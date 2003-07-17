Brownies I

When I make this for friends, I add nuts. When I make this for myself, I add raisins. I've tried M&M candies, toffee bits, and candy confetti -- it's very flexible.

Recipe by Betsy Davis

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Melt the chocolate and butter in the top of a double-boiler, stirring sporadically. When melted and combined, add the sugar and eggs, and stir until combined. Sift the flour, salt, and baking powder into the pan; stir until combined. Stir in the nuts (or raisins, or M&M candies, or toffee bits, etc.).

  • Spread the batter in the pan, smoothing it into the corners. Bake for about 35 minutes, but don't let it over-bake. Cool before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 89.1mg; sodium 334.1mg. Full Nutrition
