Jan Hagel Cookies

I did not double the recipe and found that with the amounts stated in the recipe I was able to cover two and a half cookie sheets that were 9 x 13 size. I found the thinner I pressed the dough in to the cookie sheet (each tray I pressed in got thinner and thinner), the better the cookie turned out. I did not increase the amount of cinnamon as some reviewers suggested. Instead of greasing the cookie sheet I used parchment paper, so that is another option for you to consider. Also, something you can try if you want: I used slivered almonds instead of walnuts (and added a small amount of almond extract to the dough) and then sprinkled the top with large grain vanilla sugar crystals (from a grinder) before popping into the oven. Don't forget to cut them while they are just out of the oven (don't slide your knife or the freshly baked dough will "tear"). Leave them on the tray to cool thoroughly so they don't lose their shape as you move them to a plate. They "harden"/crisp up as they cool and taste best thoroughly cooled.