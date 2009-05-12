Pinwheel Cookies III

My MIL just gave me a family cookie recipe, passed down by her great-grandmother from the 1800s. It’s one of my husband’s favorites but like a lot of old time-y recipes, it came with very limited directions so I took to Allrecipes to help fill in the blanks. The ingredients in this recipe are very close, with the main difference being that my recipe calls for 1/2 cup of butter instead of 1 cup of shortening and mine baked at 350 for 12-15 min instead of 400 for 10 min. I recommend chilling the dough 15-30 min before rolling it out, then chill 1 hour to overnight after making the rolls. You want nice round pinwheels, not flat tires. Even if you think you don’t like dates, you will love these cookies. Some other advice, I frequently had issues with all cookies getting too brown on the bottom, especially on darker cookie sheets. I used silicone baking sheets for the first time and it was life changing. Not a single burnt bottom in the bunch. Also, I was storing these in the refrigerator but they are not as good cold, so set them out for 10-15 min before enjoying them.