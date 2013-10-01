Bake Sale Lemon Bars

They are very, very easy to make, and really fabulously delicious.

By deleteduser

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Combine the flour, 2/3 cup confectioners' sugar, and butter. Pat dough into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until slightly golden. While the crust is baking, whisk together eggs, white sugar, flour, and lemon juice until frothy. Pour this lemon mixture over the hot crust.

  • Return to the preheated oven for an additional 20 to 25 minutes, or until light golden brown. Cool on a wire rack. Dust the top with confectioners' sugar. Cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 33.2mg. Full Nutrition
