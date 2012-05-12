Sour Cream Pockets

A simple 3 ingredient rolled dough, with pastry filling. They are my most popular cookies to make. Everyone young and old loves them. Sprinkle with powered sugar.

Recipe by G. Surgener

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together the flour, sour cream and butter or margarine in a large mixing bowl.

  • Flour a pastry board and your hands. Make dough into small balls or roll them into 2 inch squares. Add a small amount of pastry filling, any flavor you like. Fold dough diagonally and press together. If you make balls, press a small rim around the outside so the filling does not seep out.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes and sprinkle on confectioners' sugar. A wonderful gift any time of the year.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 54.5mg. Full Nutrition
