Jeanne's Chocolate Kiss Cookies

I made these cookies last night, thinking it wasn't going to take very long for me to whip up and feed my cookie craving. I was wrong. I followed the recipe exactly as it read and the dough came out more like cake batter. I had to add about 1 1/2 - 2 Cups more flour than the recipe originally called for, then had to refrigerate the dough for about 20-30 minutes for me to be able to work with. I rolled out the dough and while it was baking, I just threw the raw dough in the refrigerator to keep it nice and cool and easy to work with. Other than that little snag these cookies turned out amazing! They are really moist and fluffly!! My husband Loves them and so do I! We highly recommend them! I'll definately be making these again!! =) **I made these cookies again and hand mixed in the flour/cocoa powder mix instead of using a mixer and they came out fine. i still chilled them for about 20 minutes or so, and used a cookie scoop to scoop them out and they came out fine. They would still be a little to sticky to work with if you were to use your hands, so i would still recommend adding a bit more flour to make the dough less sticky. But i still love these cookies and highly recommend them =)