Choc-illa Chip Cookies
Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and delicious!
Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and delicious!
6/12/2021 made with coconut oil and butter, use 1 cup of coconut flour and 2 cups of reg flour.Read More
The only thing I didn't like about these cookies is that they baked out soooo flat!!! Like pancake flat! Otherwise they were very yummy :)Read More
The only thing I didn't like about these cookies is that they baked out soooo flat!!! Like pancake flat! Otherwise they were very yummy :)
Three stars but only if you reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp. as I did. Even at that these were plenty salty and I can't imagine, for flavor OR health reasons, using a full 1-1/2 tsp. of salt. That said, while great tasting and buttery (if you use all butter as I did and NO margarine), this was not the type of chocolate chip cookie I like but I know it appeals to others. It's just a matter of personal preference that I don't care for a soft, moist chocolate chip cookie as this is. (The higher proportion of brown sugar is partly responsible for that) If you like the Original Nestle Toll House Cookie recipe this is a step above that both in appearance as well as flavor.
6/12/2021 made with coconut oil and butter, use 1 cup of coconut flour and 2 cups of reg flour.
It was so gross to much salt
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections