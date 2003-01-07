German Chocolate Snacking Bars

4
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This bar is chocolate with coconut and nuts.

Recipe by S Loggins

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, melt chocolate and butter or margarine over low heat. Remove pan from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Stir 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk, eggs, biscuit mix, and vanilla into chocolate mixture.

  • Spread batter evenly into a greased 13 x 9 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the remaining condensed milk with the coconut; spoon evenly over batter in baking dish. Sprinkle nuts over the top; press them down firmly.

  • Heat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Bake for 25 minutes, or until done. Cool and cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 15g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 154.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022