Sour Cream Pockets
A simple 3 ingredient rolled dough, with pastry filling. They are my most popular cookies to make. Everyone young and old loves them. Sprinkle with powered sugar.
I have been making this pastry dough for years. Divide the dough into three balls, wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours or overnight. Working with 1 chilled ball of dough at a time will make rolling easier. On a floured surface, roll the dough out thin (1/8" to 1/4") cut out 2-1/2" rounds of dough. Place a scant teaspoonful of filling (such as Solo brand) fruit, nut, poppy seed, etc. down the center. Fold the sides up and over the filling, overlapping the dough and pinching together to keep the dough from unfolding during baking. Bake on parchment lined cookie sheets, in a 350 degree oven, 12 to 14 min. or until light golden brown. You can avoid rolling out the dough by pressing small balls of dough into the bottom and halfway up the sides of a mini muffin tin; and then place the filling in the middle. When baked, cool completely on a wire rack and dust with powdered sugar. NOTE: Since there is no sugar in the dough you can even use savory fillings of cheeses, vegetables or meats, for great appetizers.Read More
They are a bit bland, maybe some sugar would liven them up a bit. Lacking something.Read More
I made these as soon as I read the recipe. I used my homemade blueberry/raspberry jam for the filling. I also brushed the tops with milk and sprinkled them with coarse sugar before baking. They are wonderful! Like eating little pies! Can't wait to try my other homemade pie fillings!
I agree that the dough for these is somewhat bland. However, I made my own apple pie filling, brushed these with an egg wash, and sprinkled them with cinnamon and sugar before baking. Then I made a glaze using confectioners sugar and milk and poured it over top once they were cool. My husband loved them, saying they were like apple turnovers. Next time I'm going to add a little sugar and vanilla to the dough though to make them a little more flavorful. Also, the dough becomes soft and doughy, instead of staying flaky, if these aren't eaten right away.
This came out cute but they are very time consuming. The dough was sticky but once you pinched off some dough I very lightly put some flour on them to roll them out good. I had way more dough than apple pie filling so I made 2 big circles, filled and folded over and baked. The dough had a mild taste and browned up nice on parchment paper.
On Christmas Day (in a basketball haze #nbachristmasday) I decided I wanted to start a baking project, but I did not want to go to a store for ingredients. I had all these ingredients on hand, so I went for it! I ended up making fruit tarts as I did not have a rolling pin or anything else comparable on hand. The thin “pocket” dough is very hard to achieve without a rolling pin. I made a few “pockets” as directed but I was actually very pleased with the fruit tart conversion by accident! I used raspberry preserves, canned peaches, fresh blueberries and raspberries for my filling. I have included pictures of both! Cheers!
Thank you Joslyn H. (2012) All of your tips are most helpful. I especially like the use of the mini pan. I keep looking for reasons to use this pan and plan to make this ASAP. Paddy
Ming Liu Bengtsson Jazaha Tle My son loves this.
