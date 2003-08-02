Cape Cod Oatmeal Cookies

This recipe has been in my family for many, many years. My late mother heard this recipe given out on the radio one day years and years ago and she made them. They are delicious and I am forwarding the recipe to you because I am afraid it may otherwise become lost over time and I wish to share it with you.

By Lori De Federicis

35
70 cookies
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In large bowl stir together flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Stir in remaining ingredients.

  • Drop by teaspoon 1-1/2 inches apart on ungreased sheets (Make the cookies small). Bake for 12 minutes or until brown.

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 73.7mg. Full Nutrition
