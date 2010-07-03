Easy Lemon Cookies

I read all the reviews before I made these. I decided to make them and so glad I did! They are fabulous. This is going to be a fun recipe that I can play with. In takes "maybe" 10 min to get everything together and mix. About 6 minutes to scoop out 15 balls (I USED A MELON BALLER)onto parchment paper. Bake for 7 minutes in my oven (They didn't look done except for the cracked tops)let cool on the paper then bag in zip locks or eat. I got 52 cookies per box! I made two recipes of cookies that were a modification since I needed something for church ASAP, White cake mix, vanillaextract and raspberry extract. I put white chocolate chips in these. In the other I made golden yellow with butter extract and rum extract. I put regular chocolate chips in this batch. Everyone went wild with both of these. I plan on doing the lemon, the orange, and the strawberry for Easter. I may do a chocolate mint for St Paddy's day. Don't hesitate to try this recioe the flavor is great, the texture is great not cakey, and you dozens of cookies in less than 30 minutes...clean up included.