Bake Sale Lemon Bars

I thought these bars were wonderful for what they were....Super Easy. I put these bars together in about 5 min. These were baked, cooled, cut, and on the tray in a hour. I found that they cut nicely when still warm and just put them on the cooling rack to finish cooling. I did not alter the ingredients at all but I did decrease the oven temp to 325 and baked in a greased, glass 9x13, and increased the cooking time 8-10 minutes. Adjust to your oven..shorter if your oven runs hot..longer if it runs cool. It will look like you do not have enough crust..I stated to get upset but I pressed it out and it did cover the whole pan. DO Not run up the side of the pan. I can see why people said the edges burnt, just pat even into bottom. If your pan is greased well enough the filling will not stick to the sides of the pan but will develop a very thin, very light brown, wonderfully chewy edge. I felt the powered sugar sprinkle was not needed and can be messy. Crust was perfect and filling was great. They cut like a dream. For those who prefer more crust or filling then experiment and double what you want. I might try next time adding some lemon zest for more lemon flavor. BUT for how easy they were and the fact that most people have these simple ingredients on hand they were great. The original recipe was published in my taste of home magazine and the original temp was 350 not 375.