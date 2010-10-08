Mini Chip Sugar Cookies
These are good and a nice change from chocolate chip cookies. (To sour milk for using in place of buttermilk, use 1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar plus milk to equal 1/2 cup.)
A FEW CHANGES & THEY'RE PERFECT! No buttermilk? Don't despair, it's not needed! These were easily the tastiest, moistest sugar cookies we've ever tasted, and there were only a few simple alterations. 1/2 cup butter/margarine, 1 1/2 cup white sugar while omitting brown sugar, 1/4 regular milk instead of buttermilk. With plenty of flour on hands, we rolled them into balls so they'd be round, and baked for only 8-10 mins. It made 38 3" cookies. {These were also great as plain sugar cookies, with no chocolate chips} Everyone raved about these, and we quickly saved the altered version so we knew it would be accurate, tryng to avoid a "MacArthur Park" scenario. ;) [For the record, my 14-yr old made these with glowing results-- should be named EASY, with the changes.] Try it!! Your family and guests will be begging for the recipe!Read More
I wanted to like this new recipe; sorry, Kathy, even my hubby who likes bland food didn't care for these cookies. I would have rated 1 star except I didn't follow the recipe exactly b/c I had no buttermilk, so I used regular milk. The suggestion to add vinegar to milk to create buttermilk flavor sounded gross to me. I felt the batter and cookie taste were bland and lacked sweetness expected of a sugar or traditional chocolate chip cookie. I also was bored by the cookie texture. I guess some folks like these; I cannot figure out why. I'm even embarrassed to take these to work and claim that I baked them. I also had trouble removing cookies from my good baking sheets with a thin spatula even after I waited at least 20 minutes for cookies to cool. I wouldn't have minded that hassle if the cookie satisfied me. I won't make these again.Read More
I made this cookie today because I was looking for a way to use up some buttermilk I had in my refrigerator. This was a very good chocolate chip cookie, but I'm somewhat confused by the name. I thought it would have a sugar cookie taste, with chocolate chips. However, it tasted like a regular chocolate chip cookie. Tastes very good, but not different from other chocolate chip cookies. Also, my batch made a little over four dozen, not the three dozen stated in the recipe.
Tastes good, but needs 2 1/2 cups of flour instead of 2 cups, and don't forget to grease the sheet.
Very good. My husband bought me buttermilk instead of real milk so I was searching for a recipe to use it. These were a great surprise at how good they are. Very chewy and moist. I did exactly the recipe and they turned out great. they do have a bit of a "sugar cookie" taste to the batter but I wouldn't substitute this for a sugar cookie recipe. Great chocolate chip cookie!
Tastes good, chewy, like most other chocolate chip recipes. But they were very flat, not what I'm used to, so all my cookies cooked together. I think I might try more flour next time. I was looking for a recipe to use the whey I have from making my own Greek yogurt. Hope they turn out better next time. :-/
Alright chocolate chip cookies. Doesn't have any sugar cookie taste. Followed the recipe exactly.
