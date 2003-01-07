German Chocolate Snacking Bars
This bar is chocolate with coconut and nuts.
Anyone who,likes German Chocolate Cake(and who doesn't) would love these. They are brownie like and they couldn't be easier.Read More
Sorry, but this was not somthing I would make again. I'm a big fan of German chocolate, coconut, and pecans, but this was bland and I didn't like the texture...somewhere between cake and brownie.Read More
My family thought these were fabulous.
Good flavor
