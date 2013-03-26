Bird's Nests III
The kids can help fill the nests.
This is worth 5-stars for the fun factor and cuteness alone, although I actually think they're quite tasty too! I make mine just a little differently, although the basic idea is the same. I use 2 c. of the mini marshmallows and 1/4 c. butter to the 4 c. of chow mein noodles. Not saying the way I do it is better than this recipe as is, it's just what has worked well for me. I form the nests by filling sprayed muffin cups, then hollowing out the center while building up the sides with my buttered fingers. Rather than jelly beans, I use Jordan almonds in a beautiful robin's egg blue.Read More
Very cute. I added come chocolate chips to mixture to give it a little extra flavor, but was still kind of bland. Did like other reviewers and formed them into muffin pans. Instead of jelly beans I used Hershey's pastal eggs.Read More
I love this recipe!! I have been making something similar for years. I found the easiest way to form the nest is to use a cupcake pan sprayed lightly with butter spray. It keeps your hands clean and they come out perfect!
I just made these with my 3 yr old son. He did the measuring- so nothing exact!! It took 16 minutes start to finish- I melted the butter and marshmallows in the microwave. We put Cadbury chocolate pastel eggs inside. They taste great-are soooo easy, my son feels accomplished...doesn't get any better.
We make these a little different. We add 1/4 C peanut butter and use marshmallow cream. The marshmallow cream makes them less sticky and easier to work with. Use a microwave safe bowl and then there is only one dirty bowl/pan to clean. I love these!!
Great fun to make with my children and they taste good too. Reeses Peanut Butter Eggs are the perfect size and come in great pastel colors for the eggs.
Essential to a keep a pat of butter handy to re-butter fingers between forming each nest. Recipe makes a dozen generous cupcake-size nests -- six huge nests would be more than one person could eat. Added four dollops of peanut butter for yummy flavor.
I loved this recipe because it was quick, easy and festive for Easter. I put speckled jelly beans and a marshmallow chick on top. Then I incorporated them as part of the buffet table decoration.
This was the basic recipe I was looking for- thanks!
I made these last year as place setters. They were adorable AND tasty! I used chocolate candy coated eggs instead of jelly beans. I took mini sticky notes and wrote everyone's name on one, attached them to toothpicks and then put one in each bird nest to set at each place setting. I have been asked to make them again this year!
These are very easy and tasty but messy. It's easier to lump out the nests then shpae them after they've cooled a little. Kids always enjoy them. I like them b/c the sweetness is cut by the noodles.
Very cute and tasty!
i think these are so much better then the chocolate covered birds nests!! I just shaped them with my hand and used the whole bag of noodles with an extra cup of marshmallows and addt'l tbls of butter!
Adorable and delicious! I added 1/2 c butterscotch chips with the butter and I got 12 nests out of the recipe. I also put a marshmallow peep next to it will it was still sticky. My fourth grade class LOVED them!
These turned out really cute. They were a little sticky to work with but became easier to handle as they set up. My three year old daughter loved filling the nests with Whopper "Robin Eggs" and a marshmallow chick on top.
This was quick and easy and the kids loved it.
Adorable looking, taste is good but not great.
Yummy. Fun to make and serve.
Great recipe to make with a toddler! My 2-year-old had a blast pouring in the ingredients, and counting out 2 jelly beans for each nest and putting them in. It was also a great way to practice colors (she named them as she put the "eggs" in the nests).
Made these for the first time with my daughter. Not only fun to make but good to eat!!! I followed the lead of other reviews and made them in a muffin pan sprayed with butter cooking spray. I also dusted them with a little cocoa powder to give them a more "nest" like look. Will definitely make these again!!!
Fun to make with the kids ! Took to a school function, the kids loved them. You can add a marshmello chick on top too !
This was super easy to make and taste great. I added 2 tablespoons peanut butter for addition sweetness. My grandchildren loved the peanut butter and chow mein noodles. Just remember not to leave the nest out to long because they will starting melting .
I made the recipe as directed and they turned out alright, just very rich and almost too big. To actually make a little nest with eggs in it, requires quite a bit of the chow mein noodles. Then with how rich it was, they were almost too much to eat for one person. The recipe is creative and neat but not an ideal snack.
These were a hit at the family Easter lunch. Some changes I made after reading the reviews: I didn't really measure anything, they're pretty goof proof. The can of chow mein I used was a little over half the amount the recipe called for and it still filled a full 12 cup muffin tin (used to help with shaping, I cooled them in the fridge a bit then just put them on a serving tray after they got into shape). I added about a quarter cup of peanut butter and used marshmallow fluff. So fun, tasty, and extremely easy! I think I'll do it again at fourth of July and use Red, White, and Blue M&M's for 'eagle's nests'.
Just made these for Easter. Fun conversation piece. Glad for reviews suggesting using muffin tins. Used ingredients specified but may attempt adding other flavors like chocolate or pb.
We covered ours in chocolate and filled them with Cadbury eggs. Well the eggs were great but we didn't like the chow mein noodles with or without the chocolate coating! I may try this recepie again with pretzels instead of noodles.
Really cute and easy. Can definitely make more than 6 with the recipe. I did 8 but still could’ve made nests smaller. I put a Peep chick on middle of each nest :)
They were pretty good i liked them but some of my siblings didn't
I’d add more peanut butter next time!
Sticky but easy to make and fun to decorate and eat!
These were really good and so easy to make. I added honey for a little more sweetness and some Cadbury mini eggs on top! Adorable!
Fun, tasty and cute. I added colored sprinkles to the marshmallow mix, and used Jelly Belly jellybeans from the $Tree for the eggs. Grandkids and I had a marvelous time making them!
This was loved by all. Not too sweet!
