Pinwheel Cookies III
This is a date filled cookie.
These are such a unique and delicious cookie! The date fulling is like a caramel swirl in the middle. I used half butter and half shortening for more flavor. The dough then needs to be refridgerated so it is firm enought to roll out. It is a soft dough, so I rolled it out on parchment so it would not stick to the counter when I rolled it up. It worked great. I rolled the dough into two 12x12 inch squares before spreading on filling and rolling. I found that the roll actually needed to be put in the freezer for several hours before it was hard enough to cut into nice cookies. I cut then 1/4 inch thick and baked at 350 for 8-9 minutes. They are soft, chewy and wonderful!Read More
The filling is really good and sweet but I wasn't too pleased with the dough. I did as others recommended and refrigerated it overnight but it was a real pain to work with. It cracked big time when I tried to roll out. It was even more difficult to roll up. I'll use the filling recipe again for sure but I think I'm going to see if I can find another recipe for the actual cookie.Read More
This was my favorite cookie as a child. I could never get enough. We've always made these using crisco and they are nice and soft with a crispy edge. I was taught to divide the dough in half and roll into two jelly-roll shaped pieces. Refrigerate the dough overnight and bake the following day or whenever. The dough will keep for several days in the fridge.
I am always looking for a new cookie recipe and I was delighted these turned out so well. The combination of the dates & walnuts were great. I too only baked about 8 minutes and they were nicely browned on top & bottom. I will be making these often. Thanks for the recipe.
yummy and easy. i sprinkled mine with powdered sugar. next time i think i will ice them.
did as other reviewers advised, i refrigerated it before rolling cause the dough was too sticky when first mixed. then take it out and let it sit for a while before rolling it and adding the filling. then throw it in the fridge again for an hour for so. still hard to cut but was pretty fine. as it turned out, the cookies looked really pretty when done!! and tasted nice,too! but if your dates were as sweet as mine, i suggest cutting off some sugar. its overly sweet.
Easy & Sweet, I'll be making them again. thanks
These cookies were wondeful! Thanks for the recipe!
Just like my mom used to make
My MIL just gave me a family cookie recipe, passed down by her great-grandmother from the 1800s. It’s one of my husband’s favorites but like a lot of old time-y recipes, it came with very limited directions so I took to Allrecipes to help fill in the blanks. The ingredients in this recipe are very close, with the main difference being that my recipe calls for 1/2 cup of butter instead of 1 cup of shortening and mine baked at 350 for 12-15 min instead of 400 for 10 min. I recommend chilling the dough 15-30 min before rolling it out, then chill 1 hour to overnight after making the rolls. You want nice round pinwheels, not flat tires. Even if you think you don’t like dates, you will love these cookies. Some other advice, I frequently had issues with all cookies getting too brown on the bottom, especially on darker cookie sheets. I used silicone baking sheets for the first time and it was life changing. Not a single burnt bottom in the bunch. Also, I was storing these in the refrigerator but they are not as good cold, so set them out for 10-15 min before enjoying them.
This dough is a huge failure. Even after chilling, it falls apart and is hard to get this in a roll without it crumbling. Also, you need to bake these until they are golden brown and somewhat crispier, not pale as in this picture. Otherwise they fall apart and they don't taste as good. They don't keep well and the dough starts tasting stale fairly quickly.
