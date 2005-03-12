Eggnog Thumbprints

This is one of the best Christmas cookies I've ever made, and trust me, I've made MANY. Here are my recommendations. -DO use the rum extract; it's the key to making this an *eggnog* cookie. Without it - meh. Nondescript. -DO NOT add other "stuff" like nuts to this cookie, or again, it ceases to be eggnog-y. -Don't skimp on the nutmeg. It's a lovely and necessary flavor accent. (But, I sprinkle it on while they're on wax paper & then transfer to the serving plate, so the mess isn't all over the plate.) The cookie by itself isn't super sweet, and that's by design - it's meant to merely complement the filling's more intense. If you find the finished product bland, you're not using enough filling and/or nutmeg. If you find it overwhelming, you're using too much. Practice and learn the ratio. When you've got it down, it's a perfect balance. After a few years of tinkering, I like to make the cookies smaller, with a more narrow but deeper indentation. (I also use my knuckle to make them, not thumb; more uniform & efficient for me.) It becomes an "amuse-bouche" kind of thing, with all the flavor of a mug of eggnog in one delicious bite. I once made these cookies for my local newspaper's cookie contest - and won! It's become a family & friends favorite. Everyone loves to see me coming with a plate of these. Plus they're easy to make, so they relieve my holiday stress rather than adding to it, and that can be a game-changer!