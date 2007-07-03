1 of 89

Rating: 5 stars For a healthy cookie these hit the spot. I used brown sugar instead of white and cut it down to 1/2 cup. Also I used all whole wheat flour. The butterscotch chips make these phenomenal and so you don't miss the sugar. Thanks for a way to use up all the zucchini I've got in my freezer! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars I substituted 1/4 c. vegetable oil and 1/4 fat free yogurt for butter and added about a cup of cocnut and they are fantastic! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars What a fun recipe with a great name. You can say you don't like zucchini, but that excuse just doesn't apply to baked goods with zucchini as an ingredient! Zucchini makes baked goods more moist, and it doesn't have any strong flavor in cookies, cakes or brownies. (So of course squash-haters will love these cookies!) I made them with my toddler, and he loved them. I used whole oats, but put them in the food processor first, since I've found that works best in oatmeal cookie recipes for me. I measure the oats after processing them. I also never bake my cookies more than 8-9 minutes, because that is how we like them! (My husband thinks a brown cookie is burned and I kinda agree.) Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars These cookies are awesome. I did not use any nuts and used cinammon chips instead of the chocolate chips (it was what I had in the pantry) and also added about 1/2 cup flaked coconut. Baked for 15min. Cookies are so moist everyone loves them... especially the toddlers. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I had to cook them for much longer then suggested (more than 14 minutes each time). But they were really good! I made them without nuts and they were still quite good! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars These are great cookies! I memory from my childhood on the farm. If you have picky kids just peel the zucchini before shredding it. Then there won't be any green shreds- They won't be true martian cookies though but then the kids won't know there's zucchini in them! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I haven't had these since I was a child! Wow have I missed these! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars These are terrific!! I'm over-run with zucchini and getting sick of making bread with it. All of the family loved these. Only thing I changed was to leave out the butterschotch chips as I did not have any. Didn't miss them. Thanks for posting. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for the first time a couple years ago and they have been one of my favorites since. They are extremely tasty and I love the zucchini and butterscotch chips! Not the prettiest cookie but very good and good for you. Helpful (9)