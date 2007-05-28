Jan Hagel Cookies

A Dutch cookie... a favorite at Christmas

Recipe by ROBIN JOYE

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg yolk and beat thoroughly. (This should be very creamy.) Add the flour and cinnamon and mix well.

  • Spread thinly on 1 1/2 cookie sheets. Press down mixture with fingers, then score with a fork. Brush on a film of egg white mixed with a little water. Sprinkle the nuts over the top.

  • Bake 1/2 hour at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Remove from oven and cut into squares or oblongs. When cold, remove from cookie sheet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 57.4mg. Full Nutrition
