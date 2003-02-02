Easy Lemon Cake Cookies with Icing

Fast, easy, and clean up is a snap! Let your kids help with this one.

Recipe by Karla Gonzalez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with foil.

  • Mix together cake mix, eggs, and vegetable oil. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto baking sheets and bake for no more than 8 minutes. Do not overbake! Once all the cookies are done. Remove the foil. You have a no need to clean baking sheet.

  • To Make Lemon Icing: Mix together confectioners' sugar, lemon extract, and milk. Mix ingredients together (more or less to your desired liking). When the cookies are warm or completely cooled, place as much icing on them as you like!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 320.6mg. Full Nutrition
