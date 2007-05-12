Robbi's M&Ms Cookies

Just made the mix to refrigerate overnight to make for a party tomorrow. After reading many reviews I found an article that talked about fridging the mix for optimum results (taste tested and all) at 24-36 hours. Article said at 36 hours it made a huge difference because the flavors were given time to meld or whatever - I don't have more than 12 hours but thought I'd share. I use the tub of Smart Start buttery spread for cookies and it comes out fine as long as I refrigerate it first - otherwise it overspreads and gets "flat"; did 1/2 cup M&Ms and 1/2 cup ghirardelli milk chocolate chips - stirred it in, as one other reviewer warned that the mixer will break the M&M's. Thanks for all the tips, everyone! I learned something new tonight =P UPDATE: The first 2 batches of cookies I did turned out great! But because the mix was out of the fridge they became less firm and more gooey, so my last batch came out really flat. So make sure your mix is thoroughly fridged if you don't want them coming out flat (if you are like me and made the cookies with butter and no shortening). To avoid the cracked/melted looking M&Ms on top, when you take the cookies of the oven wait 2-3 minutes then put fresh M&Ms on top, pushing them in slightly. That's how you get the cookies to look good! I did 8 minutes per other people's recommendations but it was not enough - I'd say 9 minutes in the oven and then another 5 on the cookie sheet to cool is good.