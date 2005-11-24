Excellent Oatmeal Cookies

This is a chewy oatmeal cookie.

Recipe by Beatrice

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in oats and nuts until just blended. Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Cookies should be at least 2 inches apart.

  • Bake for about 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool cookies on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 106.8mg. Full Nutrition
