Brownies I
When I make this for friends, I add nuts. When I make this for myself, I add raisins. I've tried M&M candies, toffee bits, and candy confetti -- it's very flexible.
Good but just a little dry.
The first time i made this recipe it was WONDERFUL!!!!!! BUT everytime i make it now it's bitter and dry and never comes out well.....
These brownies were great! My five-year old daughter and I made these for my husband for Father's Day and he loved them. My daughter had fun helping me make them and we all enjoyed eating them. This is a recipe I'll make for every Father's Day.
I've made this several times and it turns out great. Watch cooking time-don't overcook. This has become "MY" brownie recipe.
Good basic brownie and the plus for us is that they are not too sweet - because of the unsweetened chocolate. Just a little on the chewy side, but otherwise very good. For those that complain of bitterness just use semisweet chocolate instead - very easy!!!!
These came out quite chewy. I like brownies when they're a bit more fudgey but these were a great success at home all the same. I suggest you don't bake more than indicated and also added a teaspoonful of vanilla extract.
I have made these two times. Very bitter. Not good, I brought them to work...and home again!
i don't know but when i made this recipe, the result was kind of bitter. am i doing something wrong. this is a chewy recipe though
Perfect!
These were pretty good, but I am going to keep trying new brownie recipes. I didn't mix any candies in, but I dusted some with powdered sugar and cut them with my new Wilton brownie cutter!
Thank you for this recipe! I had one many years ago nearly like this that I had lost, and was craving it! The only change was that I used semi-sweet chocolate squares and added some vanilla. These brownies are great. Very chewy and fall apart easily, but wonderful flavor! Thanks again!
Absolutely wonderful! Brownies were moist and kind of dense which I liked. I made a 1/2 recipe since I was short on chocolate squares. I didn't bother with the sifting and double boiler. I simply combined the dry ingredients in a bowl, melted the chocolate & butter in the microwave then added that and the eggs to the dry ingredients and used my electric beater to combine. I did not alter the ingredients but added a touch of vanilla extract. Since I was making a half recipe in a smaller pan I only cooked for 25 minutes. You do not want to overbake.
