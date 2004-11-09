Mom's Ginger Snaps

Ginger snaps are fabulous, spicy cookies.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix together brown sugar, oil, molasses, and egg in a large bowl.

  • Combine flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt; stir into the molasses mixture.

  • Roll dough into 1 1/4-inch balls. Roll each ball in white sugar before placing 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until center is firm. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 90.8mg. Full Nutrition
