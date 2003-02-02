Easy Lemon Cake Cookies with Icing

my dessert loving family with a passion for anything "sweet & lemon flavored" is such a fan of this simple & delightfully tasty cookie...SO quick & easy to prepare with little cleanup required... like several other reviewers i made a few changes to "pump" up the flavor factor a bit..i add a teaspoon of lemon extract to the batter as well as some finely grated zest [& a good "squirt" of juice} from a fresh lemon...by the way, i wouldn't even bother making these unless you use freshly squeezed lemon juice...wash & dry your lemons well, & then with a little pressure using your hands, roll them back & forth across your countertop to soften up & make them easier to juice. for the icing all i add is fresh lemon juice [to taste...for my family a generous amount] to the powdered sugar. you don't want it too thick like traditional icing but more a glaze consistency to generously pour over the tops of the cookies as soon as you take them out of the oven...the glaze will quickly set up & dry leaving you a cookie with a perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors. once they've been in the oven a few minutes & puff up i use a spatula to flatten then continue baking til the edges are golden brown-i go more by color than time.