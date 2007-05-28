Jan Hagel Cookies
A Dutch cookie... a favorite at Christmas
Delicious and very easy to make. I have made these for my family and co-workers on several occasions, and they've always been a hit. The entire amount of dough pressed nicely into an 11" x 17" cookie sheet, with about 2 in. of unused space at one end of the pan. I've found that cutting them into 24 pieces is a good serving size. Increasing the amount of cinnamon to 1 tsp was not overpowering.Read More
they're nice but i'm glad i added vanilla to the dough and sprinkled it generously with brown sugar and cinnamon prior to baking because i think it would have been bland.Read More
Lordy! Lordy! These cookies were utterly fantastic and, surprise, they didn't even have chocolate in them!! I found that a double recipe would beautifully fill a large cookie sheet. I finely chopped the nuts in order to nicely cover the entire surface. Who wouldn't love these cookies!!
Funny that I should find this recipe today. My mom just made a huge batch of this type of cookies. I never thought I would see this recipe anywhere else. These are a tradition in my family! It just isn't Christmas without these cookies. They are crispy, slightly sweet, and just melt in your mouth. Scrumptious!
These were so good and so easy to make! I cut them into diamonds and they looked great on my holiday cookie plate.
My coworkers and my husband LOVE these cookies! I'm not a huge walnut fan, but the flavor they add is really nice. I only use one cookie sheet (not enough dough for 1 1/2), and even then the cookies come out on the thin side. Still, the texture is great. I like to chop up the walnuts as finely as possible; it makes them easier to spread over the dough. Thanks for an easy and yummy recipe that's not the run-of-the-mill cookies!
I loved these bars, but I couldn't spread the crust thinly enough to cover 1 1/2 cookie sheets. I ended up doubling the recipe and making a thick pie crust-like bottom to these cookies. I also made a variation with a cinnamon icing on top to add a little kick. Delicious!
These Dutch cookies are a tradition in our family - I am the third generation to make them for my family. My kids love them, and I love how easy they are to make.
I have been making these for years, but use sliced almonds instead of walnuts. Also, I sprinkle white sugar liberally over the egg white and then add the almonds for a crunchy topping. Everybody loves these!
These cookies are amazing! My entire family loves them and are always asking me to make more. The only thing I do differently is that I used sliced almonds instead of chopped walnuts. I think they look prettier sprinkled on top.
If you like pie crust, you'll love this cookie.
Baked these cookies tonight, turned out fantastic. Yum diddly yum yum! Highly recommend.
Simply amazing! The best cookies I've ever made! Change nothing!!!!
One of the simplest yet tastiest cookies you'll ever make. People will do flips for these cookies...their rich and buttery and perfect in their simplicity!
The first time I had these cookies was from a neighbor when I was about 12. I'm now 53 and they are a must for special occasions. I've never tried them with walnuts but use sliced almonds instead, I also add about a 1/4 t of butter extract to the dough.
Revisiting my Dutch roots, these cookies are an old favorite. I've never tried them with almonds but I'm sure you can use what ever you have (pecans would be good). As you press the dough into the cookie sheet just keep pushing it outward, thinner and thinner, until you sometimes push your finger through to the bottom and it leaves an indentation that needs to be repaired/filled-in. The thinner these cookies are, the better. Crisp, flaky, not too sweet, covered in nuts, with a hint of cinnamon. YUM!
I wasn't sure what to expect because I don't care for nuts in baked treats, but my daughter wanted to try them. The walnut flavor and texture actually blends in quite well with the cookie. I had to pull the trays out of the oven early because they were getting a bit too done. Perhaps I spread the dough too thin. (I spread it just under 1/2" thick and it completely filled two 11" x 7" x 1.5" pans) In the end they turned out like a mix between a sugar cookie and short bread. I will make this again and watch the time to see if I just overcooked them. I just don't know if these should be a crisp cookie or a softer cookie.
I love these cookies! Definitely a holiday favorite! Though I use sliced almonds instead of walnuts, they get nice and crispy! :)
these were great! I put cinnamon in with the nuts too.
Turned out amazing.. I have made it 3 times in a row now and everyone loved it every single time.
These are also a tradition in our family of Dutch descendants. These are best spread as thinly as possible. Almost to 1/8th to a 1/4th of an inch if you can. They bake up crispy, almost wafer like, and whenever I make them...people LOVE them. Also, sometimes we forgo the nuts, or use pecans instead. Not all of our family likes nuts, and we enjoy this recipe with and without nuts. :) We also don't score the dough with a fork. That might be another step you could leave out...
Brilliantly simple and really good.
My husband is Dutch, his mother would buy Jan Hagels every Christmas at the Dutch store. I have only had them made with sliced almonds which is what I used, I added 1 tsp of vanilla but afterwards I thought I should have used almond extract instead and 1/4 tsp salt as my butter was unsalted. I also sprinkled the top with coarse sugar, I had red & green for Christmas. The baking time is off for me, after 30 minutes the bars were too soft, I removed from the oven at 40 minutes but the middle was still on the soft side, next time maybe 350 for 30 minutes instead. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #BackToYourRoots
This is my favorite cookie from childhood. My mom always made them for us, because they were easy and so delicious! Try them with finely chopped pecans, too. Yum!
Made these last night... mostly because I already had all the stuff and they sounded good and simple. Very very tasty cookies! I patted the dough out to fill my cookie sheet... approximately 11x17, so they are probably too thick, but I think they are perfect. Worried that they would be a bit bland, I added vanilla to the dough and topped with the egg white, pecans (no walnuts), coarse sugar in the raw, and some cinnamon. Very good... chewy, with a good melty butter cookie texture. Next time I will press into a larger cookie sheet just to get the crispness of a good butter cookie. Not sure how many I made, cause husband ate them as fast as I could break them apart... Cut into 2 inch squares.
I did not double the recipe and found that with the amounts stated in the recipe I was able to cover two and a half cookie sheets that were 9 x 13 size. I found the thinner I pressed the dough in to the cookie sheet (each tray I pressed in got thinner and thinner), the better the cookie turned out. I did not increase the amount of cinnamon as some reviewers suggested. Instead of greasing the cookie sheet I used parchment paper, so that is another option for you to consider. Also, something you can try if you want: I used slivered almonds instead of walnuts (and added a small amount of almond extract to the dough) and then sprinkled the top with large grain vanilla sugar crystals (from a grinder) before popping into the oven. Don't forget to cut them while they are just out of the oven (don't slide your knife or the freshly baked dough will "tear"). Leave them on the tray to cool thoroughly so they don't lose their shape as you move them to a plate. They "harden"/crisp up as they cool and taste best thoroughly cooled.
made these for xmas last year, the family loved them! definitely going to make them again this year.
These were a bit on the bland side, not what we were expecting. Also, it was very difficult to spread the dough on the cookie sheet! I did make this with a 6h grader, so maybe that was the problem, but we weren't sure what all the good reviews were about!
Five plus stars! Easy cookie and sooo delicious. Soon to be a family favorite.
Made these because I thought the flavor would resemble russian teacakes (because f the walnuts). They are mediocre. (I did substitute 1/2 whole wheat flour). Thought they could have used some vanilla extract and maybe some brown sugar to add some complexity. Might drizzle some icing or chocolate over the rest to perk them up. Don't think I would make these again.
I needed a quick and easy recipe for our church live nativity so I chose this one. DELICIOUS! They were so tasty that the first batch never made it out of the house I needed to bake a second right away! My husband said these could very well be his new favorites.....that's saying something!
I made these for my family and then our staff at school. They were gone in a flash and everyone wanted the recipe. Highly recommended!!
This has been my favorite for a long time. I use pecans as the nut of choice. I needed to print the recipe for a friend and your site is easy to use.
My mom made these cookies when I was a kid in the 50's. She always made them with sliced almonds and they are delicious. I started making them this year when I found out one of my co-workers was allergic to all nuts except almonds. They were a hit at the office!!
Really easy to bake! Made these for a dutch themed book club meeting. Yum.
Super easy and tasty! My family prefers pecans so I use those in place of the walnuts otherwise perfect as is.
A delicious, easy treat to share with family and friends!
These were wonderful
These are the best cookies. Very easy to make.
Best cookies ever-- they have been a tradition in my family for years.
This are a great simple cookie with a big taste!! I love these. They didn't last longer either...!!:) Thank you
Love this recipe! Its a classic in our family. However, I found that I had to double the recipe in order to spread the dough thick enough on one cookie sheet. Also, I sprinkled a little sugar and rolled oats on top with almonds instead of walnuts.
4 stars only because I have not used this specific recipe on here. This sounds just like the traditional recipe I have made. To the person who said they added stuff because they thought it would be bland... These are in no way a bland cookie when made following the recipe. They are a nice buttery, nutty cookie with just the right amount of cinnamon!
These are sweet, but not too sweet. They're nutty and fragrant, perfect for Christmas.
We used pecans because we didn't have walnuts and they were great. Some were a bit to thick but the thin ones were fantastic.
These are a family Christmas tradition - not too rich and just right with a cup of tea!
Great alternative to typical holiday cookies and easy to make. Agree a double batch would be easier to fill a standard size cookie sheet rather than 1/2 sheet. Next time may add some cinnamon or brown sugar but original recipe is great.
These are my father in-law's favorite cookies and I've heard from my husband's side they're tough to make ( don't see why) I'm going to try these out tonight! Just have one question....should I grease my baking sheet?
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS RECIPE!! It is SUPER DELICIOUS!!
These are a Christmas cookie favorite from my childhood. I used my mom's recipe today for the first time in many years. They got too brown around the edges and broke up when I tried to cut them so I thought I would see if the recipe was reviewed on All Recipes. This is the exact same recipe except my mom's says to bake for 20-25 minutes at 350. Given that mine were too done at 20 minutes I think I will try the lower temperature recommended here. Oh, and cut them immediately when they come out of the oven-which I forgot to do-which is why they broke when I tried to cut them once cool. These cookies are delicious in a simple and uncomplicated way. For all of you who added things like vanilla and extra sugar to the topping, please try these just as written. You will be surprised at how flavorful they are!
I made cookies for Dutch guests and they liked them - we liked them too!
These are just like my mom and Gram used to make, I add 2 tsp of cinnamon cause my mom was always heavy handed with the cinnamon. If you don’t have a smaller pan double the recipe and put into a full size cookie sheet. Will come out more like a cookie bar.
This recipe is even better than my mother's. Couldn't be easier to make and tastes delicious.
Very good, but I had trouble getting them out of the pan. Spreading just takes time. The dough does fit onto a sheet pan -- you just have to work it and work it.
These are soooo good. There is only one problem and that is they disappear the minute I make them. Our children and grandchildren love them and so does everyone else.
