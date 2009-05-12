Pinwheel Cookies III

This is a date filled cookie.

Recipe by Debbie Salopek

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend together shortening, 1 cup white sugar, and brown sugar. Add eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, and soda. Mix well, and set dough aside.

  • To Make Filling: In a saucepan, combine dates, sugar, water and nuts. Cook over medium heat until thick. Cool filling. If necessary, add water until mixture can be spread easily on the dough.

  • Divide dough into 4 parts. Roll out each piece on a floured surface to 1/2 inch thick. Spread with cooled, not cold filling. Roll up jelly-roll style. Close ends and place rolls on cookie sheets. Refrigerate until cold.

  • Slice chilled rolls, and bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 10 minutes.

319 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 113.3mg. Full Nutrition
