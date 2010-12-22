Grammie's Sweet Milk Cookies
My grandmother made these in her woodstove oven and I have always guessed at the cooking temperature and cooking times. As is usual with lots of older recipes no exact amount of flour was listed either.
soft, milky, melt-in-your-mouth cookies! smells amazing, and actually tastes and smells like milk! instead of the soda/tartar, i just used 1.5 teaspoon of baking powder. i left out the nutmeg and used a mixture of butter and margarine instead of shortening (just because i didn't have shortening) i also added a tiny bit of vanilla extract. these are the only cookies i've ever baked where people asked over and over for the recipe. i actually had to print the recipe and hand it out!
Even after adding an extra cup of flour, and chilling it in the fridge, I could not get the cut outs to keep its shape while I was transferring it from the countertop to the sheets. So, I just rolled them into balls and flattened them. They tasted good though. Thank you for posting.
I substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg, and didn't roll it out but just dropped it onto a greased cookie sheet and sprinkled it with colored sugar. I baked them for 7 minutes. The cookies were fabulous. They would be great for with mix in: chocolate, white, peanut butter, butterscotch chips; or candy pieces, or nuts. Icing on top would be delicious. I'm going to make this a basic dough recipe for a wide range of cookies. It's not too terribly sweet, but wonderful dipped into a glass of cold whole milk. YUM! Oh, and I added 2 cups of flour like the recipe says, even though the author of the recipe wasn't sure. It worked fine for me.
Very yummy and different with the nutmeg flavor! I rolled them into balls and rolled them in sugar instead of cutting them out. Had to add a little more flour than 2 cups. DE-LISH!!
I forced myself to ignore reviews and make these as directed by the recipe. The only thing I changed was that I didn't roll them. I used a small cookie scoop and rolled them in sugar. They worked fine, but they're a little boring. They're a lot like Snickerdoodles without the cinnamon - a bit boring. So I would recommend changing something. At least add cinnamon to the sugar coating and call them Snickerdoodles. Or trade almond flavor for the nutmeg maybe.
YUM!! These were really good. To make sure they are nice and chewy, only bake them until they are barely getting browned. We all loved these cookies.
I made these cookies at altitude (Denver) and therefore added a bit extra flour. They turned out perfect, but should be viewed as a base that should be modified to the baker's preference. I personally found them too sweet and would reduce sugar if I made them again. Perhaps someone could make them with less sugar, but then add sweet ingredients or top them with frosting. I also didn't exactly follow instructions and they turned out just fine. I threw all of the ingredients in the mixer and then dropped the batter onto the sheet. I love recipes that don't require exact steps to be followed and will still turn out well, so for this reason alone I would recommend this recipe. Just keep in mind that the author's "Grammie" probably didn't make it exactly and you may need to modify a bit to get exactly what you like best.
Very good flavor. However, 1/2" is way too thick for dough. I will try much thinner the next time
I've made it a few times now and it always comes out very good. After 2 cups of flour, I can always tell that I would have to add a lot more flour If I really want to roll it . I have decided to just scoop it like drop cookies instead. I drop each scoop lightly in sugar before putting onto the pan. Keeping it in the fridge overnight also helps to harden the dough more. I have tried it with a half cup of powdered milk added to make the taste even more milky. It came out even better!
Delicious and old fashioned., Reminds me of the original Archway sugar cookie wih a milk based flavor. I lowered the over temp to 325'F and watched them very closely. Take them out once the edges begin to brown. They end up chewy and perfect. Thanks for this terrific additional to my holiday baking array! :)
These are very good cookies. The texture is good, they are perfectly sweet, and they are beautiful. I made these as written and there is only one change I would make. There is an excessive amount of cream of tartar. It shouldn't affect the flavor of the cookie but in this case it does. Cut it down a bit and it will help tremendously.
I was intrigued by the condensed milk as an ingredient in a cookie other than a bar cookie. These were very sweet. Sprinkled turbino sugar on top. I didn't bother rolling out, just rolled into balls and pressed with the bottom of a glass. I did add vanilla to the dough and somehow they reminded me of store bought cookie dough. Thanks for allowing me to try something different.
not good :(tasted like cream of tartar. Kinda chewy instead of cookie like. Blah, just not good.
A very tasty recipe. I have made a couple of variants, including substituting eggnog for the condensed milk for the Christmas season. The nutmeg may be a little strong for some, but my daughter's (7, 5, and 3) all loved the flavor, so cinnamon is an obvious substitute. I let the dough chill in the fridge for 30 minutes, scooped into balls with a small cookie scoop before rolling in sugar and cinnamon and baked at 325 on parchment paper for 8 minutes. (see my photo for the results.) I like forming my drop cookies into 'hockey pucks' before placing on the pan. I find this lends to a more uniform shape and consistent baking.
These were easily the best cookies I have ever tasted! loved the milk flavour...I liked that the ingredients were simple and the taste divine. The cookies turned out perfect... chewy and milky the first time I made good cookies. The kids loved them and my aunt is coming for coffee and cookies in the morning too I can't wait til she tries them!
A nice light cookie. I always follow ingredients when it comes to baking so that I'm actually trying the recipe. I rolled the dough into balls and pressed a glass into sugar then squished the cookie down. Too lazy to roll the dough out. Worked out perfect.
These cookies were so simple and delicious! I omitted the nutmeg to aim for a more neutral flavor. They are so chewy and the sugar on the outside give them just the right amount of crunch. I made a caramel sauce by boiling what was left of the sweetened condensed milk for 3 hours in its own can in a pot of water. After 3 hours milk turns into a rich caramel sauce and atop these cookies it's like a match made in heaven. The sauce makes these cookies go from melt in your mouth good to "stop what you were doing just to look at what you're eating" delicious.
These were my husband's favorite cookies at Christmas. Chewy and tasty but not too sweet and very different from the rest. Had to reduce cook time significantly but will make these again and again!
The result was some good cookies. I found them to be quite sweet and enjoyable. I look forwards to trying variations with this recipe next time I make it. The Details:I used baking powder instead of the soda and cream of tartar and I used goat milk instead of condensed milk. I had to add possibly 2 more cups of flour than recommended. I tried making balls and rolling them in sugar. At first, I did not flatten them and had to increase the cooking time a lot. The ones I flattened (with a cup as suggested by another review) turned out nicely. I did use stoneware, so the cooking time had to be increased.
These cookies absolutely exploded. You could not see the cookie cutter shape, they were all huge globs. They were so big, I could take the cookie cutter and re-cut within the hot cookie the shape they were supposed to be. Next time I will use a small amount of baking powder instead of soda and cream of tartar (that's what baking powder is), consider losing the egg, and chill the dough. It's good to have a non butter recipe, but these were space alien potato blobs!
Great cookies! Chewy, with such a different taste. My g-kids are requesting it all the time!
This cookies were a snap to make- I used about 2.5 cups of flour. They were soft to roll, but plenty of flour and a spatula picked them right up off of the counter. I cooked them longer than some- about 15 minutes, maybe it's my oven, but they were perfect!
This is a something I have been looking for for years. An old lady would always bake them for a church revival. Plain, sweet, milky goodness! Tonight I am baking them a third time for a graduation pot-luck lunch. I have added almond flavoring and that compliments the nutmeg and I knock off a few minutes to keep them chewy and I also use butter not crisco. This is my southern childhood in a cookie.
Husband bought sweet condensed milk by mistake. Had to find a use for FIVE cans (LOL). These cookies are the bees knees !
