Melt in your Mouth Cookies II

By making your own brown sugar, these cookies will be the chewiest and moistest ones you'll ever make.

Recipe by Kira

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together butter with 1/2 cup white sugar.

  • In a separate bowl, mix 1 cup white sugar with 2 tablespoons of molasses. Add to the butter/sugar mixture. Add one egg and and vanilla. Then slowly add salt and baking soda. Stir in flour and chocolate chips.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 9 minutes and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 398.3mg. Full Nutrition
