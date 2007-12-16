Strawberry Fruit Balls
This is a confection shaped like a strawberry.
This is a confection shaped like a strawberry.
I remember making these too as a kid. Since they are a favorite, I doubled it so I used 2 big boxes of Jello with the 2 cans of condensed milk. Then I just threw in the whole bag of coconut - came to a bit less then 5 cups. I used less finely shopped nuts (pecans) - about 1 cup total. I chilled overnight then rolled up the strawberries, but made them much smaller then this recipe yield states - my double recipe came to exactly 100. I used a size 100 cookie scope for consistancy and ease - just the right size. I think the smaller size is better since they are so sweet. I just rolled them in red sugar mixed with a 1/4 of regular sugar for sparkle. On the tops, my mom had the plastic strawberry tops so I picked some up as well from the Sweet Celebrations store locally. They were only 3 bucks or so for the whole 100 of them. I left the formed fruit out for several hours to "harden" up a bit - easier to handle and eat. To share, I put 3 or 4 in a paper muffin cup and centered it on a red saran wrap square and wrapped up and tied loosely. They do not require refrigeration, though if you are going to keep for some time, they freeze nicely. Thanks so much for publishing this recipe.Read More
I tried to enjoy these but they were not my taste I guessRead More
I remember making these too as a kid. Since they are a favorite, I doubled it so I used 2 big boxes of Jello with the 2 cans of condensed milk. Then I just threw in the whole bag of coconut - came to a bit less then 5 cups. I used less finely shopped nuts (pecans) - about 1 cup total. I chilled overnight then rolled up the strawberries, but made them much smaller then this recipe yield states - my double recipe came to exactly 100. I used a size 100 cookie scope for consistancy and ease - just the right size. I think the smaller size is better since they are so sweet. I just rolled them in red sugar mixed with a 1/4 of regular sugar for sparkle. On the tops, my mom had the plastic strawberry tops so I picked some up as well from the Sweet Celebrations store locally. They were only 3 bucks or so for the whole 100 of them. I left the formed fruit out for several hours to "harden" up a bit - easier to handle and eat. To share, I put 3 or 4 in a paper muffin cup and centered it on a red saran wrap square and wrapped up and tied loosely. They do not require refrigeration, though if you are going to keep for some time, they freeze nicely. Thanks so much for publishing this recipe.
I remember my mom making these when I was a kid. It took restraint not to eat all of the candy dough before you made all of the candy! The only thing I differed was taking slivered almonds and a little green food coloring and shake together in a baggie then let them dry. We would poke them at the top of the strawberries for the stems.
THANK YOU!! I have been looking for this recipe for many years. I remember having these at weddings when I was a kid. No one remembered the recipe. I am so happy!
These strawberries are really cute! Make sure the "dough" is hard enough or it will melt and not look like a strawberry. I also put chocolate sprinkles on the top to look like seeds.
These are really good. I would recommend making them a little smaller because they are really sweet. I also tried rolling them in coconut (I used pink to maintain the strawberry look), and I liked them more that way. Really good and super easy to make!
I tried to enjoy these but they were not my taste I guess
LOVE these cookies! Strawberry tops found online at kitchenkrafts.com search "Strawberry Stems for Marzipan"
We have been making these for years and everyone loves them! They look so pretty on a cookie or candy tray. They ARE sweet, but if you can find it, you can sub unsweetened coconut for the regular and that helps a lot. Also, sometimes I roll them into red colored sanding sugar instead of the gelatin and they have more of a shimmer-y look to them-very pretty!
Thank You - Thank You - Thank You!!!!! I have been looking all over for this recipe. I searched Jellos website, Eagle Brands website and Bakers website - NOTHING. You have made my day. My mother used to make these when I was a child. They are strong flavored but fabulous. Try them folks.
Just like the ones I used to make with my mom as a kid. I never could find her recipe, and I am so thankful it was on here! I don't do the stems, only one year, but I didn't need them on there, just like the ones I had as a kid without them..Thank you! And so easy!
Thank you for posting this recipe. I remember my neighbor lady and me and my sister making these with her. I've been looking for this recipe!
My kids and I had fun making these, but they were a little too sweet.... even for the kids!!!
Some in our family liked this and others wouldn't because it was just too sweet. Curl your teeth sweet. I didn't bother forming into strawberry shapes. Just made into balls. After tasting, I didn't roll in the 3 oz. of jello either. I can't imagine rolling them in sugar or the jello because they are entirely too sweet just as is. People who don't care about sugar will love these. Those who like a tarter candy won't like them at all. I'm not sure if I'll make again.
To rate the taste of this confection, I give only 2 stars (and that might be generous). To rate the creativity and novelty of the recipe, I give it 5 stars. The strawberries turned out so cute! I used sliced almonds dyed green with food coloring to create the tops, and I rolled the strawberries in red sugar sprinkles rather than strawberry gelatin. I also used brown gel food coloring to ever-so-slightly touch the strawberries to make seeds.
Omitted walnuts and added some red sugar to the 3 oz jello. These were incredible right out of the freezer. Just like grandma used to make. Thank you for adding these! *Note the stems are called strawberry marzipan stems.
I first made them for my daughters woodland themed bridal shower and wedding. Because of nut allergies, I substituted the nuts with a cup of ground vanilla wafers. I also added color coordinating sprinkles to the jello to roll them in and green frosting for the stems. I also made a Peach version.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections