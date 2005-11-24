Excellent Oatmeal Cookies
This is a chewy oatmeal cookie.
These are absolutely delicious! I read that some reviewers' cookies were coming apart, so I added 1/8 c extra flour as recommended and I made sure that I rolled the cookies into tight balls before placing on cookie sheet. I also reduced salt by half, due to reviews that the cookies were too salty. Will make again and again!
These are absolutely delicious! I read that some reviewers' cookies were coming apart, so I added 1/8 c extra flour as recommended and I made sure that I rolled the cookies into tight balls before placing on cookie sheet. I also reduced salt by half, due to reviews that the cookies were too salty. Will make again and again!
This was a big hit with my students. The first batch came out a little too flat, though (not like the picture). I added 1/4 cup more flour and 1/2 cup more oatmeal, and that made them nice and big (still chewy) without being too stiff. I'll certainly be making these again.
These are absolutely delicious cookies. We love cookies that stay soft, and these are perfect. I read the reviews before I made them, and used 2 tablespoons less margarine than called for. They didn't spread flat at all, and the texture is soft and chewy. I baked them on my air bake cookie sheet and it took about 16 minutes. I also chopped up the walnuts real well, and every bite has bits of walnuts in it. Delicious!!!
This was a very nice, basic, oatmeal cookie. I am waiting for the second batch to come out of the oven now... It upsets me when people rate recipes that they have made changes to before they have even tried it. If you have made changes, then it is not the same recipe, and you should be submitting a recipe instead of a review. I followed this recipe as it was written, and they are a very nice oatmeal cookie. For those who thought they spread out to much, look at the picture. Mine turned out exactly like that. If you don't want a flat cookie, find a different recipe.
The cookies are tasty, but they took really long to cook at 325 degrees, about 20 minutes. I tried turning up the temperature to 350 degrees the second time around and the cookies baked for about 15 minutes. The texture of the cookies was better that way; still chewy but not too sticky.
I am always searching for the ultimate cookie recipe that makes a good snack for me. After going through all the reviews of this oatmeal recipe I went to work to create my best cookie ever. Instead of 1 cup of butter I used just 1/2 cup and used pure cane sugar instead of brown sugar with just 3/4 of a cup. I added 2 cups of unbleached flour with 3/4 tsp of baking soda and small amounts of nutmeg and cinnamon. They were easy to mold and came out very shapely with a good chewy texture. I did not add walnuts but I added 1/2 cup of craisins to the recipe which came out very well for the first time making these cookies. I hope to make these oatmeal cookies again.
This recipe is a keeper. They do come out flat and take a long time to bake (15-18 minutes), but they are super-tasty.
Easy to make and good results. I used some applesause to top off my butter and it worked out well. I don't think it was an overly chewy cookie though as the recipe claims.
Good basic recipe, not much different from the others, but very tasty and chewy. The cinnamon adds a good kick. My kids love eating them when they come home from school.
These were alright.
These are good, but I bet would be 5 star if I had used real vanilla extract! Its so expensive right now so I bought imitation and will never do so again, it doesnt taste like anything. Anyway,about the cookies-used choc. chips instead of nuts, only 1/2 tsp salt and left out the cinnamon. Scooped 'em with my pampered chef cookie scoop, got exactly 3 doz. they took the whole 12min to cook, didnt flatten out much at all. My husband likes them so this ones a keeper.
Good taste, but flat. I followed the recipe except left out the cinnamon and nuts, incread flour by 1/2 cup, increased soda to 1 tsp and only put in 2 1/2 C oats. Also cooked with 1/2 margarine 1/2 butter to hopefully not have them spread as much. Also chilled well and still spread. A good tasting cookie, but not the best in appearance.
My poor mom made these cookies while watching a T.V. show. Unfortunately, she got side tracked and added the oatmeal, but forgot the flour! The result was oatmeal pancakes. But, believe it or not, they were delicious. Thin, chewy, with crispy edges, but good. She made them again the correct way and this recipe is now our new favorite recipe. They are perfect. She did omit the nuts, but added raisins. So, even if you screw the recipe up, it still tastes good~
An acceptable cookie but not one I'm likely to make again. Given other reviewers' remarks about the cookies being flat I upped the baking soda to 1 teaspoon and that took care of that issue. A teaspoon of salt was too much, and to others who try this recipe I'd recommend using half that. Normally a little salt makes flavors come alive, but in this case I have to think that too MUCH salt has the opposite effect, as these were kind of flat tasting. Finally, since I used chocolate covered raisins instead of walnuts I omitted the cinnamon. But if I had used it, it wouldn't have been two teaspoons, it would be half that as well. Glad I tried this recipe, but for me it's not a keeper.
Followed the recipe exactly except instead of nuts I used butterscotch chips and white chocolate chips. They turned out great, the whole family loved them!
These were pretty good though I did use yogurt spread instead of butter to reduce the fat. I used 1/4 cup more flour per the advice of another reviewer and they still fell apart. I baked them on my stone for 14 minutes. I'll make them again some time.
Very NICE recipe! The vanilla and cinnamon give it a wonderful flavor. I was determined to follow as written but I got concerned when mixing the ingredients about the amount of salt and the amount of flour-so I added about 1/8 cup of flour and went with 1/2 tsp of salt instead of a whole tsp. Also, I substituted a couple of handfulls of raisins for the nuts. I used a larger spoon when dropping the dough, and wound up adjusting the cooking time to 16 minutes. I am a firm believer in lining pans with parchment paper, so when I was tinkering with the timing I kept checking until I could see that the tops of the cookies were not glossy anymore and the edges around the bottom were lightly browned-this yields a moist cookie with a faint crispness at the bottom which is my idea of cookie heaven. These cookies turned out beautifully and this recipe is now officially how I will obtain my oatmeal raisin cookie fix for the rest of my life. Good one, thanks for sharing!
These were very tasty for such an easy recipe! High altitude adjustments: reduce white sugar to 1/3 cup, increase flour to 1 1/2 cups, temp to 350.
Love this recipe! They definitely need to bake longer though. I baked mine for 18 minutes and they turned out perfect. Thanks a bunch :)
I made these w/o nuts for a dinner party and they were a big hit. My husband loved these cookies and he is not an oatmeal fan...my 2 year old kept asking for them long after they were gone. I did have to bake them quite a bit longer than the recipe stated though. I want to try them again with nuts and raisins.
Good recipe! My first time making cookies from scratch. I used a little more flour and oatmeal too to give it consistency. I substituted choc chips instead of walnuts cuz I dont really like nuts in my cookies. I cooked half the batch and refridgerated the rest. For those who say these cookies come out flat and fall apart, this is true. I had to bake mine for almost 25 minutes or so. However, I made the refridgerated batch a few days later and they came out even better. I rolled the second batch up into little balls before cooking and they came out perfect!!
solid recipe. used canola oil instead of butter (held back about 1/4c and used scant measurements of sugar), chocolate chips instead of walnuts. very hearty and substantial cookie. were not flat at all. will make again.
I love these cookies, they are delicious! Beatrice, thanks for sharing =)
Great cookies- changed a few things though, used 1/2c butter + 3TBSP olive oil (just because I only had 1 stick of butter around), increased flour to 1 3/4 cups added about 3 1/2-4 cups of old-fashioned oats, and cooked for 13 minutes. I used a melon baller to dole out approx TBSP sized cookies, and they barely flattened out, cooked perfectly. Nice and chewy, stay together well, and taste great!
Mmmmmm, excellent cookies. I left out the nuts at hubby's request. These were tender and chewy.
followed the recipe exactly, cookies came out amazing, cooked them one notch above center for the 12 minutes and perfect, followed her sugestion of one heaping teaspoon per cookie, they were smaller than i expected, very full and tasty, this one is a keeper
These are delicious... read the review made me scared... I realized that my batter was a bit runny so I added a 1/4 c more flour this is due to my butter sitting out too long. Secondly I dont have time to fiddle with recipies so I cranked the oven to 350 cooked heaping table spoons of batter on the sheet to make large cookies... stick to the regular cooking instructions if you are making smaller cookies... ENJOY...
I added dark choclate chips to the recipe...tasty!!!
This is my new favorite oatmeal cookie recipe. If you like a chewy oatmeal cookie, this is the recipe for you.
Truly chewy and very delicious. These cookies do not get flat if you bake them as directed, which is not true of so many oatmeal cookie recipes. Good also (for non-cinnamon lovers) w/out cinnamon and with half vanilla and half almond extract.
I agree with my 2 year old grandson who declared these cookies to be yummy. I love the combination of oatmeal, walnuts and cinnamon. Do not change a thing in this recipe.
We've made it with many variations on the walnuts, adding one or more of: raisins, walnuts, chocolate chips, cranberries and so on. Two alternatives we also like (and lowers the fat/cholesterol) is to substitue the margerine with applesauce and add (optionally) shredded carrots (quantity up to you). If you do substitue, keep in mind that it will be more chewy and more like a soft granola bar. Also, you don't have to substitute all, you can use part margerine and part applesauce, as long as the total measurement remains the same.
This recipe is my absolute all-time favorite Oatmeal Cookie recipe ! Just the perfect blend of ingredients and perfect texture. I make them often.
Made the recipe as written. Bland, dry. This does not do justice to what an oatmeal cookie can be. 8/12/12-Accidently made these again when in a hurry to find a recipe. Omitted the cinnamon and raisins due to personal taste and used old-fashioned (not quick) oats and chilled the dough overnight in the fridge. I still found these to be a hard, dry cookie that didn't spread. The taste is okay, not great. After cooking the first batch of tablespoon-sized cookies for over 20 min at 325, I up'd the temp to 350 and was able to get a chewy cookie with browned edges in 15 minutes. I hope to not make these again, but tend to read through other's reviews without checking my own. They are edible with coffee, but not even average in taste and texture.
This is a delicious cookie (the cinnamon is a great addition), but the final product is so soft that it falls apart as you remove it from the baking sheet. It also took 15 minutes to bake and maybe should have baked even longer. I'm not sure what the solution is -- a higher cooking temperature, more flour in the batter, or something else -- but I'd prefer a cookie that comes off the cookie sheet intact.
My husband and our neighbors (impartial critics) LOVE them. The texture was not to soft or to crispy. I made some a bit larger and put vanilla ice cream between them for oatmeal ice cream sandwiches.... DIVINE.
My husband thought they were the best oatmeal cookies he has ever had, and he grew up with a mom who baked daily.
Not the best, IMO. I tried to incorporate the changes people suggested and I think that if a recipe requires so many alterations to make it "good", it probably wasn't a keeper in the first place.
Love them!
One of the best oatmeal cookie recipes EVER! sometimes I add allspice to the cinnamon, or 1/2 cup of raisins.
Excellent, I made these for my husband, leftout the walnuts and added mini chocolate chips to half of the batter. The cookie was soft and chewy in the middle and crispy on the edges. Th cinnamon was a nice extra touch.
These are the absolute best cookies I have ever had. Everyone raved about them. They are my recipe forever!!!
mmmmm, these cookies truly live up to their name. i rounded off 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon & 1/2 tsp. nutmeg for additional spice plus stirred in a handful of golden raisins with the nuts. i love texture: semi-crisp outside & chewy inside. many thanks for this keeper, beatrice!
These cookies were pretty good. Can't put my finger on it I found it to be lacking something. Still a darn good cookie!
this is a great recipe!!! thanks!!!
I made these with my 2 yr old son and they turned out wonderful. Between my husband and son there was only 1 cookie left from the first batch (12 cookies) by the time the second came out of the oven. I did use a little leff salt then it called for.
I am making these as I write this..I love them!! They look and taste just like they say and I didnt alter a thing. It's a must try!
This is the first recipe that I have found that have stayed soft and chewy after a few days. My kids loved them!!!!
Very good recipe. I added chocolate chips and it worked quite well.
I agree with what everyone else has said, these cookies really are the best I have ever had. I used regular oatmeal instead of the quick kind, and I added two cups of chocolate chips. Also, I had to cook these for 14 to 15 minutes instead of the recommended 12. Overall these cookies are excellent. I'm hooked now, thanks for the recipe!
awsome recipe. made half yesterday and doubeling today :). Didnt use anything but oatmeal and came out great. first batch did according to one review (bake at 350 for 15 min) and they burnt :/. The way the recipe is is just perfect. Thank you again. Sabrina
Goooood Cookie!! Like others, I added about 1/4 cup more flour - but I had no problem with crumbling, except when I tried to take them off the cookie sheet right out of the oven, when I should have waited for them to cool first. As for cooking time - all ovens are different, and you just have to use the suggested cooking temperatures and times as a BASE to work from - I had to lower my temp to 325, and they cooked the suggested time. As for those people who had problems, it sounds like they may not have measured their ingredients correctly . . . . as there far too many RAVES for it to be the recipe. I will make this over and over!
Theese cookies tasted delicious but the texture was a little off because they were a bit too chewy and they would fall apart in your hand, but i think it might have been because i made them too big. Next time i would definately make them smaller, but overall everyone loved their taste.
I made these last night and they were so delicious. I would highly recommend this simple recipe.
Been trying several oatmeal cookie recipes and so far this one is the best. The butter and cinnamon really improve the flavor. I added 1 tsp of cardoman which was just a bit too much. Next time, I'll cut it to 1/2 tsp. Also, I accidentally added too much soda - a little slopped out over the 1/2 tsp so I had maybe 2/3 tsp of soda. The cookies turned out well.
Best oatmeal cookies!!
Very good. Great with a cup of pecan pieces and some baking raisins. I prefer to use McCann's Irish Oats quick cooking--seems like bigger oats and yummier less mushy cookies.
excellent!
used 1 and a half cups of flour. used almonds instead of walnuts and increased the quantity of almonds added. added raisins and dried currents. added 2 table spoons of peanut butter. cooked it for fifteen minutes. used only half a teaspoon of salt. used only one egg. also used self raising flour instead of baking powder etc. got good results, great cookie texture and if your cookie is crumbling use your head and put fewer nuts in add more flour and another egg. though their should be no problem as i only used 1 egg and extra nuts. i also rolled the mixture into balls and then flattened it after placing it onto the cookie tray and giving them space is essential since they spread. the result was an exceptionally good cookie with excellent almond-y/nutty flavor.
The cookies were ok, but I had to kick them up a "healthy notch". I cut the 1 cup of Brown Sugar to a 1/2 cup. The 1C. butter became 1/2C. Smart Balance and 1/2C. Grape Seed Oil. The 1-1/4C. flour became 1-2/3C. 50/50 White/Wheat Flour Blend and 1/3C. Milled Flax Seed. The 2 Eggs were changed to Egg Substitute. 2C. of steel-cut oats soaked in 1C. Low Carb 2% Milk. No salt. No nuts. 1/3 bag of mini chocolate chips. 375° for 30 min. YUMMY !!!
The best oatmeal cookie ever! I've made it a few times and had the same problem as other reviewers with the cumbly texture. I now use 1/2 c. butter and 1/2 c. butter flavor Crisco, and increased the flour to 1 1/2 cups. The cookies are still moist and chewy, but they don't flatten out and they stay whole.
Outstanding. I left out the nuts and cinnamon. These are great, thanks for sharing.
This recipe is always a hit! I've taken it to the office a few times and people always want the recipe in droves! I usually add 1 cup of raisins as well. Makes a flavorful, moist cookie! Sometimes I drop by a tablespoon for larger cookies.
I like trying different cookie recipes, and when I got a request for oatmeal craisin cookies, I used this recipe. To my surprise (I'm not an oatmeal fan), the cookies were eaten immediately! I was asked to make desserts for a big party at university, and I baked 800 of these cookies! I substitued craisins for nuts, and experimented once with adding rice krispies, too - it was good but be careful not to add too much or the cookie will fall apart. Also, I found that I had to bake the cookies for almost twenty minutes! It was difficult to tell when they were done, but that's the way it is with all oatmeal cookies. They come out very mushy, and you need to wait for them to cool before removing them from the pan or they'll fall apart. A great recipe!
These were excellent. Im 17 and made these for the family last night just without the raisins. They loved them. I did what some of the people in the other reviews did, and added 1/4 cup more flour. Excellent and delicious. Will be making these again. Thank you. They were so chewy and came out the oven just right.
THESE COOKIES ARE ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!!!! My whole family loved them. They were chewy just as described. They baked perfectly, and weren't flat at all! I substituted the nuts for 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips and they were great! I highly recommend these! :-)
I found these to be too salty - even with using unsalted butter! I shouldn't have strayed from the recipe on the box of Quaker oats.
Good Cookies!! After reading some of the other reviewers notes, I used 1/2 c. butter and 1/2 c. crisco and 1/4 c. more flour, cooked them for 15 mins., and they turned out great..... I also omitted the nuts and added about 1 c. of raisins.
I didn't like oatmeal cookies until I made this recipe.I was just trying to get away from chocolate chip.These cookies are like flat granola bars!YUM-YUM!!!
I'm not sure why other reviewers had so much trouble with the cookies crumbling. Mine were very moist and pretty tasty. The only thing I would say is that they were way too salty for me. I would lower the amount of salt to 1/4 of a tsp. and maybe cut out some of the butter.
This is the first oatmeal cookie I tried from this site, and it smelled so nice while baking! I didn't have any walnuts so I just chopped up a chocolate hazelnut bar to replace it. It turned out great! Oh, after reading other recipes, I also added about 1/4 cups of flour, which perhaps wasn't necessary... Next time I make it I might put in speculaas spice instead of cinnamon. It's something typical Dutch, a mixture of powdered cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, white pepper, ginger and cardamom. It smells terrific!!
I like these cookies because they are not too sweet. I do not have a sweet tooth, but DH does, so this recipe is the perfect compromise. I love the nutty flavor. I followed the recipe as written, and the cookies did not flatten. My 3 year old and I had fun making them. They turned out a little on the small side, but I guess that's what happens when you have a little helper!
Wonderful! My family was surprised that they stayed chewy even the next day. The best oatmeal cookie I have had in a long time. Thanks Beatrice.
ive used this recipe twice so far, by the end of the day the batch of cookies were gone! it was that good, theyre really soft and yummy :) will definitely make this again in the near future. ps. i ran out of baking soda so i ended up using a few tbl spoons of baking powder. turned out just fine.
these cookies are fantastic! the name says it all and im telling you they are GREAT. mine took about 18 min, not 12 but whatever - oh joy!
very good cookies!!!
Great cookie my family really enjoyed these.
These cookies are just what the original baker said...they are perfect!!!!! Followed the recipe to the letter and they look like the picture also!!!!! My husband is very opinionated and he loves em.
These were excellent! Crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. I omitted the walnuts and instead put in about 2/3 c of crushed up Health bars. This is my new favorite oatmeal cookie recipe!
Loved it
These cookies were yummy!
Great recipe. My preference of cookies is chocolate chip cookies; however, this oatmeal cookie was/is so good that my position has changed. I like Chocolate chip cookies and THESE "Excellent Oatmeal Cookies". Add 3/4 cups of raisin to the mix, and it's all good from there!
These cookies were the best. My family loved them. I added dried cranberries. This recipe is a keeper!
AWESOME!!!!
The best oatmeal cookies I've had in years. I used raisins instead of nuts and added 1/2tsp more cinnamon. Stayed chewy and moist!
These were not the best oatmeal cookies I have ever had, but I would definitely recommend making them!
Excellent cookies!! The only thing I changed about the recpie was omitting the nuts. My husband, who does not like oatmeal cookies, said that they were very good. I will most certianly will make these again.
I don't know why but these cookies came out too salty and needed to be flattened out a bit, I use an ice-crean scooper so they will be uniform so the first batch came out balled. Not sweet enough.
My boyfriend is ALWAYS asking for choc. chip oatmeal cookies, and he LOVED this recipe. He can't stop eating them!
GORGEOUS! Everyone has already said it but this is a fantastic recipe. I used all butter instead of margarine and added nearly a cup of juicy California raisins (to me, you just can't have oatmeal cookies with no raisins). Perfect!!! I will be making these often.
The name says it all. I hope that I never bother with another oatmeal cookie recipe again. I have made these with regular oats when out of quick and it worked fine. Have added chocolate chips and raisins and both were wonderful. These are crip on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Really wonderful!
Best Oatmeal Cookie ever!
These are THE BEST cookies ever!! I always add a small bag of chocolate chips.
yum
Very good taste! However, as many other readers found, the first batch was runny and flat. After adding 1/3 c. more flour, they came out perfect. Maybe the recipe is for "Scooped flour" (putting the cup measure into the flour and scooping it) instead of "spooned flour" (fluffing the flour and spooning it gently into the cup). I will try scooping the flour the next time and see what happens.
Awesome cookies!!! When i made them i threw all the ingredients (except the oats and walnuts) into the food processer and mixed it that way, then i stired in the oats in walnuts... that definatly cut down the prep time to about 5-10 minutes
I have never rated a recipe before, but use this sight all the time. These are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever had! Perfect!
Excellent just like name says. These were so chewy. And a little crunchy (I baked them a bit longer), exactly how I like my oatmeal cookies.
Fantastic, A keeper! I added 1/4 teaspoon of Baking Powder after reading reviews that the cookies were flat and they came out perfect! Thanks!!
