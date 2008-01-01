Jeanne's Chocolate Kiss Cookies

This recipe is fast and easy to make. It's a true chocolate lover's dream cookie.

By Jeanne Hopkins

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In large bowl mix butter and sugar till fluffy, add eggs and vanilla mix well. Sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt, and add to creamed mixture.

  • Roll dough into balls about 1 inch in diameter then roll in white sugar. Place balls on ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Place unwrapped chocolate kiss in the center of each cookie while still hot. Let cool and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 43.3mg; sodium 184.4mg. Full Nutrition
