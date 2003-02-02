Easy Lemon Cake Cookies with Icing
Fast, easy, and clean up is a snap! Let your kids help with this one.
Fantastically easy and yummy! I also tried this recipe with orange cake mix with orange extract in the frosting and served it at a meeting of Very Fussy Ladies who raved about them. I do agree that they are best baked exactly 8 minutes, no more, no less.Read More
Fantastically easy and yummy! I also tried this recipe with orange cake mix with orange extract in the frosting and served it at a meeting of Very Fussy Ladies who raved about them. I do agree that they are best baked exactly 8 minutes, no more, no less.
I was looking for a quick recipe to use up my box of lemon cake mix, and this was it! VERY easy and yummy. I baked my batch at exactly 8 minutes and they were perfect. I also used canned lemon frosting instead of homemade and they're just as delicious. Definitely a keeper.
I was burnt out on 'Lemon Squares' for my Dad every year (HE LOVES LEMON), and gave this new cookie a try. It was just PERFECT! The cookies baked up so pretty even w/out the icing. I did mix up the icing and drizzled it a wee bit on top while they were warm. I just wanted the flavor of the icing more than anything, and didn't want them to look 'iced'...I don't even really care for Lemon flavor treats, but these were very very GOOD and Dad loved them too! :) Thank you for the recipe!
Very soft and chewy! I doubled the milk for the icing so I could drizzle it over the warm cookies!!
These are great with or without the frosting. I got about 3 dozen medium size cookies, and they were perfect after 8 minutes in the oven. I didn't have lemon extract so I used a few squirts of lemon juice, and it gave the icing a hint of lemon flavor. Delicious!
I found that these little cookies, do not necessarily need the icing, they are just as good without, if you don't happen to have the icing ingredients on hand.
Tasted overly sweet and had a bit of a chemical-aftertaste, probably because of the box cake mix. However, it was quick and easy. I will not make these again.
My kids helped make the cookies and loved them, but I also had to cook it longer than the 8 minutes. Different ovens behave differently! Also, you can skip the foil on the pans. It's better for the environment.
This recipe is so easy! I was surprised how good the cookies turned out. They were soft and fluffy. I used a jar of lemon icing instead of making my own, but they were just as delicious!
my dessert loving family with a passion for anything "sweet & lemon flavored" is such a fan of this simple & delightfully tasty cookie...SO quick & easy to prepare with little cleanup required... like several other reviewers i made a few changes to "pump" up the flavor factor a bit..i add a teaspoon of lemon extract to the batter as well as some finely grated zest [& a good "squirt" of juice} from a fresh lemon...by the way, i wouldn't even bother making these unless you use freshly squeezed lemon juice...wash & dry your lemons well, & then with a little pressure using your hands, roll them back & forth across your countertop to soften up & make them easier to juice. for the icing all i add is fresh lemon juice [to taste...for my family a generous amount] to the powdered sugar. you don't want it too thick like traditional icing but more a glaze consistency to generously pour over the tops of the cookies as soon as you take them out of the oven...the glaze will quickly set up & dry leaving you a cookie with a perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors. once they've been in the oven a few minutes & puff up i use a spatula to flatten then continue baking til the edges are golden brown-i go more by color than time.
This is exactly what I needed! I made a batch tonight and my family couldn't stop eating them. Thank you for posting!
These are great and so easy! I made them this morning and they turned out soft and chewy and perfectly light and lemony.....just like I wanted. I added 2 tsp of lemon extract to the dough while mixing and then used canned cream cheese frosting for convenience. I will use this again and again. Couldn't be easier!
Very good recipe but unless you oven tends to run hot, baking time is more like 12-15 minutes to get them done. Chill dough for several hours in the refrig and then roll in powder sugar. Easier to handle and the dough is still sticky enough for the powder sugar to coat. If making for the first time, make one smaller cookie on each cookie sheet and use that to tell when they are done. The smaller cookie will start to brown faster than the ones that are larger!!!!!
Fantastically easy recipe! I'm always asked to bring these to potlucks! They're the first dessert to disappear! I like to add 1 tsp. of lemon juice.
Taste is a little off (too artificial)...not the lemon flavor I was going for, but still good. I did add lemon juice to the batter and did not use lemon extract in the icing. Icing was a nice addition to the cookie and definitely made it better. Baking at 8 minutes produced a raw middle but 10 minutes was perfect.
These were great! very light and airy. I will add that putting the cookies on foil- covered sheet pan did not exactly work, I just lightly sprayed a cookie sheet with cooking spray and baked exactly 10 minutes- 8 minutes and the cookies were still gooey and falling apart. To me, lemon extract is a little pungent and over the top, so for the glaze i just used vanilla in place of the lemon extract. Excellent! Will definately make again.
These were pretty darn good. Made a batch in an hour including clean up. I used parchment paper instead of the tinfoil lined pans and made no changes to the recipe. Will definitely make again. May try using different cakes mixes ie. spice, chocolate or cherry.
Not very impressed with these. With the lemon cake mix, the lemon flavor was markedly artificial. They baked up well and the texture was good, but I won't be making these again. Perhaps with a yellow cake mix and lemon extract or juice, it would be better.
they were good but not quite the "cookie" i was looking for
I liked these cookies, they were soft and fluffy (which my husband likes) i did not make the icing i used lemon store bought and they tasted great. I am making these for Christmas.
So moist & delicious, everyone goes crazy over these cookies! I used lemon juice instead of the extract since that is what I had on hand, tasted great!
These are super easy. If you don't like strong sweetness, eliminate the icing. Many cake box cookies (and cakes, for that matter) suffer from a "fake" or "tin" flavor due to the preservatives. The best is to make it from scratch, but if you choose to use the box, try adding a natural flavor to the mix. For example, add lemon juice and lemon zest to these cookies to lessen the fake flavor and cut the sweetness at the same time. For other cookie/cake flavors, consider adding real vanilla extract, almond extract, coconut milk, or whatever you like. what I love most about cooking is getting to try new things. Not all recipes appeal to my taste, but I can make changes so they work for me and my family.
BUT, I tweaked it. I used french vanilla cake mix. and for the icing I used lemon juice and zest, rather than milk and artificial lemon flavor.
These were so easy to make! I loved that it took so little time! They were really tasty too! I added some extra lemon juice to the mix, and then squeezed the lemon juice over the cookies before I baked them since my husband really like lemon.
Did not turn out at all! just wouldnt cook all the wat through
Yummy! I added 1 tablespoon of poppy seeds and make lemon-poppyseed cookies. They were so fast and easy. I have also pressed the dough in the bottom of a greased 9 x 13 pan, baked them for about 10-15 minutes at 350. They make great, quick bars as well. Try other cake mixes, too!
i am not a lemon fan @ all but after how quick and easy these were, how can i not convert i used the sugar cookie Glaze and mabelized them with differnt colors, Hubby loved them
I loved it after i added lots of lemon zest and extract to the mix and icing. I topped them with shredded coconut... so good!!!!
Absolutely delicious! So easy to prepare....just the kind of recipe I was looking for! Thanks for sharing this one!
Great and easy. I had to bake mine for 9 minutes.
Good but next time I would not use Lemon extract in the icing. It gives it a funny aftertaste. Regardless, my family loved them.
quick and easy.. excellent as presents!!
Great cookies. The icing was a bit tart. Next time, no lemon juice in the icing ;-)
Sooooo easy! I didn't have lemon cake mix on hand, but I did have butter pecan. I changed the lemon extract to vanilla and that was it. They were FANTASTIC! This was so simple and the cookies were DELISH! Thanks Karla :)
Fast and easy! The dough was too thick for my 2.5 year old to stir, but she still had fun scooping the dough onto the cookie sheet. We didn't bother with the icing as our cookies were sweet enough without it.
Wonderful recipe, very soft and delicious. The hit of our cookie exchange. I wouldn't change a thing.
I loved these! The batter will look a little sticky, but don't let that hold you back. I cooked mine on parchment paper [I didn't read to use foil] and they came out just fine. I also pressed them flat in the last minute just to make them a bit crunchy.
Didn't love these... it was difficult to judge baking time and the flavor was ok if you had a decent cake mix.
This will not be in my recipes file. How sad, when it was such an easy recipe. I found this cookie had a bitter aftertaste which is still on my tongue as I compose this critique. I used a major name brand lemon cake mix (with no pudding added). The icing was pleasant. I would not take these cookies to a pot luck or as an example of my cooking ability, which a gourmet I am not. It's a bit too mediocre. I'm not going to try this again because there is simply nothing I can add or delete to the ingredients which would enhance the taste. I didn't say a peep when my husband tasted the cookie. He just said, "it's okay, not that great". My son didn't ask for another one, which is rare for him.
These cookies tasted great and were so easy to make. I think it took me a little less than 30 minutes from start to finish to make 2 dozen. The only thing I would do differently next time is cook them for 9 minutes instead of the 8 because the inside of the cookie looked like it needed another minute but other than that, we all loved them. Soft and chewy and tasted great.
YUM!! these are so good! I love how they are soft in the middle. As others, I also had to add more milk to the frosting to thin it enough. These are very good, I'll be making them again
My family really loved this recipe! These cookies were awesome. Used reduced sugar lemon cake mix.
These were okay. I was hoping they would be similar to Maggiano's lemon cookies but the middles were chewy/doughy after even 10 minutes of baking. Perhaps you need to press them down flat before baking instead of "dropping by rounded teaspoons"???? I also had to double the milk in the icing.
Followed the recipe as written, didn't make any changes. They still came out yummy:)
These are so simple and so delightful! At first I thought that the mix was too dry but I just kept mixing, and then it needed about 9 minutes to cook and 2 more minutes on the pan. I made a glaze because I love sweetness, but I didn't measure I just kept mixing milk, extract and adding more sugar until I liked the taste and consistency. I will have to store these before I eat too many!
Love this I was scared when they first came out though I didn't taste or feel like they were done, I would defiantly put them in the fridge over night, I did that to mine and the next day they were amazing I basically ate them all (; my mom loved them and they melt in your mouth! I also broke the rule and put them in for an additional min (9 mins) I will make this again with the changes thank you so much for sharing oh and I also skipped the frosting because I felt the cookie was enough (; yumo!!!!!
Easy & delicious. I used lemon icing & reduced individual cookie size. We loved them & even popped a few into the freezer for after school snack.
This didn't turn out... Iwas looking for a quick way to make Lemon cookies for a friend rather than making them from scratch.... O Well back to the drawing borad. They turned out either over cooked or undercooked I tried changing the size of the cookie and reducing the temp but they still turned out very poor! Congratz to those whom got it to work right.
This were yummy! My husband loves Lemon Desserts and pies and cakes were getting too routine. These were a great variation and he loved them! I also cooked 9 minutes to make insides a bit firmer.
Awesome. So easy and quick. I followed the recipe exactly. I did need a little bit more milk for a smoother icing. Other than that the flavor was great. Especially with holidays not to far away this will definitely be my go to recipe for holiday and everyday cookie recipe.
Great recipe...quick and easy. I have an electric oven and had to allow the cookies to bake for 10 minutes instead of the recommended 8. In addition, I was able to make 36 cookies versus the 24 as indictated by the recipe.
I am giving it a four star b/c they got 'rave' reviews from my husband's collegues. I thought they were just okay. They were easy but they were not what I was expecting. I am still searching for the perfect lemon cookie!
OMG THESE ARE AWESOME, I DIDN'T DO THE ICING, I WAS JUST LOOKING FOR A CAKE COOKIE RECIPE, I HAVE MADE SEVERAL BATCHES W/CHOCOLATE CAKE MIX, I HAVE USED SEVERAL BRANDS ALSO AND FOR SOME REASON THEY DON'T MIX UP AS SMOOTH AS THE LEMON ONES DID~BUT STILL FANTASTIC!! THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE GREAT RECIPE!!
I baked the cookies exactly eight minutes but they came out doughy and never did set up. On the other hand, the doughy globs were very tasty. LOL I'll try this one again but bake the cookies ten minutes instead of eight.
This is the easiest cookie recipe ever! Everyone loved them. I would definitely make them again!
AWESOME RECIPE!!! My first time I followed recipe and added a little bit more lemon extract to cookie batter and extra lemon extract to icing (I love lemon). Cookies came out great gone within a day. I tried a variation on the recipe after reading reviews, but the icing came out too thick. Strongly recommend original recipes directions for icing as it will thicken and you can keep layering icing on top of cookie to desired thickness.
My 8 year old made these on her own...and I must say they are very good! A big thank you Karla, from my daughter and I for sharing your easy recipe.
MY first and last recipe for lemon drop cookies. Could it possibly get any easier? I made the cookies just a little bit bigger than originally called and cooked for 13 minutes. GREAT COOKIES. When you are in a hurry to make something lemony and sweet, whip these up! Thank you for posting.
These seemed to melt in my mouth! My husband doesn't like lemon flavored desserts, but loved these! I am high altitude and cooked these for 10 minutes and they were very soft. At 8 minutes they were really doughy.
My four year old declared them "DEE-LI-SHE-US". Very good and very easy. Like some of the previous posters, mine took nine minutes to perfection.
These cookies were really easy to do (fun with toddlers too)--my husband liked them, but I didn't really. I agree with other reviewers that they did have a synthetic/chemical aftertaste (prob from the cake mix). So, I won't make these again. But, they are worth a try because others might not be bothered by the aftertaste--my husband didn't seem to mind!
These were excellent. I also didn't put icing on them. They'd probably be good with it, but were yummy without just the same.
I love these cookies with or without icing. I had to increase the time to 10 minutes, at 8 minutes the middle was not done. I will be making these often.
Wow! I loove these cookies! I have been craving a lemon cookie for a while and when I saw this easy recipe I just had to try it. I made a small batch of only 12 cookies and put the rest of the dough in the freezer(I hope the next batch will be ok). I think I might have cooked them a little too long, but I'm pleased with how they came out. The cookies were so pretty and tasty that I decided not to add the icing. I also like the texture of the cookies.. Mine turned out slightly crisp on the edges with the rest being soft and oh so good. Overall this is a yummy easy to make recipe with endless possibilities. Woohooo!
I made these cookies for the holidays and received rave reviews!! I used a cookie scoop for mine and I guess they were too big because baking them for 8 minutes was not long enough. After throwing the first sheet away I started baking the rest for 10 minutes and they were perfect. Because of the size, I only got about 15 cookies from one cake mix...but still very good!!
Could these be any easier?! Very good cookie. Nice and soft! with a touch of lemon, not overpowering. Very Good!
This is a very easy and delicious recipe! My whole family enjoys these when I make them and so does everyone else when I take them to a church function or anything. These are my husband's new favorites. I am going to try this with pineapple cake mix and pineapple juice. I will let you all know how it comes out.
So easty & so good too! You won't be able to stop eating these. I only cooked for 8 mins as so many reviews suggested. I also rolled the dough into 1" balls before baking. The glaze was simple- I needed about three times the milk, however. Thanks!
Made this recipe with my 3 & 4 year old Sunday School class. AWESOME! Super quick and easy. They turn out wonderfully too. We did bake them about twice as recommended, but maybe the super-old church oven is off. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! Oh yeah...and we didn't do the icing part. The cookies are great by themselves.
These cookies are really good and very soft. But, if your are not a fan of lemon then you will not like these. They are so easy to make I also made orange ones as well.
Made these exactly as recipe states, and they came out very pretty, and taste pretty good as well. Will make a nice addition to my holiday trays.
Just OK-I had to bake at 375 for 8 min-at 350 they were still raw inside. I would used melted butter next time, the oil taste lingers. I also added 2 tsp. of fresh lemon juice and 1 tsp. of lemon zest-otherwise they would be very bland...
These are quick and easy. They bake up really beautiful. I would say the flavor is quite tangy in an almost artificial way, but still I enjoyed them quite a bit.
THANK YOU THIS WAS A GREAT AND EASY RECIPE TO DO WITH MY CHILDREN, WE ENJOYED THESE VERY MUCH AND SO EASY TO IMPROVISE ON THANKS
I added. Teaspoon of lemon extract to the batter. Baked for 9 minutes. Really good!
Unbelievably easy and delicious. For those that didn't like the taste I say you used the wrong cake mix. Because this is an A+++++ recipie!!
These are super easy, yummy cookies that I will definitely make again! This was my second time making them and both times I've had to use an extra TBSP Of milk in the icing, hope that helps!!!
Perfect! Used small cookie scoop.
These cookies were easy to make and everyone loved them!
I don't usually like the cake texture cookies, but these are very good.
yech!! These came out horribly!! I followed directions carefully but while the end result looked fabulous, they tasted like chalk! I even added 1/4 tsp. lemon extract to the cake/cookie mix but still found them quite bland!!! Never again!
The recipe is very simple, quick, and easy however mine came out extremely flat.
Just perfect as it is! So easy and so delicious!
These are so good! I did the same as others and chilled the dough first, and the dough was really easy to work with. I also had to bake them 11 mins b/c they were too doughy after only 8 mins. I brought them to work, and they were a hit! Thanks - I'll for sure be making these again!!
so easy and delicious
Easy recipe and to make clean up even easier, I used a plastic baggie to make my frosting in and just snipped a corner to squeeze frosting on to cookies. Saved from having to use a bowl and spoon.
This was a really good cookie, although I did make a few changes. In the cookie batter, I increased the amount of lemon flavoring to 1 teaspoon. To make the icing, I swapped out the milk and replaced it with lemon juice. These were yummy.
Don't try this recipe unless you plan on using the icing! The cookies themselves will turn out tolerable, but nothing to write home about. There's not a whole lot of flavor following this recipe as it is.
Great recipe for a fast treat. Looks pretty. Chewy and moist cookies. I even used a plain yellow cake mix and it still tasted great.
Very,very, good recipe. I made the cookies per instructions. However I did change the icing to a Lemon Cream Cheese icing and these were to die for. My 6 year old made these w/ little help from me and of course...she loved being the cook!
These were really good and were gone fast! The basic recipe (minus the icing) can be used with any flavor of cake mix. I used some lemon juice to thin the icing and drizzled it over the cookies. Yum!
This was an instant favorite among family and friends. My daughter is always asking to make them. It's a quick recipe and delicious. I found a tip to soak your hands in ice water to help keep the dough from sticking to them.
The cookies tasted like some I used to get from a bakery near a clinic. Each time I had to take one of my daughters to the doctor, we’d always stop by for cookies. One of our favorites was the lemon. So I tried these, and my daughter loved them. Will definitely make them again, perhaps with a different cake mix such as spice.
Really good! Instead of icing I just rolled them in powdered sugar. I watched my friend eat six in under two minutes. It was amazing and terrifying. The baking time that's called for left them very doughy so adding a few minutes to the cook time didn't hurt (but I like my cookies basically raw so I didn't add much time).
this is always a hit with friends and co-workers.... i refuse to divulge the secret family recipe to them...
Taste great. Rather refreshing. Visually appealling. Quick and Easy. Perfect.
Simple to make and delicious. I only had yellow cake mix so I put 2 tablespoons of lemon extract in the cookie mix and and an extra teaspoon lemon extract in the frosting.
Not good. I blame it on the cake mix. Doesn't taste like lemon, just chemicals....
