Cape Cod Oatmeal Cookies

This recipe has been in my family for many, many years. My late mother heard this recipe given out on the radio one day years and years ago and she made them. They are delicious and I am forwarding the recipe to you because I am afraid it may otherwise become lost over time and I wish to share it with you.
I wanted to cut down on the fat, so I used 2 tablespoons less butter then suggested and they came out very chewy. I had planned to add apple sauce to make up for the butter I left out but I forgot, and they turned out great. I also added dried cranberries instead of chocolate chips, which made them very very good.
Hmmm. I think this recipe needs a few more instructions, especially if using chocolate chips. Here's what I would add/change: Important...cool melted butter and shortening before adding to the mix (if you don't, you melt the chocolate chips). I would also cut the butter down to 3/4 or 1/2 as one user suggested; add 1/2 tsp. more ground cinnamon and split the sugar into 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup raw or demerrara or brown sugar. Other then that, I think the next batch should turn out better.
01/22/2002
I played a little fast-and-loose with some of the additions to the dough. My household is not crazy about raisins, so left those out. But used the nuts and chocolate chips and even added some white chocolate chips that I had left over from another recipe. Love the deeper flavor of these over most basic oatmeal cookies and may even try them some time with the raisins. My husband loved and my co-workers "snarfed" them.
04/20/2000
This is the BEST oatmeal cookie recipe..ever! It pleased my husband the Cookie Monster.. Even better with a touch of coconut..
11/23/2001
Great recipe. Didn't have raisins, chocolate chips or nuts, but the cookie was great on its own, crispy on the outside, moist on the inside. Will make these again and again.
This is a really great recipe. The taste of the cookie dough is amazing! The cinnamon gives it a very nice flavour. I swapped the nuts for M&M's b/c I don't like nuts in my cookies. My family gobbled them up! Okay, I had a "few" as well...
I had to make a few substitutes as I'm in the UK (mainly golden syrup for molasses). These are delicious--the cinamon really makes them! Plus I love chocolate with raisins. Both my husband and I loved them and ate them up very quickly.
Really really good cookies! Chewy, lots of flavour, a definate make again!
11/26/2003
I liked the idea of this recipe. I'm a big fan of a hearty oatmeal cookie full of chocolate, nuts, and whatever else. The cookies I made came out a bit dry but were good overall. I think next time I make it I will add more molasses and more chocolate chips. I made a batch for an office party and though they all disappeared, I have a feeling they weren't people's favorite dessert (but I guess you have to be a big nut/dried fruit fan to appreciate them!)
I love this recipe. It is very easy to make and I get rave reviews from all who have eaten the cookies. For my non-chocolate lovers, I used dried cranberries or Blueberries instead of the chocolate and they were as equally as good. Thanks for sharing your family recipe.
10/15/2001
These cookies were great. Glad Granny had a pen handy when that radio show was on!!! Also not really expensive to make(I used all raisins no nuts or chocolate). Yummy!!! : )
Very good recipe, cookies are light and airy. I found that to get a more uniform cookie from this recipe it helped to form balls of dough and press gently with your hand on the cookie sheet. ThankYou Lori
This is a variation of the recipe found in The Fannie Farmer Cookbook. I think it should be 1/2 cup of melted vegetable shortening OR 1/2 cup of melted butter, not both. This is doubling the fat! Personally, I use vegetable oil and it works great. I also cut the sugar in half and use whole wheat flour.
I thought these were pretty good! I took the advice of some others and added a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I also used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugars. I did not use any raisins or nuts because we really don't like those, so I just added another 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. The result was a pretty tasty cookie!
10/01/2000
Everyone in the family loves this recipe. I leave out the raisins and put in peanut butter chips along with the chocolate chips. They have a rich flavor.
Sorry, this cookie was just OK. I was disappointed in the shape of the cookie, as it spread out way too thin and got brown around the end. The taste is OK, however not consistent throughout - it's crispy on the ends and chewy in the middle. I didn't think they looked right before I baked them, as the dough was way too wet. Since I am a big baker around the holidays I try new recipes throughout the year. This one won't make the list as it doesn't even look appealing.
12/08/2001
I thought it needed a little more cinnamon. Otherwise an excellent cookie, my daughter who hates raisins loved these cookies. But, should the cookies be removed from the sheet immediately or should you wait X amount of minutes first?
08/10/2001
In Australia we have a cookie that is very similar, we call them ANZACS.These cookies however have the addition of chocolate and raisins, which ours dont. I made them for my family and they loved em! So much so i had to make a 2nd batch.
This recipe looks a LOT like my nother's recipe of the same name...with a few changes. Eliminate the chocolate and switch out half of the walnuts for sunflower seeds. These were my favorite cookies as a kid. So moist and flavorful!
This cookie although having several ingredients is just not all that great. And I am a major cookie fan and baker but found it to be pretty boring. I added a little more flour after I mixed all the dough because the dough was so gooey and the cookie itself looked really good, just not alot of flavor.
I like walnuts fairly well and raisins so-so but dislike either in a cookie. So left those out and then doubled the chocolate chips. These were very good. Made small as indicated, they do make about the 70 yield. I wish yield was on the printed version instead of "servings." It made way more than I expected. I tried googling this recipe title and I'm not sure what makes them "Cape Cod" -- the only thing they all had in common was the molasses, tho the majority did have raisins. Based on your tastes, the other additions make them even better. A lot of oatmeal cookies seem dry and boring, but in my opinion these were flavorful and chewy.
This recipe is great. Living in Denver, I changed it a little for high alt. I added more flour, less baking soda and more molasses. Deleted the nuts. (my son can't eat nuts). Everyone at work loved them. Next time I will try cranberries, instead of raisins/chocolate.
The first time I used this recipe I followed the instruction to the letter. It was great I loved it and so did everyone else who tried my cookies. Then after a few times I started adding and subtracting, things like adding toffee chips without using chocolate chips . I like this recipe because it is so versatile and still wonderful just as it is..
02/07/2001
The cookies came out delicious and everyone loved them. The recipe is so easy.
I love oatmeal cookies and really wanted to like this recipe, but there was just something off. The cookies spread very thin while baking (ours look much thinner than the picture) and just seem sort of tasteless. Also very fragile and just fall apart after baking. They look like they're just some oats glopped together; maybe the recipe needs more flour to really be a "cookie?" I think dried cranberries would be better than raisins.
Great recipe!! Made exactly except used oil in place of shortening and added pecans (no raisins, didn't have). Baked for 15 minutes. crispy edges & soft center. The molasses & cinnamon really add to the depth of flavor!! Next time I will try adding coconut too. Definately a Keeper!!!
According to my 20 year old son during the pandemic......he said they are the best cookies I've ever made. hahaha. I'll take this compliment! Great recipe and really easy to make. I did not add the raisins and he thanked me for that.
I have an old clipping of this recipe (it must be from the 1990s) and it didn’t include chocolate chips. I think the original recipe minus the chocolate chips is much better. I also, from the start, substituted canola or safflower oil for the melted shortening. (Melted shortening is one of the worst things you can use in cooking or baking.)
