Melt in your Mouth Cookies II
By making your own brown sugar, these cookies will be the chewiest and moistest ones you'll ever make.
These cookies are deee-lish! I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect. Classic Chocolate Chip. I find using a fork THROUGHOUT the blending steps really helps. Tip for anyone making cookies: ALWAYS UNDERBAKE COOKIES! Practically everyone prefers a soft, tender cookie over a hard one. Even if you pull them out and they look really soft in the middle, its okay. As long as the edges are "set" they'll be perfect once cooled.Read More
These cookies were neither chewy nor moist. They spread out over the cookie sheet until they looked like pancakes. The flavor was ok, but they were too crunchy and brittle to enjoy.Read More
I substituted half the butter with an applesauce/coconut oil combo, and 3/4 cup all-purpose flour with a white whole wheat/sorghum combo. It was warm in my kitchen, and I noticed the dough was a little wet, so I added an additional teaspoon of flour, and then decided to refrigerate the dough for 20 minutes before baking. They came out perfect, but definitely don't let them overbake or they will get crunchy
I needed a brown sugar-less recipe and these were great! Reduced butter to 3/4 c like one of the other reviewers to make things easier, and creamed all the sugars with the butter before adding the other ingredients. These were delicious!
My husband said these were the best chocolate chip cookies ever. The only thing I changed was reduced the butter to 3/4 cup. Yummy!
Chill your dough!
this is absolutly the worst mess ever if i could i would rate this -10 stars. wasted my chips and everything in this recipe.
