Licuado de Mango

Every town in Mexico has someone selling this fabulously refreshing drink. Try experimenting with other fruit!

By SunFlower

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the mango, milk, honey and ice cubes into a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 14.6mg; sodium 78.4mg. Full Nutrition
