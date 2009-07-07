Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies III

1 of 1414

Rating: 4 stars This doesn't make a lot (approx. 15 cookies when put together, 22 using my smallest scooper), so when you double this, don't double the filling. It's more than enough ...trust me if you don't want to go into a sugar shock!!! lol A thin layer is plenty sweet. Thought this was useful to know, so ingredients aren't wasted. Also, when applying the filling especially when you get anxious like me, it's easier to do it while the cookie is on a flat surface instead of trying to hold it in your hand or raised. The cookie will break in half. 10 min. was perfect baking time. It helps to refrigerate for a little while to ensure cookies aren't flat, but definitely flatten w/fork. While it does flatten, to get that perfect cookie as pictured, it requires you to flatten a little. Using ingredients that are room temperature helps w/the overall consistency of the final product. These were a hit, and people are always amazed these were baked not bought! Helpful (415)

Rating: 5 stars I made these without the filling, and they're delicious as a stand-alone cookie! Super quick and easy, too. The trick is to avoid the temptation to over-bake them, because they don't LOOK done when they come out of the oven, but they set up nicely as they cool. I make mine slightly bigger than the recipe says and bake for exactly 10 minutes, and let them cool four or five minutes before removing them from the sheet. This is my new favorite. Helpful (317)

Rating: 5 stars This is my go-to cookie for showing off. I dip mine in chocolate also when they're done. Who doesn't love the peanut butter-chocolate combo? Over a double boiler over medium low heat melt three 4 oz bars of ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate, or 12 oz of semisweet chocolate chips along with about 3-4 tbsp of crisco. Dip the cookies into the chocolate. I usually dip just one side. Sometimes I dip the whole top of the cookie. You could try the whole cookie in chocolate, but thats pretty indulgent. Anyway, once dipped, set the cookies on wax paper. I do this on the cookies sheets. Then I put a whole sheet of freshly dipped cookies in the freezer. This sets the chocolate. (You can also add sprinkles to the dipped cookies directly after dipping...I shake mine on.) Helpful (305)

Rating: 4 stars These were great. However, I modified them the second time I made them. They were a bit too greasy and crumbly and the filling was too thin and I so next time I will make these ingredient and measurement modifications: 4 tablespoons margarine, softened; 1 cup packed light brown sugar; ½ teaspoon baking soda; ½ teaspoon salt; ¾ cup peanut butter; ¼ milk; 1 egg; 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; 3 cups quick cooking oats (whir regular rolled oats in food processor if you don’t have quick cooking oats); ½ cup flour. 1 tablespoon butter, softened; 1 cup confectioners' sugar; 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter; and 2 ½ tablespoons milk. For a less crumbly, chewier cookie, I've replaced the butter with margarine and decreased the amount. I increased the brown sugar and omitted the white sugar. I also increased the amount of oats and omitted the baking powder. I used a melon baller to scoop batter onto baking sheet to create the perfect size cookie. :) Helpful (194)

Rating: 5 stars HOLY COW ARE THESE GOOD! One of the best cookies I have ever had. I am not sure why (maybe handling of butter) but my cookies did not turn out thin like some of the pictures. Mine puffed up so much that I had to slam them on the counter to deflat them a bit. All of my ingredients were room temp. and I used old fashioned oats (they make a chewier texture) and I used dark brown suger (when gives a little more richness), I also added vanilla extract to both the cookie and the filling. All of these conditions added up to one of the best cookies I've ever had let alone baked myself. Helpful (144)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe!!! Instead of making sandwhichs with them, I place a soild circle of chocolate in the middle just before slipping then into the oven. For a bite of peanut butter and chocolate everytime. They are so good I can't keep them away from the anyone!! Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved these. They are different than your ordinary pb cookie. My 2nd batch came out too crispy so next time I will go with 8-9 minutes and chill my dough. I cut down a little bit on the sugars. I didn't have heavy cream so I sub. cream cheese & used less powdered sugar. Delicious! I also only had old fashioned oats but I don't think you can tell the difference. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars These are the BEST! Wow, very tasty. I baked the cookies for 8-9 minutes, which was perfect. They are sooo soft, even the next day. And you don't need to flatten the cookies because they flatten on their own while baking. I used skim milk in the filling instead of heavy cream and it was fine. Next time I will double the recipe and use more filling in each cookie sandwich! The user who said these taste like gourmet Nutter Butters was absolutely correct. Yum!!! Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars These are the BEST!!! I used a melon baller to scoop the dough- helped make them more uniform in size. And for cryin' out loud MAKE THE FILLING!! The cookies are good without it but they're to die for with it!! Helpful (67)