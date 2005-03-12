Eggnog Thumbprints
Thumbprint cookies with a delicious filling, these are perfect for Christmas. Does not use eggnog, but they have an eggnog taste. You can substitute 1/4 teaspoon rum extract and 1 tablespoon milk for the rum.
I have been making these cookies since 2000, and every year, they are my biggest request. My family literally beg me to make them. The cookies are simple, but combined with the flavorful frosting filling, are absolutely spectactular! I've made them multiple ways, using either butter or margarine, rum or rum extract in the filling, ditto for the cookie base, and they turn out very good with any combination. I fill these with a pastry bag and star tip - very cute if I do say so myself :) Using real butter (& pastry bag), the filling does get very soft if your hands (or home) are hot, so I just stick the bag in the fridge for a while. I have never had a problem with the frosting "not setting up". Try them - you'll be glad you did!Read More
I am sort of on the fence about these cookies. Like some others, my main problem is with the cookie base. They turn out too dense--not tender enough for my liking. I think I would look for another sugar cookie recipe to substitute. Also, they are homely-looking specimens. Perhaps rolling them in crushed nuts before baking? I only got 30 cookies from this recipe, but I still needed to double the frosting. Also, it came out very thick, so I brought it to the right consistency with a couple of teaspoons of actual eggnog. Finally, though I did not add extra rum as others did, I still found the resulting cookies very boozy! I felt weird giving them to neighbors with children. So I might cut back or use rum extract next time. With some tweaking, this recipe could be a fine addition to your holiday cookie trays and exchanges.Read More
Very good cookie!! It's true - it's not very colorful, but the taste was wonderful! If you're having trouble spooning the filling into the cookie, use a decorating tube, or a plastic sandwich bag with a courner snipped out. I had no trouble with the spoon - and no trouble getting my co-workers to eat them, too! Lots of compliments! I'm a bit confused that a previous reveiwer had runny filling...with the given ingredients in the correct amounts, it shouldn't have happened. I'm curious as to what they did to make it "runny"! One thing I was particularly impressed with...whenever a cookie recipe calls for filling such as this, there ends up being either way to much filling, or not enough. This turned out to have EXACTLY the amount needed - no more, no less! How cool is that? :) These would also be excellent to package up and send through the mail.
I have been searching for the perfect egg nog cookie recipe for 6 years... and I this is by far my favorite. I have made 2 batches. The dough comes out beautifully. I think next time I make it I will use rum flavoring instead of the vanilla flavoring in the cookie. I did mix the flour in with my KitchenAid on Stir, and baked on parchment paper, and they baked beautifully. I did modify the filling recipe a little. I used 2 tsp. rum flavoring, 2 tsp milk, and 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg, (probably an extra tsp of powdered sugar as well). It makes this frosting taste just like egg nog. So delish! This recipe has won a place in my annual holiday "must have" cookies.
The frosting makes the cookie on this one. Be sure to follow the recipe and let the cookies cool completely before frosting or your buttery frosting will melt! Oh, and PS, I only got 30 cookies out of this. Thanks, Susan!
WOW! I almost didn't try this recipe after reading some of the unfavorable reviews, but I am SO glad I tried it. A couple of things that maybe would have tripped me up might be helpful to others: in step 2 you need to mix the flour in by hand. I was buzzing away with my hand mixer when I caught myself! Definitely make into one inch balls. I thought they were too small, but I was still just shy of yield. I used the end of a wooden spoon to make the indentations, so I wouldn't have to use as much frosting. Lastly, under step 4, mix the ingredients by hand. I started off with my mixer (again) and had to stop myself. Maybe that's why some cooks had runny frosting? So delicious - definitely a keeper!
This is the second year I have made these for my Christmas trays and we love them. The food editor at the Las Vegas Journal requested a special Christmas cookie to feature and this one immediately came to mind. I will be delivering them to the newspaper tomorrow ad I think they will agree with our review :) After reading some poor reviews, I have some thoughts on what might have gone wrong. Burnt bottoms....oven is running too hot. My oven runs hot so I adjust my temp down. Hard or tough cookie....Over worked dough. You are supposed to cream the butter and sugar and then stir the flour in by hand. Overmixing would produce a very tough cookie. Dry....baked too long. My cookies were done at 11 minutes. Runny frosting....too much rum or not enough sugar or maybe melted butter? With these simple tips, you will experience success. Enjoy!
Wow! I just tried one of these and they are amazing! I used a full teaspoon of vanilla but followed as directed otherwise. Used the end of a wooden spoon to make indentation and baked on parchment paper. The icing is lip smacking good! I used Captain Morgan which is a spiced rum and I think it worked very well here. Very festive.
This is an excellent cookie. It was this year's favorite among everyone. The filling really does taste like eggnog with the rum and the nutmeg. Noone thought the rum was overpowering. The cookies were very pretty to boot. Try this one!
I made some of these to bring to a Christmas party and to work. People at both ends raved about them! They really do taste like eggnog and the "filling" (more like frosting really) has a great texture. I didn't want to use real rum so I used 1/4 tsp rum extract and 1 tbs water. I was worried about them sitting out if I used milk as suggested. The frosting was still creamy and great, I don't think milk would have made a big difference. Also you cannot use a rounded tsp of frosting on each cookie which is obvious when you see them baked. Just eyeball a small dollop large enough to almost fill the thumb indention and it works out well. These are excellent and highly recommended!
These cookies are AMAZING!! They're really easy and they really do taste like eggnog. At first, the rum flavor will be strong (you can always use rum flavoring for the non-alcoholic types) but give them a day and they mellow to this absolutely addictive concoction that is really hard to resist. Just watch the kids after these things have mellowed. Our little relatives went nuts for these...well, so did the big ones!
I LOVE these cookies! They're delicious and cute :) they went really nice with the other cookies to add variety for my holiday mix. I only made one small change (as many others had) I used 1tsp rum extract and 2tsp water in the filling. I'll make these again, maybe even tonight :)
I must have made mine too big as I only got 2 dozen out of this batch. I uses my Pampered Chef scoop which is not as messy as rolling them by hand and it guarantees the same size cookie every time. I put Jamaican spiced rum in the frosting and they are very tasty. I will definately be making more because I'm sure these will be gone before Christmas!
These are soooo good! It really does taste like a rum and eggnog!
Bake for only 12 minutes even though they don't look cooked. I let them bake longer because they still lokked soft and when they cooled they were hard as rocks. Also I think the dough could be less sweet because the frosting is so intense. I would try them again using white sugar and less of it. Nice eggnog flavor.
I'm not as impressed with these cookies as other people seem to be. The cookies themselves have a nice texture, but don't overcook them! They get very dry if you let them get even the slightest bit brown on the bottom. As for the taste, they're pretty bland. I'd say they're just a vehicle for the icing, which doesn't taste very much like eggnog. Maybe it was because I didn't use real rum, I don't know. In fact, I used about 1 1/4 teaspoon of rum extract, as opposed to the 1/4 teaspoon called for, and it still didn't have the taste I was looking for. And it's too bad the icing didn't set up firmly. But what did I expect with all that butter in there? If I make these again I'll try spicing the dough up some, and using less butter in the icing.
These were great and everyone raved about them. I piped the frosting into the thumbprints to make a pretty presentation on the plates we gave away for Christmas.
Don't make my mistake - I used margarine instead of butter. It was a disaster - the icing doesn't set!
I made the dough as directed. The only thing I did was instead of milk I used eggnog and spiced rum and I mixed the nutmeg in with the frosting and on top. My boyfriend loves them . I think I will add rum to the dough as mentioned earlier
Turned out good. Used rum extract.
Didn't care for these. They were just okay. I noticed they were the last cookie on the tray as well. Perhaps just me since others really liked them.
I really enjoyed these cookies. The cookie itself was very tender and crumbly, which I enjoyed. Make sure to mix in the flour by hand. The dough should be rather dry and crumbly. If you have one solid ball of dough, your cookies are over-mixed. I used a melon baller to get the correct size and made the indentation with a wooden spoon handle. If the cookie starts to come apart, press it gently back together. The only reason I gave this recipe 4 stars was because I feel it needs a stronger rum flavor. Next time I will use rum extract because I can increase the flavor without significantly increasing the liquid. The icing, mixed by hand and stuffed in a piping bag, was the perfect consistency, nowhere near runny. Runny icing is an error on the part of the cook, not the recipe. I can't wait to make these again.
The perfect Christmas Cookie!
I'm glad I finally made these. I had trouble with my cookies spreading so I made them into 1tsp "bites" instead. I added nutmeg to the dough, and a little extra to the icing. To keep the icing from dripping off the top of the cookie, I made it thicker, and dipped chilled cookies into it. Very tasty!
These will be the traditional Christmas cookie for many, many, many holidays to come :] I would have never guessed that a hint of rum added to some butter and confectioners' sugar could be so delicious and taste so much like egg nog! This is one fantastic cookie :]
I have made these several times now. It is my families most requested cookie no matter what time of year it is. They are simple to make and taste incredible. I don't find the cookies bland as other reviewers have reported. In fact, it's all I can do to keep my hubby away from them before the frosting is ready. We are very happy with these cookies. Any time we have a party, or cookie exchange these are what I make, & they are always a BIG HIT!
super easy and super delish! the only mistake I made was putting the frosting on too soon on the 1st batch! After I realized my mistake I quickly refrigerated them and they were fine! Will make them again and again!
This is my new favorite holiday cookie. I admit I am an eggnog fanatic, including eggnog lattes. I made these as per the recipe. They are easy and delicious. As for the color, not so much. I may add red and green food color to the icing next year.
This is one of the best Christmas cookies I've ever made, and trust me, I've made MANY. Here are my recommendations. -DO use the rum extract; it's the key to making this an *eggnog* cookie. Without it - meh. Nondescript. -DO NOT add other "stuff" like nuts to this cookie, or again, it ceases to be eggnog-y. -Don't skimp on the nutmeg. It's a lovely and necessary flavor accent. (But, I sprinkle it on while they're on wax paper & then transfer to the serving plate, so the mess isn't all over the plate.) The cookie by itself isn't super sweet, and that's by design - it's meant to merely complement the filling's more intense. If you find the finished product bland, you're not using enough filling and/or nutmeg. If you find it overwhelming, you're using too much. Practice and learn the ratio. When you've got it down, it's a perfect balance. After a few years of tinkering, I like to make the cookies smaller, with a more narrow but deeper indentation. (I also use my knuckle to make them, not thumb; more uniform & efficient for me.) It becomes an "amuse-bouche" kind of thing, with all the flavor of a mug of eggnog in one delicious bite. I once made these cookies for my local newspaper's cookie contest - and won! It's become a family & friends favorite. Everyone loves to see me coming with a plate of these. Plus they're easy to make, so they relieve my holiday stress rather than adding to it, and that can be a game-changer!
OMG I had to make these twice in 2 days because they were such a hit. I used overproof Jamaican rum (blame the padres for that one) I dunno if I made them too big, but the batches only made about 24 cookies, which were gone in my family by the end of the night. Either way, was told that I should sell the recipe to a Jamaican restaurant. I wont steal your amazing idea though seriously Im making these every year for Christmas, or like an event where i can make them! Best recipe Ive found on here!!
This cookie was DELICIOUS - we made it for our annual cookie bake this year, and this is definitely going to become a staple. EVERYONE in our family loved these cookies. We used a pastry bag for the filling and it worked wonderfully and made the cookies look even more beautiful.
These cookies turned out perfect!! I used 1/4 t of rum extract, instead of rum, and they just taste wonderful. I had to bake them for longer then 12 min, but I probably made them huge because I only got 30 cookies out of the dough. I will make these again at Christmas and may add some red or green food coloring to the frosting.
My boyfriend went crazy over these! I made a batch to bring to work, and there were still a bunch left over... he hoarded the rest and refused to let them out of his sight until he ate them all! =oP
Good recipe, would be even better with nutmeg in the batter.
God flavor but I must have done something wrong. Mine came out flat, not with a dent in the middle. Even tried chilling the dough. More flour? Use shortening instead of butter?
I colored the filling with yellow food coloring and sprinkled with white snowflake sprinkles. I also added extra rum extract for some added kick. A great addition to my Holiday cookies. I will make this again.
These were great, and to bring out the eggnog flavor even more, I added 1/2 tsp rum extract and 1/4 tsp nutmeg right into the batter. I melted the butter for the icing, but made it a little to far ahead and it firmed up by the time I was ready to top the cookies with it. So I added a Tbs water, and it was workable then. Yum!
Not very attractive. It seems like the dough balls should be rolled in nuts? The frosting and nutmeg make them delicious, though.
I thought they were just ok....then I served them! People asking for more and more and more. Has a nice kick to them too!
I'm not sure why my cookies came out too sweet and too hard and I don't think they taste much like egg nog. The only difference I made in the recipe is that I didn't have nutmeg, so I substituted pumpkin pie spice. I can't think what I would do differently to improve this recipe. I would never make it again. Difficult to store, too, with the frosting on top.
These cookies are DELICIOUS and easy to make! I made only a 1/2 batch to try them out, and will definitely be adding this to my Christmas baking list. The cookie all by itself is a great texture and taste, I will use this cookie as a base for future thumbprint recipes. I did add a little bit more rum than the recipe called for and sprinkled a fair amount of nutmeg over the finished cookie (I'm sure it would be considered more than a 'pinch') and it was fantastic. The extra rum isn't necessary, but I wanted a strong rum flavor. YUM YUM!!
I made a couple of alterations to this recipe. I added about 3/4 t. nutmeg to the dough which made a nice buttery cookie with an eggnog kick. I didn't care for the icing but I also didn't have rum or extract. I think that the dough with the nutmeg and a simple water, powdered sugar icing would be great. I'll be making these again for sure.
Not the prettiest cookie on the cookie tray but one of the best tasting!
I have this recipe in a Christmas cookie cookbook and tried it the first time this year, I think they're delicious and will be whipping up a second batch tonight. Hint: I do cheat a little and use my cookie scoop instead of rolling into balls.
I have made this two years in a row, and I always receive rave reviews. I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup of shortening. I also used rum flavoring instead of the vanilla. Great taste. Thanks Susan!
These were great, picture perfect!! Wonderful addition to my holiday cookie tray!!!
I participated in a cookie exchange this past weekend, and these were the hit of the party! They did turn some people off, because of the name, and people said that they didn't like eggnog much--but I convinced them to try them, and once they did, they were hooked! Very easy to make--I made 15 dozen of these babies in 2 hours!!!
This was a good cookie recipe. Making it though I did make some changes I felt the cookie needed. Since the dough did not have any eggnog ingredients and just the frosting, I added nutmeg to the cookie and next time would probably add rum extract as well. I think those changes would make this a great cookie!
These were very good cookies. I will probably make them again next christmas.
Simple and yummy! I made these for a cookie exchange and they were a hit with both friends and family. Even the kids can help (with the thumb print part). I've found a new Christmas cookie tradition.
The frosting on these was delicious, but I had the same problems some others did: the cookies were very hard. Not pleasantly crispy -- hard. I left them in for 12 minutes, and they certainly looked fine, just slightly golden. I did allow them to cool completely on the cookie sheets (I was doing too much holiday-baking multitasking), which I'm sure didn't help, but there are enough more foolproof sugar cookie recipes in the world that in the future I'll use one of them with this frosting.
The cookie itself is good, but the filling doesn't taste like eggnog at all. If I ever make them again, I'll definitely try using a different type of rum.
These cookies are really good. I doubled the recipe and as a reviewer suggested added rum extract and nutmeg to the batter. I did use Captain Morgan Spiced Rum (2 1/2 tablespoons) in the frosting. Sprinkled with the nutmeg as stated in the recipe. Turned out beautiful. Will give as Christmas gifts along with all the great cookies I made from this site. Thanks Susan.
I did make changes and I am "on the fence" about these cookies as another 3 star commenter said. Pretty much, my comments are like Joy Bugaloo's. Also, the pics are not realistic. What are those 'red ribbon' looking additions on the frosting? My nutmeg certainly did not look like that. I am very disappointed and I would not recommend this recipe to anyone. Sorry :(
My husband and I love eggnog, but neither of us were impressed with these cookies. The cookie part was a little too dense and firm for my taste, probably because of the lack of baking soda or powder in the recipe. I prefer a soft cookie. The frosting part is good, but doesn't make a very good presentation if just spooned into the cookie, as suggested. I took these to a Christmas Party on a tray with other homemade cookies, and these were the only ones still left over at the end. I will not make these again.
Best cookies ever. Made as written with 151 Bacardi Rum. Amazing. I had no problem with the frosting being runny. If anything, it was too thick and I live in a humid place.
This is a really different flavored cookie, but the kind that it was hard to eat just one. The nutmeg sprinkled on the top really helped it all go together. Easy to make. I didn't have anything fancy to pipe out the frosting, so I took a baggie, sandwich sized, and clipped a corner and used that to help make the frosting look prettier. It worked pretty well. Looking forward to Christmas next year so I can make them again!
These were very easy to make. I added more nutmeg and they really tasted just like eggnog.
Rich, but very good!
These were very tasty!
Awesome recipe. Delicious cookies! The rum in the icing was awesome. I doubled the recipe and made the half I was taking to church with maple in them and the half that was for us with rum. Both delicious. I was only able to get about 2 1/2 dozen out of the recipe. for sharing! Chris
Goodbye, waistline! These cookies are addictive! I absolutely love them, as does everyone else! They will definitely be a holiday tradition from now on! Thanks for the recipe! :)
awesome awesome awesome. My family couldn't get enough of these. I used a pastry bag with a large plain tip. It made the frosting application super slick.
Really good. They have a nice soft texture, the cookie itself doesn't have much flavor so the frosting is key. They spread more than i expected, next time i'll chill the dough before baking, and maybe add some nutmeg to dough for a little extra flavor. **UPDATE** For people having trouble w/ the cookie flattening: the second time i made these i added 1/4Cup extra flour, and put the baking sheet in the fridge after rolling and pressing the thumbprint. Handling the dough may melt your butter, and melted butter = flat cookie. Extra flour and chilling is key!
I found this recipe in the Allrecipes cookbook and used it for a cookie exchange. It was easy to do, with few ingredients and made quite a few dozen at a time. Everyone loved the taste and my husband didn't believe me when I told him there wasn't any eggnog in the recipe. Wonderful Recipe.
Yummy! Added eggnog extract to both the cookie and the filling.
Big hit at our house! I doubt these will last 1 day the way my boys are gobbling them up! Btw, this recipe only made 29 cookies for me, but I don't think I could've made them much smaller.
This recipe came out fairly delicious, but I feel like it could be improved... the cookies were too sweet and rose too much for the thumbprint to allow these cookies to be filled (i basically frosted them). I feel like a more short-bread like traditional thumbread cookie might've been better. I LOVED the filling though, mmmm, and overall these cookies were delish
this was very yummy!!!
I LOVE this recipe. I have never had a recipe that is so universally loved and one that I am constantly asked to share. I do find the dough the most temperamental- Don't melt the butter, just soften it (and add a little nutmeg to it.) I also often substitute more rum in the dough instead of vanilla. I use spiced rum in mine which turns out great (and I don't worry too much about adding more!)
Alot of work for these cookies. Not sure how often I am giong to be making these.
Kinda a bland little cookie with super-sweet frosting. As with other reviewers, I used milk and rum extract to flavor the icing and wonder if real rum would have made a difference. Also, if I made these again I'd double the recipe - I only got about 20-24 cookies the way it's written. Overall, an all right cookie, but I don't think I'd make them again.
Good cookie but I can't taste the eggnog at all, and since that's what I was going for, I'm disappointed.
These are delicious and easy to make! They've been a favorite in my house since I first made them about 3 years ago.
This cookie is a winner! Go all the way, use the rum, and spread cheer to any lucky person who selects this cookie from your cookie tray. This is a HUGE hit at our Christmas party!
Pretty good. Used them as one of my Christmas cookies. They weren't my favorite so I'll probably just try something else next year. Can also use a different filling like melted chocolate in the indentation so it's versatile! Update 12/15/15 - Can't get the center to firm up unless in fridge. Chocolate worked better. Still not my faves. Maybe time to abandon!
My dough seemed soft and the cookies didn't hold the thumbprint very well. I used 2 tsp. of rum extract and a little cream for the icing since I didn't have any rum, and I used a pastry bag with a star tip to put it on the cookies. I thought that would be a quick and easy way. The taste of these remind me of a nutmeg log cookie I used to make years ago but these are easier to make. If you like eggnog you'll like these! July, 2019--These won third place in the miscellaneous cookie division of the Salem, VA fair.
No changes, tried and my family loved them!
very easy to make. flavor is wonderful. made them for a cookie exchange
I made these this year. I skipped the rum and Added more nutmeg. The icing never set up. Maybe next time I will try less butter in the icing. I thought the cookies were delicious and will make then annually.
These are wonderful with great flavor and just the right level of sweetness.
Followed recipe. Turned out great
These cookies are delightful! They are a cinch to make and the taste awesome!
I made these for the first time, and I am getting rave reviews! I wouldn't add any more rum than it calls for though, I added a little more and my co-workers LOVE it but say you can deifinatly tell it's in there....I will make these again
Everyone that I had try one said they were okay but didn't taste like eggnog at all. I read so many reviews that said they did so I am wondering if maybe you need to use Rum to get that taste. I used the milk and rum extract substitute. Maybe that makes the difference.
Good cookie! Not a visual stand-out, but it'll be great served with a variety of other cookies. I wanted something that wasn't chocolate and these worked out great. You could easily drop a few chocolate chips in the thumbprint after they come out of the oven, then give them a swirl when they melt if you didn't want to use the icing. I have icing left over and I plan to use it on french toast...yum!
I can’t believe it’s taken me so long to review this! My sons request these cookies every year. I double the frosting and use rum extract instead of the real stuff. Sometimes it takes a second for the frosting to come together. If you think you need to, add a splash of cream or half and half. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
This was an amazing cookie. I know that I will make this recipe over and over again. Even my daughter, who usually doesn't like confectioners' sugar frosting, absolutely loved it. So good! Next time we think we'll try brushing some rum on the unbaked cookie to give it an extra burst of flavor.
This recipe is excellent!! I made them at Christmas time this year and while they were warm the kids liked them and after they cooled my husband and I really enjoyed them!! Thank you and have a Happy New Year!!
Tasted great, but kind of fell apart on me.
Only change was added a bit of almond extract as well.
My family loved these ! They don't taste exactly like eggnog but they do have that spicy flavor. I only made a couple adjustments. As others suggested I used real rum and substituted it for the vanilla in the cookie. Some said these were not an attractive cookie so i tired them in colored sugar before I placed on parchment paper. I also pushed my finger nearly to the cookie sheet then placed them in the fridge for about 10 min. Baked them for ten min and they're beautiful! I made them once last week and added food coloring to the frosting. Also beautiful. Mine yeild 30 cookies for one batch both times I made them.
The flavor of these were interesting. My mom didn't think the flavor was strong--that being said, if you don't like eggnog, steer clear of these. My dough didn't come out very smooth, nor did the frosting. The idea was nice but I probably won't try these again.
I added 1/4 t nutmeg and 1/2 t baking soda and 2 T eggnog (dough was pretty dry). Cooked exactly 12 minutes, GREAT!
Phenomenal eggnog flavor, so I feel a little bad only giving four stars. This was an easy recipe to follow. I used a Pampered Chef small scoop and got 40 bite sized cookies. My hesitation is with texture and visual appeal. It was an odd sensation for me to bite into a glob of buttercream (which is essentially what the filling is) atop a cookie. I think I may skip the thumbprint idea and just bake the cookies and dip them an eggnog glaze. Also, there is no visual appeal with beige cookie and beige filling. I saw some people have added sprinkles but the recipe is perfectly sugar balanced, and I would hate to mess that up. I am not a fan of food coloring but may have to reconsider it for this cookie. Maybe just a couple streaks in the piping bag to add some color. Or perhaps I'll consider using a stencil to sprinkle the nutmeg on top, but I am concerned about overpowering the cookie with nutmeg. I'll have to do some experimenting but this little cookie is well worth it! Try it.
Made just as recipe is given. Frosting has nice rum flavor, very smooth. Nutmeg gives it the perfect spice punch. Cookie is beyond sweet. Like, beyond. Thank you for the recipe, it was easy to make, I just wouldn't make it again.
Used rum extract; it didn’t really have enough eggnog taste. The cookie base was quite good, so I may try that part with another filling, ex. jam or butter tart filling.
I took these cookies to a Christmas cookie exchange and they were a big hit. Several people wanted the whole batch.
These really do taste like egg nog. Easy to make, and I followed the recipe exactly. I used a decorator tube to apply the topping to the completely cooled cookies. The topping really does make the cookie great!
