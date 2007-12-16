Strawberry Fruit Balls

This is a confection shaped like a strawberry.

Recipe by willi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix all the ingredients except the 3 ounce box of gelatin. Cover mixture and place in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, roll mixture into strawberry shapes.

  • Place the 3 ounce box of gelatin in a plate, and roll the shaped strawberries in the gelatin until coated. Place bits of mint leaves to create the stems; secure the stems with a piece of toothpick.

151 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 81.4mg. Full Nutrition
