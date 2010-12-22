Grammie's Sweet Milk Cookies

I made these cookies at altitude (Denver) and therefore added a bit extra flour. They turned out perfect, but should be viewed as a base that should be modified to the baker's preference. I personally found them too sweet and would reduce sugar if I made them again. Perhaps someone could make them with less sugar, but then add sweet ingredients or top them with frosting. I also didn't exactly follow instructions and they turned out just fine. I threw all of the ingredients in the mixer and then dropped the batter onto the sheet. I love recipes that don't require exact steps to be followed and will still turn out well, so for this reason alone I would recommend this recipe. Just keep in mind that the author's "Grammie" probably didn't make it exactly and you may need to modify a bit to get exactly what you like best.