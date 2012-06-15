Monster Cookies
These cookies are large and should be soft, so should not be overbaked. They have no flour.
I normally do NOT "tweak" a recipe on the first time, but I made an exception for this recipe. I did NOT make the full batch but the following changes (Full batch) are a MUST if you want this recipe to work. Decrease the eggs by half, no more than 8 eggs. Increase the baking soda to a total of 8 teaspoons (2 Tbsp + 2 tsp) Increase peanut butter to a total of 3 cups. Decrease the oats by 1/3 -use only 12 cups. It may look slightly "crumbly" in the mixing bowl but they turn out PERFECTLY! The following is a suggestion - leave the corn syrup out it's not needed. I found 10 minutes baking time was perfect. ~~~~~ I'm hesitant on rating this recipe, only b/c it's NOT a 5 star recipe as written. It becomes a good cookie *IF* the ingredient quantites are correct, so I'm giving it 4 stars b/c I had to re-work the quantities.Read More
The ingreients sounded to be a good combination. Unfortunately, it turned into an Expensive Disaster! After placing 9 cookies on an 11x17 pan and in the oven, they became one in 5 minutes! I even tried using cupcake pans but I was not able to save the batter.Read More
Based on the other two reviews, I added 1/2 cup of flour and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. They turned out great
I used honey instead of corn syrup, only 1 stick of butter (1/2 cup),9 cups of oats instead of 18, 1 cup of peanut butter, and I didn't use the brown sugar or the chocolate chips and m&ms. They taste pretty good