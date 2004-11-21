Peanut Butter Cookies V

20 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

Crunchy peanut butter makes the cookies very nutty, but use smooth peanut butter if you prefer it. Bake the cookies for 15 minutes if you like them soft in the middle, or for 20 to 25 minutes if you like them crisp.

By Shirley

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut up the butter in a bowl. Add the sugar, and cream them together until fluffy. Add the peanut butter, flour and egg; beat everything together with the wooden spoon until the dough is smooth.

  • Put teaspoonfuls of dough on a cookie sheet. Bake them for 15 to 20 minutes. Put them on a wire rack to cool using a spatula.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 206.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022