Robbi's M&Ms Cookies

This M&M cookie recipe is an old recipe but always a favorite! Use any variety of M&M candies.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
72 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat shortening, brown sugar, white sugar, eggs, and vanilla in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add flour, baking soda, and salt; blend well. Stir in 1/2 of the chocolate candies.

  • Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheet. Use remaining candies to decorate dough balls; press down slightly.

  • Bake in batches in the preheated oven until lightly browned with soft centers, 9 to 11 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 5.8mg; sodium 55.3mg. Full Nutrition
