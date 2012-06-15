Monster Cookies

These cookies are large and should be soft, so should not be overbaked. They have no flour.

By Daphne

Servings:
120
Yield:
20 dozen
Ingredients

120
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat together the eggs, sugars, syrup, butter or margarine, vanilla, and peanut butter. Add the baking soda, and beat well. Stir in the oats, chocolate chips, and candies.

  • Place dough by tablespoonfuls on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden and cookies are set, about 12 minutes. Do not overbake!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 65.5mg. Full Nutrition
