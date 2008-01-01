Jeanne's Chocolate Kiss Cookies
This recipe is fast and easy to make. It's a true chocolate lover's dream cookie.
I refrigerated the dough, as suggested, and used the peppermint kisses for Christmas cookies--they were great!Read More
this was fun to make--I wrapped the dough around the chocolate kiss---I'm calling it "Kiss In the Dark". Pretty easy too. Can skip the rolling in white granulated sugar, or after cooled, dust with powdered sugar for a different look. Very very rich taste. They ate them up at the office!
I made these cookies last night, thinking it wasn't going to take very long for me to whip up and feed my cookie craving. I was wrong. I followed the recipe exactly as it read and the dough came out more like cake batter. I had to add about 1 1/2 - 2 Cups more flour than the recipe originally called for, then had to refrigerate the dough for about 20-30 minutes for me to be able to work with. I rolled out the dough and while it was baking, I just threw the raw dough in the refrigerator to keep it nice and cool and easy to work with. Other than that little snag these cookies turned out amazing! They are really moist and fluffly!! My husband Loves them and so do I! We highly recommend them! I'll definately be making these again!! =) **I made these cookies again and hand mixed in the flour/cocoa powder mix instead of using a mixer and they came out fine. i still chilled them for about 20 minutes or so, and used a cookie scoop to scoop them out and they came out fine. They would still be a little to sticky to work with if you were to use your hands, so i would still recommend adding a bit more flour to make the dough less sticky. But i still love these cookies and highly recommend them =)
Good but not great....dough was sticky and hard to work with and we followed the directions exactly! The dough seemed like it needed a little more flour or to chill before forming balls.
These were great. We added a teaspoon of orange extract, and they tasted like the chocolate orange candy. The only issue: maybe decrease the soda a tad, or decrease the bake time; they were a little too crispy for us.
Utterly delicious - I made them exactly as the recipe said and the dough turned out perfectly. I used Candy Cane Hershey Kisses (a peppermint kiss with a tiny bit of crunch to it), and I swear I think I might leave my husband for these cookies. My kids, who normally don't like chocolate cookies very much, could not stop eating them. They got up at 5am to sneak the container of cookies into their room and pig out. I made a few with Hershey Hugs also (ran out of Candy Cane Kisses) and it was equally delicious. The mint is really perfect with the chocolate, though. Love this recipe!
My kids *loved* these cookies! Our youngest child has a tree nut/peanut allergy, and so I'm on the lookout for new cookie recipes that the kids will all enjoy. This one was a huge hit. I've made them several times now, and they don't last long in our house!
These super-chocolatey cookies came out beautifully! I intended to make just a half-batch, but by the time I finished mixing everything, I realized that I forgot to halve the butter (the batter also told me that it wasn't looking right :P), so I corrected it & ended up making the whole batch. I now have 78 of these yummy, lovely, brownie-like cookies waiting to attach themselves to my hips. :) I made the dough balls smaller (about 3/4" diameter) and they look perfect! Thanks for this awesome recipe! My chocolate tooth thanks you! :)
I made the balls smaller than my 10 yr old daughter. However, her cookies came out nicer than mine! Be generous on the size of the balls. Next time I would chill the dough slightly before shaping them. We baked 8 min. Easy and very delicious! We are selling these at my daughter's soccer bake sale! A keeper for us!
A "Flat" cookie means you need more flour. Refrigerating the cookie dough for a longer period of time will only make the dough easier to handle. Anytime a cookie turns out flat only means you have not adjusted the flour to the temperature of the day. Try adding more flour. And if you don't like it rolled in sugar, eliminate this step. Great recipe.
These were absolutely delicious! I took them out of the oven a few minutes early b/c I like my cookies to stay soft. I also think this helped them stay moist. These are especially good with a halved mini Reese's cup instead of a kiss! My new favorite cookie!
I love these - I add a little orange extract to the dough and use the dark chocolate kisses. One of my Dad's favorite cookies!! Sometimes I refrigerate the dough for an hour or so for easier handling, particularly if I've been baking and the kitchen gets hot.
Huge hit with the engineers where DBF works. I dropped the dough by cookie scoop into cupcake papers (so people could handle them more easily) and used Hershey's cherry cordial kisses. My yield was 30 cookies.
I'm not good at baking cookies. I was so happy when this cookie turned out great!! My kids and husband loved it. Now I have a favorite for school bake sales. I made mine exactly as the recipe said too-beautiful!!
Wonderful!! very easy to make, cookies were fat and round and the chocolate kisses melted perfectly!! my kids loved them as did their father! will absolutley keep this recipe around forever...I did not roll them in suger still turned out great...thinkin they will be great for any occasion, Christmas, with green and red sprinkles or halloween with their dark colour!!
Easy, delicious, decadent!
FABULOUS!!!!!!!!!! TEN STARS! I did not change a thing and they are amazing!!! The dough makes a lot of cookies, the dough balls can be pretty small because they grow when you bake 'em.
I followed the recipe exactly and these turned out super flat and greasy. I never have problems with cookie recipes and this was one was a total bust. I am not sure what the problem was. I let the dough chill for 35 minutes because it was like frosting instead of dough until it chilled. My family liked the taste but I think they are way to greasy and looked ugly. I wont be making these cookies again.
My whole family absolutely LOVES these cookies! I've even made them without the kisses. They are delicious and soft and chocolaty...every single time that I make them! The only time-consuming thing about these cookies is having to wait for the kisses to set after you place them on the hot cookies. If you don't let them set, you have a gooey, chocolate mess on your hands. Of course, some may like that!
The cookie itself was really tasty - nice and soft. However, they did turn out a little flat. I tried to put the kisses on, but since they were so flat, I'm opting to just drizzle with w little icing.
I've NEVER had cookies turn out this well! Perfect recipe! (I used almond kisses, and they are super-yummy! They were also easy to make, and there are lots of parts kids can help with (unwrapping kisses, rolling balls in sugar, and pushing kisses into cookies) so it can be a fun one to try with the family. Tastes like a brownie with a gooey chocolate center while still warm! I had to bake for 10 minutes, and they were absolutely perfect!
This is a keeper. I used the candy cane kisses to make them more "christmas-y" and because I think they may be a little too rich with regular chocolate kisses. The dough is definitely easier to work with when refrigerated, even if only for 20 or 30 minutes. Thanks for a great recipe! I've received many compliments.
My family loves this recipe! We've been making for Christmas for years--for ourselves and as gifts for the neighbors. It's always well received. It's fun for the kids to help by unwrapping the kisses and placing them in the cookies (under the watchful eye of an adult--the cookies and pan are hot!). Thanks for a great recipe that has become a standard in our family!
This was delicious with a couple changes. First I scaled the recipe to make 20 cookies - this scale called for 7 Tbsps of butter, and since some reviews mentioned that the cookies came out flat/greasy, I used 5 Tbsp instead. I chilled the dough for 15 min or so before rolling into balls and baking for 10 minutes. The cookies came out nice and puffy and perfect looking and I used peanut butter chocolate kisses. The reduced butter (I actually used margarine) gave the cookies the perfect shape, and they still taste very rich, but also have the bonus of having 10 calories less per cookie!
Flat soft cookies. Matt liked the cookie part.
I made this recipe without the kisses, and it turned out wonderfully - a nice, soft cookie (took it out at 8 minutes), and everyone loved it!
I followed this recipe exactly, and these turned out perfectly! I made these for Valentine's Day, so I rolled in pink and red sugar, and used solid chocolate hearts and kisses. The secret to puffy cookies around the chocolate pieces is to keep the dough chilled.
THESE ARE AWESOMELY AMAZING!!!!!! I just made them for my coworkers, but I might keep them for me! lol I didn't have the Hershey's kisses, so I made them like normal cookies, just slightly pressing them with a glass before baking them. SO YUMMY!!! :D
These cookies are nice to look at, and my 9 year old liked them but for me they seemed to be lacking something. Maybe some type of nut instead of the chocolate - not sure.
These were just okay. Nothing special. I think I will stick with the peanut blossom cookies.
Love this recipe as is or, instead of doing the kisses, I mix in m&m's. My boys LOVE the cookies (my fiance calls them my M&M brownie cookies). Yes, the dough is very sticky as is with this recipe but the cookies come out so soft and chewy. I don't change a thing when I make these. I do use 2 small spoons to make them into makeshift balls instead of using my hands.
This was a very easy receipe. I made it for a office party but had to make another batch...my husband wouldn't stop eawting them. I user mint kisses for the holidays. They added a nice touch! I will keep this recipe around!
Baked these tonight for desert, followed the recipe except I did not roll them in sugar, used whole wheat flour, and didn't put the kisses on top .... It was delicious ! And very easy to make. Thanks for a great chocolate cookie !!
These cookies are perfect for chocolate lovers. I followed the recipe without any adjustments or alterations and they were terrific.
GOOD FLAVOR , YET NOT THAT RICH . NOT TOO HARD OR SOFT . THEY WORKED WELL FOR EASTER COOKIES . RECEIVED "MELT IN YOUR MOUTH MINTS" , THEY LOOK JUST LIKE THE KISSES EXCEPT THAT THEY ARE MINTS IN PASTEL COLORS . USED THEM IN PLACE OF THE KISSES ... EVERYONE LOVED THE MINT WITH THE CHOCOLATE .
This are fantastic! first time making these cookies as well. I initially was going to make the peanut butter one but then I realized I ran out of PB -_- so I found this recipe and it's great. They came out perfect!
Made these cookies last night. They turned out flat and spread out. Not what I expected. I thought they would be more of a thumbprint shape. They tasted good though.
Scrumptious! Easy, nice presentation, and a big hit at a party. I baked them for 9 min and they were perfect! They stay soft and chewy! If you want your chocolate kisses to melt a lot add them about 7-8 min. out of the oven. I also used a mixture of peanut-butter-chocolate kisses, and dark and truffle chocolate kisses. Delicious!
These were easy and turned out great. I refrigerated the dough for half an hour or so before rolling...made things much easier. I rolled them in red and green sugar....they will look great on my Christmas cookie trays!
These were a hit at work. I made the recipe as posted and they turned out great. It's a keeper.
I DOUBLED this recipe! It made me 99 cookies! I used a small cookie scoop and used caramel and cherry cordial kisses in my cookies; rolled them in red and green sugar for Christmas. VERY GOOD!!!! I used half white and half white whole wheat flour and REAL butter. These were every bit as good as the PB blossom cookies. YUM!!!
Didn't change a thing. Delicious cookie, with or without the Kiss.
These cookies tasted good, but I was looking for a thumbprint cookie, and this cookie looked like a plopped a kiss in the middle of a flat chocolate cookie. I should have looked at the pictures first, since most of them look like how my turned out.
The cookies turned out just fine, only after adjusting the recipe slightly. Maybe its the humidity of Houston, but the dough was more like frosting that cookie dough, and was impossible to roll into balls in this state. I needed to add an additional (1) cup of flour to bring the dough to the right consistancy before making the balls. I also cooled them slightly in the fridge before baking.
Wow. These cookies are incredible. They have the most amazing, cookie/brownie consistency and rich taste. This was the first time I'd rolled cookies in sugar, and they came out perfect. Will make again and again!
fantastic recipe! I loved the suggestion to use mint kisses, but wasn't able to find any. To avoid having to go to another store, I decided to get miniature mint patties to use instead of the kisses. The texture and taste was fantsastic! I nearly ate them all myself.
Made these with my 4 yr old twins and so forgot to roll them in the sugar. The cookies "crusted" a little in the oven but still came out deliciously moist inside and heavenly rich and of course the little ones loved squashing them flat with the kisses. A keeper we will definitely make again.
A+ for flavor! mine came out too flat so they sort of looked funny. i did the second batch in a mini muffin tin which i think is better. thanks! i'll make them again.
Easily one of my favorite cookies! I followed the recipe exactly, only halved everything because I didn't have enough butter. I also baked for 8 minutes, then added the kisses and baked another 2 minutes. I just scooped balls of the dough and didn't bother with rolling the dough. This recipe is SO easy and absolutely delicious!!
YUMMY! Followed recipe exactly and let the dough chill for an 1hr like others had suggested. The kiddos enjoyed making and EATING these delicious cookies!!!!!
Got PMS? Or are you just a chocoholic? Either way this cookie is your fix. You'll probably satisfy your cravings just by making them (I ate alot of the batter). I ran out of kisses (again couldn't help myself but eat them). Can you tell I am a chocoholic? There really IS such a thing. One hint, let the kisses cool completely before eating. When you eat them warm they are similar in taste to a warm brownie. MMMMM GOOD! :-D
Have made these several times ever since I found this wonderful alternative to the traditional peanut butter "blossoms" usually made with the Hershey kiss in the middle. My son had a bake sale and they sold out. I followed the recipe exactly and chilled the dough before rolling into 1 inch balls. I find I really have to make them smaller than I think in order to bake consistently and have the correct proportion to the kiss in the middle. Will make these for Xmas and use the suggestion to make them with the Hershey candy cane kisses. Thanks!
Absolutely fantastic! I used dark chocolate kisses and they were a chocolate lover's dream. I will make these again and share the recipe with friends. I wasn't quite sure if the butter needed to be at room temperature since it didn't specify. I left my butter out on top of the ceramic stove-top while my oven preheated (about 10 minutes). When combined with the sugar it never really got "fluffy". The cookies were best the first day. They did not stay soft after day one. Nonetheless the cookies turned out great.
I made this the other day thinking that it would be sweet and delicious but I found it taste like a dark chocolate brownie- everyone else liked it but me.
Just finished making these. I substituted 3/4 cup chunky peanut butter for part of the butter as my family loves peanut butter and chocolate. Instead of using the wrapped kissed, I bought the miniature peanut butter cups that are unwrapped and just the right size. Heavenly. Hope they make it into the Christmas gift boxes!
Thank you for this gem of a recipe!! I will make these every year for Christmas, and probably at other times too. They have the perfect flavor and consistency! My kids love them, too. I actually had to lock them away in my pantry yesterday because they wouldn't stop eating them. I thought they were good yesterday, right after I made them, but I must say after they sat all night they got even better, for some reason. Now I can't leave them alone, either!!
I don't know what is wrong, I thought that once baked these they would stay balls and then I would smash them with the kiss and they would be puffy with a kiss in the middle like peanut butter blossom cookies. These turned out completely flat.
This is a nice twist to the peanut butter kiss cookies. My kids enjoyed them almost as much as I did.
Good chocolate flavor- but turned out totally flat. Not what I was looking for. I will not be making this one again.
These are wonderful! I don’t know if I made them so much smaller that I got 82 cookies, but when I ran out of kisses, I used pecan halves. They tasted great with the pecans, too, but the nuts fell out sometimes.
Oh wow. These were delicious. I hardly made it out from the kitchen, and it was perfect.
I loved it
DELICIOUS! Everyone loved these. They were crisp on the outside and nice and chewy on the inside. I used Whole wheat flour instead of white and didn't have enough kisses(which they are good without) but everything else was the same as the recipe. I only baked them for 8 min. and let them sit on the pan 1-2 min. I have saved this recipe.
This is my 4th year in a row making these for Christmas. I LOVE them!! I refrigerate the dough and use the candy cane kisses. The perfect little cookie!!
I wish there was a 10 star button!!! I made these with my 10yo exactly to the recipe. These have been voted best ever cookie in our house. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This recipe was quite good and the taste does deserve a better rating than the three stars I am giving it. It was very chocolaty and delicious, but I was not pleased with how these cookies turned out in looks and partially in texture. I put the dough to chill in the refrigerator to make it easier to roll these in balls and they were but during the baking process they still flattened out too much for my liking. Then I am not sure why I did not appreciate the gritty texture of having the white sugar on the outside of these cookies. Otherwise everything else was fine. I may try these again but I'd substitute rolling it in white sugar for confectioners sugar, but that is my preference. I may chill the dough much longer than I did as well.
I used Hershey's Peppermint Kisses for Christmas and they turned out amazing! Great recipe and very easy to make.
I enjoyed this recipe, and it really went over well with the chocolate lovers in my family.... the only thing is that my cookies did not turn out like the recipe...mine were quite flat! I think it is very very important to make sure you make these smaller rather than on the bigger side... the smaller balls seemed to keep a bit rounder like the photograph... also, once the first batch goes into the oven you are busy rolling the next batch, so at least to speed up the process, unwrapped the kisses ahead of time. I also needed more suger than the 1/3 c. for rolling the chocolate balls in. Everyone liked them and I will make them again.
They came out great refrigate for a few minutes that really made the dough easier to handle
I really liked the taste of this cookie...but, I have to give it 4.5 stars because of the way it flattened out. Even after I reduced the butter and refrigerated the dough to avoid flattening. Also, the chocolate chip stays too soft. I had to place these into the freezer to set the chocolate chip...otherwise, they would have stayed melted and too soft making a mess everywhere. Afterall, who had the room to keep cookies all in 1 layer until they are all gone? I like to put mine in my clear cookie jar on the kitchen counter...I don't want to see a chocolate, smeared mess in the cookie jar. The cookie itself is good...I used peanut butter jingle bells in half and mint chocolate drops in the other half of the cookies. A nice variety!
These came out so well. Did chill the dough for a bit but did not find it all that sticky to begin with. Butter needs to still be on the cold side, otherwise dough is too wet. These will be perfect for Christmas.
very good cookie
I pretty much followed the recipe but I used dark cocoa powder and I added a teaspoon of peppermint extract. I used the mint truffle kisses. They turned out amazing!
These cookies are SUPER rich. I would advise making 1" balls, otherwise the cookies are too big/rich (unless you're a true chocoholic).
These were so good! My husband and kids gobbled them up. That's saying a lot since my husband doesn't usually like homemade cookies. Thanks!
real easy came out perfect
Thanks very much for this recipe. I bought some Hershey Kisses yesterday and today when I was making cookies, I looked up a recipe that would use Hershey Kisses and came across this recipe. Well, I have to say that they turned out great! I had supper at my neighbour's tonight and brought them some of these cookie, they were a great big hit! I promised to bring them more tomorrow. So, thank you again for sharing such a great recipe. I will definitely be making these again.
Cookies were good. Especially straight out of the oven. Our kids liked them and enjoyed the different flavored kisses we tried with the dough. I prepared the recipe as it was written. No changes. A little dry the next day, which I was hoping they would still be a little chewy. Would try again!
Absolutely delicious ! My new favorite cookie. Chocolates, crispy around edges, soft in the middle, perfect!
I followed this recipe to the tee and they were greasy!!
Great cookie! Good chocolate flavor.
I followed reipe but put in 2 tsp baking soda by mistake. I didn’t have candy kisses so I used chocolate chips instead. The cookies spread up v thin but tastes really good n was very soft. Everyone loves it.
These cookies are heavenly! The kisses most certainly make the recipe, though they don't have to be plain chocolate. I used peppermint kisses, and the recipe came out just as good.
I like this recipe very good good and chocolaty
Wonderful! These are the stars of my Christmas cookie tray. I used peppermint kisses, followed the recipe except for the following : I refrigerated the dough for about an hour, baked the cookies for seven minutes, removed from oven, and then put on the kiss, returned to oven and baked for about four more minutes. This produces a soft, delectable cookie. Happy indulging!
Yes chocolate rum in place of vanilla extract. Nice cookies but none of them will see Christmas.
I have made these cookies several times and they always turn out really great. For some reason the last few batches turned out flat, but the taste was still to die for. I refrigerate for a short while before rolling, as suggested in other reviews. I also skip the chocolate kiss part, unless I happen to have them on hand and they are still absolutely delicious!
Rolled these in crushed candy cane instead and used Guittards gourmet semi sweet chocolate instead of kisses. Fabulous! These aren't going to make to Christmas
These are so so YUMMY! Soft and fudgy in the middle. I used Candy Cane Kisses, they added a great minty flavor and made a very pretty cookie.
This recipe was fantastic! I followed the recipe except I used HUGS Kisses and Milk Chocolate. I also rolled each cookie in sparkly white sugar ... what a great touch! I highly recommend this! Also, these cookies freeze perfectly!
Very good cookie. My husband is not a fan of any chocolate and peanut butter combination, so this recipe was great for our family. Following other reviewer's suggestions, I chilled the dough for 1 hour. I also added 1/8 teas. baking powder to reduce butter sprawl and lowered the butter to 2 sticks and the sugar to 1 1/2 cup. I did roll the cookies in 1/4 cup sugar before baking because I like the crackled look.
This is AMAZING! The best so far, my mom and I baked it for our grandparents and they absolutely loved it!
its nice
I love making these cookies with miniature butterfingers instead, placed on cookies AFTER baking. I also use 1/2 C dark chocolate cocoa powder with 1/4 C regular cocoa. Very good!
I followed the recipe exactly they came out awesome. Definitely make them again they were a hit.
OH MY GOSH!!! These are the best. I rolled either 1/2 of a peanutbutter cup or a kiss in the balls and they were so darn good. I also used 2 sticks of butter and about 1/2 cup more of flour and refridgerated dough for 30 minutes or so. Actually a fairly and quick "gourmet cookie" to bake.
I've made this recipe twice already and it came out great both times. I did take the advice to refrigerate the dough for at least an hour or two before trying to roll into balls. I've used Peppermint and Mint Truffle Kisses and the cookies taste amazing.
They came out delicious, I just couldn't roll them, so I semi spooned them onto the cookie sheet. Other than that, great recipe, the kids loved them.
