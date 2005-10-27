Peanut Butter Crispies II

117 Ratings
  • 5 87
  • 4 21
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

My aunt used to make these when I was a little girl. I think they are a nice change from marshmallow treats.

By April

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a medium sauce pan, mix together sugar, peanut butter, and corn syrup. Be careful not to let it burn, or it will ruin the recipe. Stir mixture until well melted. Remove pan from heat.

  • Combine warm peanut butter mixture with crisp rice cereal.

  • Grease well a 9 x 13 inch pan with butter or margarine. Spread mixture in pan. Allow to cool. When mixture is no longer sticky to the touch, cut into bars.

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 52.6g; fat 12g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 212.8mg. Full Nutrition
