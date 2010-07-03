Easy Lemon Cookies

Lemon cookies from cake mix with a twist.

Recipe by Lissa

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Pour cake mix into a large bowl. Stir in eggs, oil, and lemon extract until well blended.

  • Working in batches, drop teaspoonfuls of dough into a bowl of confectioners' sugar. Roll dough in sugar until lightly coated, then place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the bottoms are light brown, 6 to 9 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 4g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 106.7mg. Full Nutrition
