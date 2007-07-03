Martian Cookies

Rating: 4.48 stars
85 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 57
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

We had a cooking class at Children's Hospital in Orange, CA. These were a favorite for the patients and adults. You should have been there to smell the wonderful scent of cookies right out of the oven and see the children's faces!!! I think these are called martian cookies because of the green flecks, and they are out of this world!!

By THEA

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
9 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter until soft, add sugar, and beat until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, beat well.

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add four mixture to butter mixture, beat until well mixed. With a wooden spoon, stir in oats, zucchini, walnuts or pecans, chocolate and butterscotch pieces.

  • Drop by rounded teaspoons about 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool sheets and then cookies on a cooling rack. ENJOY!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 110mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (89)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LDENSVEN
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2007
For a healthy cookie these hit the spot. I used brown sugar instead of white and cut it down to 1/2 cup. Also I used all whole wheat flour. The butterscotch chips make these phenomenal and so you don't miss the sugar. Thanks for a way to use up all the zucchini I've got in my freezer! Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Alicia Wray Nelson
Rating: 3 stars
08/19/2008
These were just ok. They were a bit soft for a cookie (despite cooking them a little bit longer) and I found the dough a bit bland. I would rather save my zucchini for a cake or loaf. Read More
Helpful
(2)
85 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 57
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LDENSVEN
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2007
For a healthy cookie these hit the spot. I used brown sugar instead of white and cut it down to 1/2 cup. Also I used all whole wheat flour. The butterscotch chips make these phenomenal and so you don't miss the sugar. Thanks for a way to use up all the zucchini I've got in my freezer! Read More
Helpful
(29)
CATHERDER1
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2002
I substituted 1/4 c. vegetable oil and 1/4 fat free yogurt for butter and added about a cup of cocnut and they are fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Cottonista
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2006
What a fun recipe with a great name. You can say you don't like zucchini, but that excuse just doesn't apply to baked goods with zucchini as an ingredient! Zucchini makes baked goods more moist, and it doesn't have any strong flavor in cookies, cakes or brownies. (So of course squash-haters will love these cookies!) I made them with my toddler, and he loved them. I used whole oats, but put them in the food processor first, since I've found that works best in oatmeal cookie recipes for me. I measure the oats after processing them. I also never bake my cookies more than 8-9 minutes, because that is how we like them! (My husband thinks a brown cookie is burned and I kinda agree.) Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Advertisement
Laura K
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2006
These cookies are awesome. I did not use any nuts and used cinammon chips instead of the chocolate chips (it was what I had in the pantry) and also added about 1/2 cup flaked coconut. Baked for 15min. Cookies are so moist everyone loves them... especially the toddlers. Read More
Helpful
(16)
JENBOB
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2003
I had to cook them for much longer then suggested (more than 14 minutes each time). But they were really good! I made them without nuts and they were still quite good! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Bethany
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2007
These are great cookies! I memory from my childhood on the farm. If you have picky kids just peel the zucchini before shredding it. Then there won't be any green shreds- They won't be true martian cookies though but then the kids won't know there's zucchini in them! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
GLJFAN
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2003
I haven't had these since I was a child! Wow have I missed these! Read More
Helpful
(9)
pam-i-am
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2010
These are terrific!! I'm over-run with zucchini and getting sick of making bread with it. All of the family loved these. Only thing I changed was to leave out the butterschotch chips as I did not have any. Didn't miss them. Thanks for posting. Read More
Helpful
(9)
LISA.PERRY
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2003
I made these for the first time a couple years ago and they have been one of my favorites since. They are extremely tasty and I love the zucchini and butterscotch chips! Not the prettiest cookie but very good and good for you. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Alicia Wray Nelson
Rating: 3 stars
08/19/2008
These were just ok. They were a bit soft for a cookie (despite cooking them a little bit longer) and I found the dough a bit bland. I would rather save my zucchini for a cake or loaf. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022