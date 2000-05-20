Super Strawberry-Banana Cookies
Fun and Delicious! Great for kids to help.
I almost bypassed this recipe, since, generally, I make cookies "from scratch." I am SO glad that I tried out this recipe! It was suprisingly good, and, though I did not use the banana in the recipe; instead I rolled the cookies into sifted powdered sugar before placing them on the baking sheet, and let them cool-they were so soft and tender. I made a home-made strawberry frosting and put that on the flat side of the cookie and made "sandwich" cookies out of them. What a treat!Read More
My husband wanted Strawberry cookies. This recipe was quick and easy, but we did not use the bananas. Cookies tasted good, very sweet, but I could not get them to cook all the way through without burning. Looks like you may need to experiment a little, but have lots of different ways to try.
These cookies were great! I was so surprised at how fast the banana flavor worked its way into the cookies. I will surely be making these again. They are simple and sooooooooo soft and yummy!
This recipe is not only super easy, but super delicious! I've taken them to every xmas party this year since they are such a hit! I've even tried adding pureed banana to them, which also tastes great. I wasn't successful in getting the banana to infuse by placing it in the container with the cookies.
Did these without banana & rolled in confectioners sugar before I baked (found on another recipe), and they looked so pretty! Tasted wonderful! Will do this again with different cake mixes as I need to use them. Thanks!
I put the banana right into the mix because it was really soft. I didn't taste banana but I will try again following the instructions next time. I also use applesauce instead of oil.
very good! great to make with kids. I used 1 1/2 bananas instead of 1 so I did not have to shove a banana in my cookie jar like the recipe called for. I would like to try them with chocolate chips for a banana split cookie!
I used the 15-oz package of cake mix. Added 1 tsp. of baking powder. I let the batter sit about 15 minutes before handling it. Rolled into tsp. -size balls and rolled in powdered sugar BEFORE baking. Baked mine for a little longer than directed - but that could just be my oven. Didn't do the banana in the container thing - but will try it next time. Came out pretty good - for what they are! Will use this recipe again!
