch pan gave me thicker bars, which I prefer. This recepie is great for stale, leftover boxes of unused cereal! Unfortuantely, cleaning the bowl and utensils is a pain in the sink, but well worth it! lol
Yummy cross between two traditional favorites. A little more flavor than Rice Krispie bars, but peanut butter flavoring is not as overpowering as Special K bars. Can substitute corn flake style cereal for the oat cereal. Kids love a cup or two of m&m's tossed in for a little chocolate flavor and some added color.
Truly outstanding! I was having chocolate cravings, and all we had was a stale bag of Coco Puffs. I used that plus a little less peanut butter and a bag of mini marshmallows. Heaven. The II recipe is fine, but I found that the spatula is a lot easier to use than a spoon. Be sure to have some milk nearby!
I am addicted to this stuff! I always use cheerios but I'm sure just about any cereal would be great in this. I put the butter and marshmallows in a plastic bowl in the microwave and it comes right out! No mess! The spoon is a little sticky but that's it. I have tried this with M & M's in it but I prefer it without.
I had some stale Maple Cheerios, so saw this recipe. It turned out yummy. I tweaked it though. Only added 1/4 c. of PB, and added chopped honey roasted peanuts. It tasted similar to Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies!
