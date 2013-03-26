Bird's Nests III

The kids can help fill the nests.

Recipe by Rosina

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 nests
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Line a cookie sheet with foil and grease with spray-on cooking oil.

  • Pour noodles into a large bowl. Melt the butter and marshmallows over medium heat, stirring until smooth. Pour marshmallow mixture over noodles, stirring until well coated.

  • Rub some butter on hands and form noodle mixture into six round balls. Place balls on prepared cookie sheet. With the back of a teaspoon, press the center of each ball to make a hollow indentation.

  • Let nests set until they are firm. Fill each with small jelly beans. (Other small candies of your choice may be substituted, such as M & M's, small gumdrops, chocolate covered raisins, chocolate covered peanuts, etc.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 15g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 195.1mg. Full Nutrition
