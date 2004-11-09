Mom's Ginger Snaps

((UPDATE: I continue to make these fabulous cookies. I've discovered that the fewer cookies on the cookie sheet the better, as they will spread out a little more and crackle even better! Also, I recommend dipping only the tops in sugar - this way, they don't stick to the cookie sheet.)) Absolutely the best cookies I have ever made! I was so excited to see that they had actually crackled and they looked so pretty and tasted amazing! The recipe has oil in it so the dough may look a little different than you're used to, but I think this is what makes these cookies so wonderful. I doubled the cinnamon and ginger, and *very* lightly greased my cookie sheets (or you can use parchment paper, because they will stick otherwise). I baked them for 7 minutes at 350 F., and they were perfect - soft, crackled, and totally yummy!