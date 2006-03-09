Cereal Treats I

21 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This version has no chocolate topping, but it would be easy to melt chocolate chips and spread them over the top. We have a nut allergy in our family and I omit the peanut butter and substitute 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips melted with the margarine instead.

By Angela

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray a 13 x 9 inch pan on bottom and sides with non-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl in microwave, melt margarine. Add marshmallows, stir to coat. Microwave on high 1 1/2 minutes or until smooth when stirred for 45 seconds. Stir in peanut butter.

  • Add cereal all at once and stir quickly to coat. With buttered spatula, press into prepared pan. Cool and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 175.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022