Licuado de Mango

This was a refreshing drink, and could easily be adapted for many tastes. Next time I make it, I think I'll add some more milk and some more ice as I found it pretty thick like a milkshake. I loved that this has so much vitamin A and C, a great way to get my fruit servings in too! Also, next time I might add some strawberries, raspberries or a banana to vary it a little! (This is also known as Batido de Mango in many latin countries!)