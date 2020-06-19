Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
This drink is probably the best drink I have ever had in my life! You make it with strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, ice, and lemon-lime soda. You can substitute red cream soda or your favorite flavor for the lemon-lime.
i used this recipe as a "base" and adjusted it to fit our taste. i replaced the lemon-lime soda with pear juice (that was the only thing i had in the pantry..i imagine any mild-tasting juice would taste good too) and replaced the lemon juice with freshly-squeezed orange juice. with extra ice, my family said it was the best virgin strawberry daiquiri ever!Read More
This has an OK taste, but it is not really a daiquiri. You should replace the lemon lime soda with strawberry daiquiri mix and I would definitely add more fresh strawberries in the recipe. The sugar is not necessary for a daiquiri and should be left out completely and the lemon juice should be replaced with orange juice. You may also want a few more ice cubes to get a daiquiri like consistency. Also, this does not make a very large serving, so you may want to double all ingredients.Read More
Delicious! We used frozen strawberries, left out the sugar altogether and used a limited edition specialty 7-UP that had Pomegranate in it. I'll make these again for sure.
YUM! For a six-serving size, I used about 15 large frozen strawberries, the same sugar, ice, & lemon juice listed, and one, 12-ounce can of grapefruit soda/pop. My hubby and son loved it!!! It helps that I have a brand new mixer that makes very fine crushed ice! Who needs alcohol in their drink?
Would get easily 5 stars but I made adjustments... I'm preggers & this was EXACTLY what I was craving. 1/4 c. of sugar makes it way too sweet, so just use 1/8 c. sugar & add more if you need to. 5 strawberries makes it more fruity. I went easy on the lemon juice too, more can be added at the end if needed. YAY for a recipe that makes 1 drink! I've been craving fruit so much and will probably go through my carton of strawberries just making these every night. Big plans for adding other fruits to it too!
I used this recipe as a stating place, as I didn't have everything on the list. I used a fruit punch flavored soda, mixed frozen fruit (strawberries,peaches, and raspberries), lemon juice, and ice. No sugar. I didn't really measure it myself, but what I came up with was delicious.
I made this one night in hopes of having a cold, refreshing drink outside, but instead I got this. It had the consistency and sweetness of powdered kool-aid. There is way too much sugar and way too little ice. If I were you I would disregard this recipe immediately, unless of course, you like feeling light-headed from a sugar overdose. Never try this drink, it is like drinking syrup!
Not the best recipe ever, but still good. I used frozen strawberries, and only put in about 1 T. sugar. Not "strawberry-ee" enough...so be sure to add MANY more...maybe like 6 or 7? Not bad for a refreshing beverage, but just needs to be added to.
Everyone loved this recipe!
this doesnt taste much like a daiquiri but i think it has good flavor. i replaced the lemon juice for lemonaid and it ws really good.
I made a large batch and I used frozen raspberrys and Lemon soda from my sodastream
Almost everyone who gave this recipe a good review changed stuff...so I don't think it should have been given such a good review. I had to add way more ice, at least 3 more strawberries, and more lemon. Partly I think that there was way too much sugar. But also, freeze this when you're done, no matter how cold your products are. If you freeze it partly for a couple hours then blend it, it is slushy. Also, I think lime would be a nice touch, and I will try that next time. This recipe was an okay template, but I definitely changed the proportions.
The BEST drink I have ever made! I used 5 mediunm sized strawberries and half of a banana and it was amazing! Definitely will make this again.
just o.k.
This is so good
I tried this three times following the recipe exactly and each time the drink turned out a watery pale pink and it separated immediately
I made this exactly as written and I thought it was great! Slightly tart but plenty sweet. I love the bubbles on top. I left my drink for 1 hour while I dipped in the pool and when I got out it still had bubbles!
I have not yet tasted this, but the picture looks yummy. I am however, going to pour this into a red solo cup and that's fancy for these here parts. :)
This was great! I made it with the Magic Bullet©. It came out really well and I have enjoyed it many times with friends. The amount of sugar was too much for some of my friends so I varied it and it was still great!
Instead of using lemonlime soda I just used lemon juice. It was good you should try it.
Delicious!!!! Five stars!
I don't drink alcohol, and I've only had a virgin strawberry daiquiri once. With that said, I really liked this drink. I had a lot of strawberries to use and found this recipe. It's cool and refreshing. After making it according to the recipe and tasting it, I did throw in a few extra strawberries (mine were quite small) and 5 extra ice cubes to get a slushier consistency. *****The next time I made this, I used Splenda and Diet 7-Up. It's just as good!
This is the best drink i have ever tasted. I omited the sugar so it was a little sour but delicious. I also used frozen strawberries. :)
I made my first one according to the recipe and found it to be way too sweet for my tastes. I used very sweet strawberries and found that it needed way more strawiberries for my taste, as well. My second one I increased the strawberries to six and reduced the sugar to one tablespoon. I used Sprite Zero for the soda. Although my strawberries were very ripe, I did not get the nice red color like some of the photos depict. The second one suited my tastes much better,and I would probably rate my second one a four. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Helena W.
delicious just needed a few more pieces of ice. other than that, amazing!
Way too sweet.
This recipe is AMAZING!! I used a little extra lemon juice to add a little tang to it, but other than that it is perfect! Depending on your taste you may want to use a little less sugar. But this is my absolute favorite drink for summer time!
fantastic. I do it almost every week now I love it so much. It is simple ad great when added whipped cream and a cherry ;) other recipes had too much fake flavoring but this was perfect. I made it for a group of five and everyone enjoyed it (it helps to add Bacardi).
I absolutely love this! I made it for "happy hour" with my daughter. The first batch I made as the recipe said except I used lime flavored carbonated water and it was a little too sweet for me. So when I made again I only used an 1/8 cup of sugar and that was perfect. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
My Girl Scout troop made these for a Frozen Slumber Party and absolutely loved them!! The only adjustment I made was using frozen strawberries because I freeze my own and keep them on had.
i added a bit more sugar and ginger ale soda , i also used more strawberries that were frozen fresh. The flavor was pretty nice.
Delicious
really refreshing when its hot outside and good flavor
I think it was a little bit to sweet but other than that it's GREAT!??
