Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

This drink is probably the best drink I have ever had in my life! You make it with strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, ice, and lemon-lime soda. You can substitute red cream soda or your favorite flavor for the lemon-lime.

By Helena W

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the container of a blender, combine the strawberries, sugar, lemon juice and lemon-lime soda. Add the ice and blend until smooth. Pour into a fancy glass to serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 74.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 24.6mg. Full Nutrition
