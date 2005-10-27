Peanut Butter Crispies II
My aunt used to make these when I was a little girl. I think they are a nice change from marshmallow treats.
Turned out Perfect, a great alternative to rice crispy treats for people who dont eat gelatin! I also added in chocolate chips while mixing the peanut butter with the cereal. The chips melted in just enough to make a pretty swirl pattern when spreading it into the pan.
Too sweet. If you have to make this, cut way back on the sugar and corn syrup.
My mom used to make these but she added 1 bag of chocolate semisweet morsels to the top and baked it just until they melted. Then she spread the chocolate evenly over the top.MMMMMM...MMMM good!Taste like a peanut butter cup!
These are GREAT! We made them 3 times in 2 weeks. Very addictive. First batch was just as recipe directs. 2nd we did a chocolate drizzle of melted choco chips and Crisco (melted until I felt texture was right) on top. 3rd batch we put a layer of choco chips on the bottom of the pan then pressed the mixture in the pan. Next maybe some mini chocolate candies....
OMG this is the recipe I have been looking for. 30 years ago I was in love with the pb rice crispy treats they served for breakfast in my school cafeteria. This is it. Chewy, peanut buttery yumminess. THANK YOU!
These taste just like the marshmallow stuff, except it has the wonderful taste of PB. If you do love peanut butter, I'd advise you to go on this recipe rather than the "classical" (marshmallow) one; in my opinion, it stays fresh longer plus you don't have to mess with washing melted marshmallows covered pans...
great recipe! made a few changes since i didn't have all the ingredients handy. i mixed in some corn flakes with what rice krispies i had. i only had 3/4 cup of karo syrup so i added a 1/4 cup maple syrup. also added m & m's to the mix. it turned out great! you can barely taste the maple syrup and the candies added a little extra kick. they sold in less than 10 minutes at the bake sale. everybody loved them!
I have been eating these cookies since I was a little girl. They are a family tradition! We mix the sugar and corn syrup and cook until clear. Remove from heat and add peanut butter until fully mixed. Finally fold in cereal. Use wax paper to press into the corners of pan. Melt equal parts of semi sweet and butterscotch chips and spread on top. Let completely cool then cut into one inch pieces. Oh....we call them Kris Kringle's.
So easy and the best!
I decided to make these while for my boyfriend while he was at work. I just tried one, and he'll be lucky if there are any left when he gets home!
I really liked these the only changes I would make is first add more peanut butter ( but I really like peanut butter). Second add chocolate chips to the top!! Yummy!! These are a nice change from your normal rice crispy treat.
I love this recipe! I made these using Cocoa Krispies instead and they were wonderful!!!!
Fantastic! I took the advice of others and added melted chocolate chips to the top. 1/2 bag of choco chips was plenty.
Excellent! I used 1 1/2 c peanut butter and almost 8 cups of the generic rice cereal because I was kind of combining this and other recipes. I've only tasted crumbs after cutting them and wrapping them individually but I'm so tempted to go eat a whole one. They are far from being healthy but a tasty little treat now and then! UPDATE: I froze these (individually wrapped in plastic wrap and then put in a large freezer bag) and they kept great - a little crumbly but delicious!
My daughter and her friends made this recipe and it turned out great. I had them to add a layer of chocolate chips at the bottom of the pan before they added mixture and they sprinkled red and green sugar on top to make it festive. Everyone loved them. We'll make more today.
YUMMM! These were great. I made some with chocolate on top and some without. Both were very good. 7 cups of cereal was perfect for the amount of "goo". Yes, they are sweet, but not abnormally so. Don't hesitate to make these.
This was a nice change from the original rice crispies. Although it looks like the originals, it was quite a shock, for people who did not know they were peanut buttter. If you like peanut butter, you will love these!
you really dont need the butter
These are AMAZING! Even my "i-dont-like-peanut-butter" mom loved them. These have the exact same texture as marshmallow rice krispies, but have a delicious PB flavor instead of a marshmallow flavor. Yum yum yum!!! I will definitely make this 5 star recipe again. thanks April! ***CHANGES I MADE***: I didnt have corn syrup, so i substituted in 1/4 to 1/3 as much honey. Also, i melted 6 mini hershey chocolate bars with butter on the stove and poured it on top of the peanut butter bars. MMM!!
Super good! I added choc-chips on top, and put about a cup less krispies in to make sure was not too dry and I was happy I did. My family at the entire pan the same night. Nxt day I made more but mixed the choc-chips into the mixture and did "drop bars" on parchment paper. Just testing out the idea, was kinda fun. Either way super good!!
Super easy to make and very yummy! It is a nice change from the original recipe! Next time I think that I will try melting some chocolate on top!!!
Very good alternative to this and I put chocolate chips on top, melted them and that makes it even better. The other alternative might be to add them into the mix. Thanks!
These were a big hit here! Better than marshmallow based rice krispy treats. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
These bars were lovely my kids couldn't get enough of them, and they are so easy to make too great recipe thanks.
Simple, easy, & Kid friendly. Great Recipe.
I grew up on these! They taste just like what my grandmother always made for us. Thanks for the recipe...because I never knew exactly how she made them, and she passed away last year.
YUMMMM!!!! I had these once when I was a kid, when I visted the farmers market.--I'm so glad to have found the recipe! Just perfect.
Gonna try it with Coco pebbles next see how it works out. chocolate and peanut butter cant go wrong.
Simply amazing. I followed the recipe and added 3/4 of a bag of brickle (Heath candy bits) when I mixed the peanut butter mixture with the rice cereal. I got rave reviews when I shared this and people want more and more and more of it now. Thanks!
You have to be very careful not to burn the peanut butter mixture. Mixing the cereal in took some elbow grease. Although they are very sweet they are tasty and relatively easy to make. It was suggested a drizzle of chocolate on top would make them even better.
These are the best!!! I add a little bit more peanut butter and top them with melted chocolate bars.
Great when you don't have marshmallows. I made a half batch and put in an 8x8 in pan. Also melted 1/2 c. choc chips and 1/2 c. butterscotch chips for one minute in the microwave and spread on top. Yum!
I started looking for some recipes for my sweet tooth when I found out I was pregnant- I wanted something different, and didn't quite know what it was. I came across this recipe, and I have to say, this is one of my all-time fav's. It's so easy to make, although my hand gets tired from mixing at the end(which is what a husband is for). I've made them a few times already, and I have to say I can eat half of what I make my myself- great recipe!
Add more penutbutter for softer krispies.
YUM!! If you like peanut butter, there's no way you won't love these. As mentioned by others, it is a good alternative to the marshmellow recipe, however they do taste a bit heavier because of the corn syrup. Next time I'll experiment w/ using 3/4 c. of each ingredient since I had PLENTY of melted mix to use.
This one's a keeper....easy, inexpensive and good! Thanks for sharing this one.
This is a great recipe! My mother made this for years and now my kids love it. We always melt a 12 oz. bag of chocolate chips and spread them on top. Yum! I boil the sugar and corn syrup together and then mix in the peanut butter. Use crunchy peanut butter if you are a peanut lover. Make sure you spray EVERYTHING (spatula, mixing bowl, etc.)with cooking spray as this is a sticky one.
Great! They are good when made with chocolate crispy rice cereal too.
Quite a hit with the kids! I also added melted chocolate chips on top per others' reviews. Although these are yummy- they're just a bit too sweet for me. But, they are a big treat for the kids who LOVE them.
Great recipe as is! I especially appreciate the simple ingredients and easy-to-remember quantities. For 6 stars...melt some chocolate chips on top. Mmmmm! Thanks for a delicious recipe.
I prefer these over adding peanut butter to the regular mallow recipe like my parents used to make. These are a lot less dry.
delicious rice crispy treat. Cheap too. thanks.
These are pretty good. I might add in just a little tiny bit more cereal next time though. I also used butterscotch chocolate chips with it, which really tasted good with the peanut butter.
I melted some milk chocolate and dipped the tops of the bars into it. They turned out SWEET!
Addictive! These were gone in a second!
We had these at school and loved them!!! We way I made them was I first cooked the corn syrup and sugar until sugar was no longer grainy, then added peanut butter then rice crispies. They are hard ! Did I cook the sugar mixture too long? Is that way they are very hard since they are cooled?
Great Recipe! This is being added into the "keeper" book. Super easy and delish! Made the recipe as stated, but poured a bag of white chocolate and milk chocolate chips on the bottom of the pan before putting the crispies in. We are taking them camping with us this weekend and I can't wait to share (and eat more of them!)
Great !!! Very easy to make and very, very yummy. These are so kid friendly to.... my six year old made these (with supervison,of course)and we ate the whole batch with the help from some very tough customers!! This will be one of our family favorites, Thanks!
I added about a half bag of chocolate chips to the peanut butter mix. as I was stirring. The chips melted completely making a wonderful choco/peanutbutter crispy treat. I loved not having to scrape marshmallows out of the pan. I will use this recipe always from now on. These were gobbled up very quickly.
Super easy! Made it just like the recipe. These are so good, waiting for them to cool is torture!
I love these!!! My kids love them and they are easy to make. I'll make these from now on instead of the marshmallow ones. Thanks for recipe!
These are incredibly easy and fast. They are best sellers at every bake sale! Thanks for the recipe.
Just okay. My kids said they preferred the regular rice Krispy treats. Peanut butter flavor was there, but not strong enough for their tastes. Probably won't make again. Easy to make.
These were very easy and very good. Thanks!
These are good! I had never made any "crispie" type bars before and was afraid they'd harden faster than I could get them poured & spread correctly...But they didn't! I'm slow & get out of breath very easy (COPD) so I was kind of slow, but was able to get them done right. Next time, I'd like to cut the sugar & up the peanut butter a bit (just my taste).
GREAT! AMAZING! Too bad there isn't a healthy alternative! I melted dark chcolate on top and it was even more amazing!
These were so dog on good!! I cooked them in the microwave until the mixture started to boil. Then, I added cheerios instead of the crispies. They were just right, not too sweet. I love them. I love them! :)
These are so tasty. I always add more peanut butter than what is listed. They are even better with melted chocolate on top. My family requests these often.
...I decided to try this recipe after seeing Ivandiepart picture and review...quite a talented chap! It is so much easier than the marshmallow version and my 2 yr old LOVES them!!
YUM! I'm a huge peanut butter fan so I added in an extra 1/4 cup of PB. I topped it off with 1/4 cup of peanut butter chips and about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips after they came out of the oven. They had a hard time sticking onto the top so I ended up smoothing it out w/ a spatula.
I add melted chocolate chips over the top to glaze. Both ways are great but this is much sweeter. These are great!!!
Very yummy. I was looking for a recipe to use some leftover Rice Krispies and this was a hit. I added some chocolate chips...melted a little but I expected that and swirled it around to make it very pretty. Took these to work and they were devoured!
I absolutely love these bars. Perfect for when you don't have any marshmallows on hand and you need a quick treat for your kids!
Very good. I wanted to add some lightness back into the cookies, so I added about 3-4 tablespoons of butter and a package of marshmallows.
I made this exactly as stated but I did what another reviewer suggested and combined the sugar and karo syrup in the pan first and heated until it was combined and smooth, then I added the peanut butter and stirred until incorporated. I really like this texture and I thought the peanut butter taste was right on. Very good!
These have been in my family since I was very little (over 50 years) We use same recipe, except on top you melt 6 oz of chocolate chips and butterscotch chips together and spread on top and then add sprinkles (I always make them for Christmas, they look so pretty with the red and green sprinkles).
I'm going to be the first to give a "not-so-good" rating. My family loves peanut butter, but these didn't do it for anyone in this house. I have three kids from 6 up to 13 years old and no one liked them. I threw the whole pan of them away. We'll be staying with standard marshmallow crispie treats.
These are delicious! Thanks!
This was just as good as I remembered as a kid! Followed the recipe as directed. Peanut butter is a little heavier compared to the marshmallow recipe but you still get the slightly sweet salty combination that is so good!
Husband loves this bar. Have been making them for years. Top with half semi sweet chips and butterscotch chips melted together.
Well DO NOT MAKE WITH ALL NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER! :( I'm so sad, they just didn't "melt" properly and won't hold together. I'll have to try again tomorrow with the other stuff.
Great, remembered from childhood. I actually melted sugar in corn syrup, then added peanut butter off heat. Same result.
Delicious!
Loved these! So simple to put together! They were just chewy enough and the peanut butter flavor was a great addition. I usually use marshmallows for my Krispy treats, but the corn syrup gave them a much better consistency.
I didn't make any changes. It's a little on the sweet side - thus the four stars, but really yummy.
I LOVED these! I'm an avid peanut butter & chocolate lover so I melted some chocolate and drizzled it over the top! PERFECTION! Easy and tasty!
Very tasty! A great break from the traditional version.
Great and so easy! Wouldn't change a thing.
This is a delicious alternative to traditional marshmallow treats! Be careful not to overcook it!!
EXCELLENT! a great change to the normal crispie treats, I also melted choc chips & butterscotch chips on top......
Turned out great, but needs less butter...
They were good but I would have liked a stronger peanut butter flavor.
I ended up crumbling up the first receipt ,that I followed exactly, and making 1/2 more of the sugar and peanut butter mixture and adding the first receipt to it. It held together much better and I was proud to carry it to the party. The first receipt fell apart even after pressing it hard and allowing it to cool well enough. It ended up well in spite of this.
These are absolutely delicious! I will definitely make these again. Next time I might add PB M&M's when I stir in the warm peanut butter mixture with the cereal.
Way too sweet!!!! This is probably a good base recipe to play around with, but it is so sweet. Everyone in my family thought so as well.
Very easy to make. I made them last minute for my grandmas birthday. I cut the recipe in half and they still turned out exceptionally good. One tip, when your smoothing the mixture in the pan, spray a spoon with cooking spray. It helps a ton.
I made these with PB Loco peanut butter with dark chocolate chunks. They turned out great!
I always like to follow a new recipe,as written, the first time I make it and then, if needed, adjust to our liking if I make it again. My husband and I enjoyed this recipe but I personally found it too sweet. I just made it again but this time tweaked it a little. I cut the white sugar in half and doubled the peanut butter. We both enjoyed it more with the stronger peanut butter flavor .
made it with coco crispies, added chips to the top. super good!
This recipe was hit at the office christmas party. Thanks April.
I just made these and they are amazing, I did add an additional half cup of peanut butter and a half cup of Hersheys milk chocolate morsels. I am so glad I did because they probably would have been crumbly and dry if I did not. Great and easy recipe, thanks!!
No mess. No fuss. Easy. Quick. Virtually no clean-up. I used All Bran Flakes and it was great. Really chewy and what a wonderful peanut butter flavor. Loved by all who tried them. Gave out a few recipes on request and can't wait to try them again only this time with Rice Crispies.
Awesome, excellent , I had a hard time not eating the whole pan!!!!!!! I did cut out just a bit of the sugars.
Ice cream sandwiches...Mom made these when I was a child, spread them thin, froze them, cut them into small squares, and made ice cream sandwiches. The best!
