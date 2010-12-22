Grammie's Sweet Milk Cookies

My grandmother made these in her woodstove oven and I have always guessed at the cooking temperature and cooking times. As is usual with lots of older recipes no exact amount of flour was listed either.

48
3 - 4 dozen
  • Mix all ingredients, except flour. Add enough flour to make a rollable dough, about 2 cups.

  • Roll out to approximately 1/2 inch thick. Cut with round biscuit cutter and sprinkle with sugar.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 8 - 10 minutes.

77 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 5.5mg; sodium 46mg. Full Nutrition
