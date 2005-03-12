Eggnog Thumbprints

Thumbprint cookies with a delicious filling, these are perfect for Christmas. Does not use eggnog, but they have an eggnog taste. You can substitute 1/4 teaspoon rum extract and 1 tablespoon milk for the rum.

By SHOLLISMD

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
28 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together 3/4 cup butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour and salt; stir into the creamed mixture by hand to form a soft dough. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, and place balls 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Make an indention in the center of each cookie using your finger or thumb.

  • Bake for 12 minutes in preheated oven. Cool completely.

  • In a small bowl, mix together 1/4 cup butter, confectioners' sugar, and rum. Spoon rounded teaspoonfuls of filling onto cookies. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Let stand until set before storing in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 4g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 41.3mg. Full Nutrition
