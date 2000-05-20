Super Strawberry-Banana Cookies

Fun and Delicious! Great for kids to help.

By Karla Gonzalez

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
  • Mix together the cake mix, eggs, and vegetable oil.

  • Drop by teaspoonful onto foil covered cookie sheet. Cook at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 7 to 8 minutes. Do not overbake. (Overbaking will cause your cookies to be hard as rocks!)

  • Once your cookies are all done, lightly dust with confectioners' sugar. Place in container with the banana (leave the peel on), and cover with the foil from the baking sheet. After a couple of hours, or overnight, the cookies will take on some of the banana flavor and taste great! I discovered this by accident when I sent the strawberry cookies and a banana together for the dessert in my husband's lunch!

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 279.2mg. Full Nutrition
