Strawberry Fruit Balls

I remember making these too as a kid. Since they are a favorite, I doubled it so I used 2 big boxes of Jello with the 2 cans of condensed milk. Then I just threw in the whole bag of coconut - came to a bit less then 5 cups. I used less finely shopped nuts (pecans) - about 1 cup total. I chilled overnight then rolled up the strawberries, but made them much smaller then this recipe yield states - my double recipe came to exactly 100. I used a size 100 cookie scope for consistancy and ease - just the right size. I think the smaller size is better since they are so sweet. I just rolled them in red sugar mixed with a 1/4 of regular sugar for sparkle. On the tops, my mom had the plastic strawberry tops so I picked some up as well from the Sweet Celebrations store locally. They were only 3 bucks or so for the whole 100 of them. I left the formed fruit out for several hours to "harden" up a bit - easier to handle and eat. To share, I put 3 or 4 in a paper muffin cup and centered it on a red saran wrap square and wrapped up and tied loosely. They do not require refrigeration, though if you are going to keep for some time, they freeze nicely. Thanks so much for publishing this recipe.

