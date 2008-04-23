Cashew Nut Cookies

4.5
6 Ratings
This is a wonderful recipe I got from my mom when I was a child.

Recipe by Brenda Randolph

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend together 1/2 cup butter, brown sugar, egg, vanilla, and sour cream. Add in the baking powder, soda, and flour. Stir in the nuts.

  • Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto buttered baking sheets. Cook at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool on wire racks.

  • To Make the Icing: Heat 1/2 cup butter or margarine in a saucepan until it is light amber colored. Remove pan from heat, and stir in confectioners' sugar and the milk. I sometimes have to use more milk to get the icing smooth and creamy. Frost cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 43.3mg; sodium 199mg. Full Nutrition
