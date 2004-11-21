Peanut Butter Cookies V
Crunchy peanut butter makes the cookies very nutty, but use smooth peanut butter if you prefer it. Bake the cookies for 15 minutes if you like them soft in the middle, or for 20 to 25 minutes if you like them crisp.
great basic peanut butter cookie recipe but i needed to make a few modifications (thus the 4 stars). 2 cups of flour is definitely enough for this recipe. i used 3/4 cup brown sugar & 1/4 cup white sugar, added a tsp of vanilla essence, & used crunchy peanut butter & added 2 tbsps more of the PB than stated. the dough was, as other reviewers mentioned, on the dry, crumbly side, so i added 2 tbsps milk & 1 tbsp water. baked at 180C for 15-16 minutes. i left them to cool the second i got them out of the oven, so the outside was crispy & the inside still moist. the 4th batch is in the oven as i speak!! haven't tried them as i'm on a diet, but my parents have & they've given me rave reviews so far.Read More
I followed recipe EXACTLY and ended up with a crumbly dough like another review mentioned. I fashioned it into balls and baked a few anyway; not impressed. I love peanut butter, but would rather have had a PB&J. I tried tweeking the recipe, and it helped a little. I wouldn't make these again, just too disappointing.Read More
I added a little of each of the wet ingredients (butter, egg, and peanut butter), and they came out excellent.
i'm sorry but thats the worse peanut butter cookie i ever had.
i made these with tips from another comment and they didn't turn out bad they were okay for quick cookies and things i already had at home vanilla would of made the cookies a lot better
The cookies turned out OK at best. Didn't rise and weren't that sweet. The dough was hard and I had to add water to make the dough easier to stay together without falling apart.
These are delicious & easy to make! If you follow the recipe EXACTLY they turn out perfect.
Mix was very dry and crumbly, as most reviews said (did not read them before-hand). The flavour of the cookies was nice after a bit of tweeking to moisten the mix.
I also thought that the recipe called for to much flour. So I only put in 2 cups. I still found it a little dry so I added 3 tbls of water. I baked them for 12 minutes. They could have gone for an other minute or two, but none the less a good cookie. I also put them on a cooling rack right away which allowed the air go all around them, which made them crispy on the out side and chewy on the inside. Next time I think that I might try to add a little vanilla.
I cut down the flour to 2 cups. i also had to add some more peanut butter because the batter was too crumbly. I also reduced the baking time to 10 minutes to make them softer. Since I didn't have light brown sugar I mixed 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup dark brown sugar. I'm sure there's a better recipe out there for peanut butter cookies. These tasted OK.
Fantastic.
This was not good. There as no flavor and it was so dry. It was not sweet at all. Do not recommend it.
This dough was very crumbly, and I had to add extra peanut butter and about 3 T of water to get it to stick together. The cookies taste good when they come from the oven, but be sure to flatten them first. Mine came out in the exact shape they went in, and didn't rise at all. I woudn't call this my favorite peanut butter cookie recipe, but they were okay.
Oh my goodness...SOOO good. So easy too! I recommend this recipe to anyone who loves peanut butter cookies. they are soft and chewy and DELICIOUS!
Turned out great! Don't use but 1 3/4 cups self-rising flour & you will be impressed! They call for way too much flour!
I agree with the other recommendations to cut back the self rising flour to two cups. I mixed it by hand and it turned out great. for one I do not like an overly sweet cookie so this was a good recipe.
Cut flour to just 2 cups. Added a tsp of vanilla. Baked for 15 minutes came out perfect. Roll the dough gently into a ball then mash down with a fork.
