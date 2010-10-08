Mini Chip Sugar Cookies

3.7
8 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These are good and a nice change from chocolate chip cookies. (To sour milk for using in place of buttermilk, use 1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar plus milk to equal 1/2 cup.)

Recipe by Kathy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium cookie sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter or margarine, brown sugar and sugar in a large mixer bowl until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; beat well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; add alternately with buttermilk to creamed mixture. Beat well. Stir in chips. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10-12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheet and cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 19.6mg; sodium 186.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022