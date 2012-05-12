Sour Cream Pockets

I have been making this pastry dough for years. Divide the dough into three balls, wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours or overnight. Working with 1 chilled ball of dough at a time will make rolling easier. On a floured surface, roll the dough out thin (1/8" to 1/4") cut out 2-1/2" rounds of dough. Place a scant teaspoonful of filling (such as Solo brand) fruit, nut, poppy seed, etc. down the center. Fold the sides up and over the filling, overlapping the dough and pinching together to keep the dough from unfolding during baking. Bake on parchment lined cookie sheets, in a 350 degree oven, 12 to 14 min. or until light golden brown. You can avoid rolling out the dough by pressing small balls of dough into the bottom and halfway up the sides of a mini muffin tin; and then place the filling in the middle. When baked, cool completely on a wire rack and dust with powdered sugar. NOTE: Since there is no sugar in the dough you can even use savory fillings of cheeses, vegetables or meats, for great appetizers.

