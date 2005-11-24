Excellent Oatmeal Cookies

Very NICE recipe! The vanilla and cinnamon give it a wonderful flavor. I was determined to follow as written but I got concerned when mixing the ingredients about the amount of salt and the amount of flour-so I added about 1/8 cup of flour and went with 1/2 tsp of salt instead of a whole tsp. Also, I substituted a couple of handfulls of raisins for the nuts. I used a larger spoon when dropping the dough, and wound up adjusting the cooking time to 16 minutes. I am a firm believer in lining pans with parchment paper, so when I was tinkering with the timing I kept checking until I could see that the tops of the cookies were not glossy anymore and the edges around the bottom were lightly browned-this yields a moist cookie with a faint crispness at the bottom which is my idea of cookie heaven. These cookies turned out beautifully and this recipe is now officially how I will obtain my oatmeal raisin cookie fix for the rest of my life. Good one, thanks for sharing!