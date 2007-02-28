Swedish Spritzs
This was a cookie we always had at Christmas to celebrate a Swedish tradition.
I liked the TASTE of these cookies, but when I took them out of the oven, all the cookies combined into one VERY thin cookie, and they stuck to the sheet! Well, I suppose it was my fault. I probably just didn't put on enough oil. Besides, they WERE delicious, and they didn't last two hours in my house! These taste good, but you should put more oil on the cookie sheets. Also, I only had 1 teaspoon of almond extract, so I used that and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla to go with it. As I said, tasted great!Read More
The flavor is great but the dough wasn't stiff enough to extrude properly thru the spritz machine and when cooked they flatened out. I think there was a typo in the recipe as I have a similar recipe that calles for same butter, 2/3 c. sugar and 2 1/4 c. flour. I'm going to try it again and add another cup of flour.Read More
I made the dough to take to my granddaughter to use with her cookie press. It stuck to the press and ran all over the pan into 2 big cookies--what a mess and disappointment for her-she's 6 yrs old. She thought they tasted good but I have never had a failure like this with any cookie and I've made several milion!!
Dough not nearly stiff enough...when you put cookies in oven to bake they just melt right off the sheet into one big mess...dont even waste your time making this!
A good spritz cookie
Can you give NO stars? Seriously... they melted over the cookie sheet like pancake batter. NEEDS more FLOUR.. your guess is as good as mine.
I always make these cookies. But I use 2 C flour. That seems to work for me
This recipe is wrong, not enough flour!
They looked great BEFORE we cooked them, but when we got up from the couch to check them, they had all melted into one big cookie and was dripping of the pan. Also, they were about an eighth of an inch thick. It was such a dissapointment... no cookies for the neighbors! I checked a cuple of other spritz receipes and theirs had at least 2 more cups of flour! NEEDS MORE FLOUR!
I make these every year for a Christmas smorgasbord. I make two batches and flavor one with cardamom and green food coloring and the other with almond extract and red food coloring.
Try 2cups flour, 3/4c butter, 1/2c sugar, 1 tablespoon almond extract. Refrigerate cookie sheets, then use press to form cookies. I use wreath shape and sprinkle with green sugar. Bake 10 min at 375. Best cookie ever!!!!
