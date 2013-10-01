Bake Sale Lemon Bars
They are very, very easy to make, and really fabulously delicious.
These are easy and delicious. I hate when people review recipes and then say "Don't make the original recipe, use my changes". I like to follow the original recipe and then rate it for what it's worth. I liked this and thought they were tasty!Read More
I don't understand why this is a 5 star recipe if everyone who liked it altered it in one way or another. I followed the recipe exactly, and the result was a burnt, rubbery, flavorless bar cookie. I would recommend finding another lemon bar recipe.Read More
DOUBLE the ingredients for the crust. And for the rest of the recipe, DO what GOURMETMOMMY does-decrease temp to 350 degrees. Put in 9 x 13 enameled metal pan. Bake 15 min. For filling, double flour and eggs, use 1 C lemon juice and 1 3/4 C sugar. Add 3 drops yellow food coloring. Bake 20 min. With these changes to the recipe, you will get delicious lemon bars! Do NOT use the original recipe!
I made these a few minutes ago and followed Gourmet Mommy's advice and will put it here so no one else has to scroll back 4 years!!---->(From Gourmet Mommy: My alterations make this a five star recipe, in my opinion. I like my lemon bars tart, not sickening sweet. Here's what I do: Decrease temp to 350 degrees. Leave crust the same, put in 9 x 13 enameled metal pan. Bake 15 min. For filling, double flour and eggs, use 1 C lemon juice and 1 3/4 C sugar. Add 3 drops yellow food coloring. Bake 20 min.) ** Now I did not use the food coloring and added 1/2 tsp lemon extract. I also used 2/3 cup butter on accident, but the bars did not turn out too buttery or greasy. Delicious and I will be using this recipe during the holidays.
I've made these a bunch of times and they've always turned out great. Here's a piece of advice for the people who are having problems with the recipe. 1) Pay attention to your crust. Everyone's oven is different, and what works in one may not work in another. 2) TASTE the filling part!Not a spoonful, just a fingerfull before you pour it in. If it's too sweet, you'll know before you waste an entire batch. My roots are in the south, so I like them sweet :o) If you don't, though, try this and you may save yourself some heartache!
I've made this several times now and several ways. I am rating it 5 stars for the original recipe and had no trouble at all covering the 9x 13 pan with the crust. I think the secret is to spread it with an angled cake frosting knife. I've also made this with GourmetMommy's suggestions (most helpful ratings) and really hated it (sorry) - WAY too sour - guess I'm a Southerner at heart and like the sweeter version? Last night for our potluck I made it as directed, except used the Shortbread Crust recipe (on this site submitted by Angela) someone had suggested and doubled the original filling (had to cook a bit longer). It was yummy but very gooey and I like them a bit crunchier for lack of a better word. Totally LOVED the shortbread crust (you must try it this way) and the bars were gone within the first five minutes. For anyone out there - turn your oven down to 350 as all have said and watch it! My crust baked perfectly but some ovens are hotter. Just keep an eye on it until it's golden brown - about every 7-8 minutes.
My husband loved these. I made them twice, the first time as described by the recipe. The second time I reduced the pan size in half and lowered the temperature to 300 and cooked each phase untill goloden brown on top. They came out thicker and better!
These lemon bars were VERY good. I had some trouble with them though. I have NO idea how you all spread this dough to fit a 13x9 pan. It was too sticky so I put it in an 8x8 and cooked it for the same amount of time and it came out fine. I also had trouble cutting the bars. The bottom was very hard. I wanted to add more lemon juice since other reviewers suggested this but I didn't have more than 1/4 c. so I put in 1/2 tsp. lemon oil. That did the trick. I'll definitely make these again.
These were good, however, next time I make them, I will only bake for 20 minutes-after 25, they were a little crunchy (but still really tasty!)
I added just one cup of sugar and a few more capfuls of lemon juice. I wanted thicker bars so I put mine in a 9x9 pan and lowered the heat to 350 but kept the same baking time and they turned out great! (On a side note, I too can't stand when people alter the recipe so much that their explanation is longer than the original recipe. Why don't they just submit their own?) I do appreciate reading TIPS and others experiences, though!
I've made these a few times as they're so easy and delicious. I used the original recipe as well as the changes suggested by GourmetMommy, and I have to say we all liked the original recipe better. I have to admit that I'm usually quick to make all of the changes as suggested by other reviewers, but sometimes, they're just wrong. Stick with the recipe on this one.
This is an excellent recipe as written. No need to modify. For the crust, mix ingredients until it has consistency of coarse corn meal. DO NOT let it turn to a dough as it is almost impossible to work with at that point. Only problem is that recipe says it makes 36 servings and, but mine only made one serving.
These bars are VERY simple and so tasty. I do have one small suggestion you just might wanna try. I saw this on a cooking show: Lemon juice, when used in a recipe, partly cooks off when being baked. To keep a lot of that fresh lemon flavor, Add 1 tablespoon of fresh gated lemon rind! Amazing!
These were great and VERY easy. My family, friends and coworkers all enjoyed them VERY much. I will definitely make these again.
I've made this a few times now. Twice according to the recipe, and a few times with some alterations (include Gourmet Mommy). I actually find many aspects of this recipe fine as is but: 1) Definitely decrease the temperature of the oven to 350 and remove your crust at 10 minutes, remove the filling at 15-17. 2) I find the filling ratios (sugar to lemon) fine as is. I do think that the technique needs to be modified though because the bars are a little thin. Make sure to use room temperature eggs. Separate them and keep the yolks to the side. Whip the whites until they form soft peaks. Then cream together the flour, sugar, lemon juice and yolks. Fold the yolk mixture into the whites. This will help give some volume to the lemon part.
I have made these 3 times now - and now I'm known as the Lemon Bar Lady! Everybody loves them. After reading through the reviews I've also cut down on the time of the baking the crust, about 12 minutes and the completed bars for about 20 minutes with the oven at 350. (You just really have to check for the golden brown.)I also make 1/3 more filling to pour over (that was the easiest with 1 extra egg)and they are absolutely perfect. I have given the recipe out 3 times now also, and everyone is waiting for the next batch.
DO NOT READ THE REVIEWS!!! I tried to do all of the different things that everyone was saying and it turned out with too thick of a crust, not enough lemon, and way too sweet. Next time I will try the original recipe first!
Made as is and they're tasty but 1) a little thin for my liking and 2) I would like them a bit more "lemony". Next time I'll use some alterations from other reviewers. The crust is fantastic though!!
Good! I made the mistake of doubling up on the crust but NOT the lemon part. Double BOTH for thicker bars. My lemon topping was fully done and browning after only 10 minutes. If you DO double it, it may take longer. I'm going to try to make this a little more tart and lemon-y next time. It tasted good, but there was no prominent lemon flavor. Texture for both parts was delicious, though. Thanks. :)
This recipe has made me the subject of family jokes-no one wants me to bring dessert anymore. I tried to adjust my recipe to a median of different suggestions: smaller pan, more filling, more lemon juice, less time cooking, lower oven temp. It came out terrible. The dough was raw and burnt at the same time. How does that happen. I couldn't cut through it at all and people were marveling that I had just invented a new polymer, because water just slicked off of it in the sink. Why isn't this recipe being adjusted formally?? Thumbs down, way down.
Perfect recipe for a crisp, sweet & lemony bar. I prefer a thicker bar, so I made in a 7 x 11 instead of a 9 x 13. Cooking time still was spot on... even though I thought they smelled overcooked & kind-of "eggy" cooking til (lightly)brown on top. I lined the baking dish with parchment paper for easier removal. After cooling ( preferred to do in the fridge) they cut nicely and tasted lemony but not 'too' tart. and not eggy at all. I think I would prefer next time to not use quite as much sugar in the crust part. But that is not fault of the recipe... I just don't eat real sweet things often, and I love a shortbread type crust. So, if i make for a gift i will use the sugar as stated. If I make for a family treat, I will lessen the sugar by hmm... prob. half.
I followed the original recipe, the only thing I did different was set my oven for 350. IMO, they came out dangerously delicious. Light, buttery crust, and just the right amount of sweet and tart. Just how I imagined a lemon bar should taste.
I have the Allrecipes Cookies cookbook and that's where I originally got this recipe. There are no reviews in the book, so I had to try it as written. I have been making these for a few years as written and my family gobbles them up. If you're going to try a recipe, at least give the original a shot first. This makes easy lime bars as well with bottled lime juice and a drop of green food coloring.
I adore this recipe! It's quick, easy and great! I shorten the baking time 5 minutes and spray the top with Pam before sprinkling the powdered sugar to keep the top soft. This is awesome when made with lime juice. I am always asked for the recipe when I take this to a gathering.
After following GOURMETMOMMY'S suggestions, the filling was delicious. The crust, however, was just ok. I prefer the shortbread crust recipe submitted by Angela on this site, it has a much better flavor and texture.
Using the suggested adaptations provided by GourmetMommy, I add my rating :oP I found these to be of a good thickness, not too sweet; the base crust is very pleasant indeed! They are a pleasant & mild lemon taste, in my opinion, however Hubby (who feared the recipe with "lemon" in it) said they were very enjoyable. Yea... he ate half of the batch in two days. I rate these a FOUR on the basis that I found them to not *quite* meet my tart desires... I will definitely add some lemon zest as well next time!
Great recipe. Modifications...350..20 minutes for the crust works great. Increased back to 375 for baking filling. Increased amount of lemon juice til I found that taste I liked. Overall..very satisfied with this recipe.
The taste of the bars themselves were delicious, but only after I made some adjustments, therefore I give it 4 stars. The recipe directions and amounts have flaws. Firstly, I do not recommend making this recipe with a 9x13" pan because there is not nearly enough lemon filling or crust batter unless you want 0.25" tall squares. For the amount of ingredients listed, I found using a 9x9" pan perfect. Also, I used 350degrees throughout the whole baking process because I found that a lot of people said 375deg was too high. I baked the crust for around 18min. Many previous reviewers said it was too sweet, so for the filling, I used 1/2 cup lemon juice for more tartness instead of 1/4 as recipe states, and so I also added an extra 1tbsp of flour so the bars won't be any runnier. I baked for 24 minutes at 350 Degrees, and it was ready, with the edges almost burnt, but middle being perfect. Next time I might adjust the oven to 325deg during the last 10minutes of baking so the edges won't bake faster than the center and so the bar will be more evenly baked. With these adjustments you will make absolutely delectable, perfect sized lemon bars!!
I like the recipe just the way it is. I think the problem GOURMETMOMMY and beebeebaker were having is that they were using metal pans, and it worked just fine the way it was when I used my glass pan. I didn't double the crust either, and it worked great. I suggest trying it the way it is before making more crust or adjusting temps, though if you know for a fact you like more tart bars, then go ahead and lessen the sugar and try it that way.
There are other lemon bar recipes on this site but.... this one requires no sifter, doesn't need a mixer, fewer ingredients, fewer reviewers' changes. My only adjustment was putting it in a 9x9 pan at 350 - TRUST ME, SMALLER PAN IS NEEDED. I can't imagine making it any thinner if it was in a 9x13. No need to double ingredients like reviews suggested if you just put it in a smaller pan. It took about 5 minutes to make the crust. While that was baking, about 15 minutes to whisk other ingredients. Then 15-20 minutes in oven.....so within 45 minutes you have very tasty lemon bars = 5 stars!!!
I work in a high school cafeteria. I am not only the assistant cook, but since I once worked in a bakery, I am the baker for the regional school district. I must tell you that this ORIGINAL recipe has been requested over and over again for years. I have been required to bake it for all activities. Bake it as is and you will disappoint NO ONE. I have to quadruple the recipe and make it in full sheet pans. Don't worry if the cake layer seems unusual at first. Just press it in there and make sure that the bottom of the pan is covered. It will be PERFECTION! Enjoy this. It is simple and delicious. Got to run. It is just coming out of the oven for Mother's Day 2008!
This is a great lemon bar! After reading the reviews I decided to 1 1/2 the crust ingredients. Also upped the fresh lemon juice to 1/3 cup and added 1 teaspoon lemon zest. Perfect! Thanks for sharing.
The BEST lemon squares!!! My whole family loves them. Chewy texture with a great lemon flavour. I decreased the crust cooking time to 15 minutes and the lemon layer for 17-19 minutes to ensure that they didn't brown around the edges! Definely a keeper!!!!!
It is rather misleading to try a highly rated recipe when there have been so many changes. I followed the changes that apparently everyone said makes it a 5 star recipe. Way too much flour in the filling, and maybe even too many eggs. It was rubbery and pasty. I've had WAY better lemon bar recipes. And I'm not even sure whether to rate the original recipe poorly or the modifications. I figure if the modifications were supposed to make it better (and the modifications were not good), the original was worse? Again, just misleading.
carrie i had no problems at all and i prepared for 150 servings the recipe says till golden brown if its burnt its has to deal with you not the recipe ive been a chef for 23 years things only burn if you let them and nuber 2 recipes are guidelines not rules you should try to make it yours
Followed GOURMET MOMMY's advise precisely, and they turned out fantastic!
Unfortunately I took heed of all the reviews the first time I made this and used a smaller pan and ended up with an almost inedibly thick base and bars that were just too much. The second time I made these, I made them as written and they came out perfectly. My lemons were not very tart, so I doubled the lemon juice, on checking the batter.
I will not make this recipe again. I consider myself a very good cook or baker, and I am also very capable of following a recipe. There was not enough to the crust to cover the entire 9x13 pan. I had to press it extremely thin and still had about 3-1/2 inches at the end of the pan that did not get covered. Due to the thin crust, I only baked for 1/2 the time and it came out browned to a crisp. The filling did not have any taste of lemon, and the edges were black by the time I took this out of the over the second time.
I've made these many times. This recipe is the greatest, just the way it is! I would suggest trying these just the way they are, before you mess with the ingredients. I made them for a BBQ and people could not stop eating them.
Pretty good flavor...I wouldn't bake them on 375 degrees no matter what. I should have went with my gutt on it....I had a feeling 350 would have been better. Watch closely no matter what temp. you use. I just thought I'd follow the recipe to a T and see what happened. They were pretty well done, not burned but more well done that I would like for a lemon bar, but the flavor was pretty good. Not very lemony/tart, so if that's what you like, then you'll like these. Very thin bar...would like more filling, like double there is on these. Not my favorite recipe for lemon bars, sorry.
I had a major problem with these bars and I'm still upset that I wasted all those ingredients. I'm not sure what happened, but mine never set completely...? I had to give them 3 stars because I tried them, gooey and liquidy as they were, and they were delicious! I'll try these again soon.
Best lemon bars I've ever tasted! The crust is like a true shortbread (but make sure you use butter!)
Disappointed... lemony topping waaaay too thin. I wish I would have read the reviews BEFORE making this. A plea to other AllRecipes.com cooks - please rate recipes based upon how they are originally posted as a 4.5 star recipe should be a 4.5 star recipe. Thanks.
Doubling crust was too much! i think that mine need three times the amount of filling. overall favor was okay. Too much wheat flour i'm sure also was to blame. When doubling crust i used 1 cup wheat flour, 1 cup white, and 1 cup soy. Mine just was not right.
These alterations make this a five star recipe, in my opinion. I like my lemon bars tart, not sickeningly sweet. Here's what I do: Decrease temp to 350 degrees. Leave crust the same, put in 9 x 13 enameled metal pan. Bake 15 min. For filling, double flour and eggs, use 1 C lemon juice and 1 3/4 C sugar. Add 3 drops yellow food coloring. Bake 20 min.
This recipe is as my girls would call it, "the bomb" (which is a great thing). We made these for a family reunion and I received many compliments. I have made many different lemon bar recipes, but this is by far the most easiest, most excellent one I have ever tried. I used 1/2 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice and it was absolutely awesome!
I thought these bars were wonderful for what they were....Super Easy. I put these bars together in about 5 min. These were baked, cooled, cut, and on the tray in a hour. I found that they cut nicely when still warm and just put them on the cooling rack to finish cooling. I did not alter the ingredients at all but I did decrease the oven temp to 325 and baked in a greased, glass 9x13, and increased the cooking time 8-10 minutes. Adjust to your oven..shorter if your oven runs hot..longer if it runs cool. It will look like you do not have enough crust..I stated to get upset but I pressed it out and it did cover the whole pan. DO Not run up the side of the pan. I can see why people said the edges burnt, just pat even into bottom. If your pan is greased well enough the filling will not stick to the sides of the pan but will develop a very thin, very light brown, wonderfully chewy edge. I felt the powered sugar sprinkle was not needed and can be messy. Crust was perfect and filling was great. They cut like a dream. For those who prefer more crust or filling then experiment and double what you want. I might try next time adding some lemon zest for more lemon flavor. BUT for how easy they were and the fact that most people have these simple ingredients on hand they were great. The original recipe was published in my taste of home magazine and the original temp was 350 not 375.
These were DELICIOUS!!! Thanks! I followed the recipe exactly!
This recipe is pretty good, but there two things it lacked. One is the temp is just too high. My bottom layer was very brown around the edges after about 12 minutes. I reduced the temp to 350 and put it on the top rack after that. I think next time I am going to bake at 325 or 350 and try again. Secondly, the recipe doesn't say whether to use a glass or metal baking pan. For the record, I used dark metal. (This may be why I had to adjust temp.). Overall I thought these were pretty good. A food processor mixes the dough very well. One of those little pampered chef rollers would have come in handy too make sure it was even in the pan. I also increased the lemon to 1/2 cup. Make sure to loosen the edges from pan before it cools and make your life a lot easier. Overall, just start out with a lower temp and keep an eye on it, better safe than sorry. But they're pretty good.
I ended up baking these on my Weber grill because I was waiting for my oven to be fixed and they were AMAZING. My husband took them to work to share with his staff. I'm now baking another batch just for myself! I didn't change a single thing and they came out Perfect.
These are great. Very easy to make. I have also made them with Key lime juice, since I live in florida and everyone here loves key lime. These are a home made staple for me. I have people at my job request these...:)
These were great. I made them for a bake sale, I overcooked them a little because my oven sucks. Will make again soon.
These are pretty good but the crust seemed a little hard. Next time I will try and cook the crust a little less. Otherwise they were good.
Crust is NOT good, made these for Christmas and no one like them....
I made this exactly as GOURMETMOMMY said, and it was good. One cup of lemons came out to be nine whole fresh medium-sized lemons (FYI). The filling was tart, not sweet. But the crust...I can't pin down what I don't like. I think it's "too much butter." If I make this again, I'd perhaps decrease the butter, or maybe use part butter, part margarine; or maybe add more confectioner's sugar or regular sugar. If you like lemon bars, I'd say, "Make these," and use GOURMETMOMMY's changes.
My family and I think these turned out great. I have a theory on the burning issue: dont try to make the crust come up the sides to hold the filling - just make it flat on the bottom and cover completely with the filling. I think it will burn if it isn't covered with the filling. I also cooked both a wee bit shorter as my oven is quite hot. Turns out delicious for our tastes. Thank you Elaine.
Very good, made all of the changes that "Gourmet Mommy" suggested, but also doubled the crust ingredients and used 4 eggs. Oh, and I added 3 drops of yellow food coloring...very lemony!!! (1 cup lemon juice). Oh yeah, and remember to dust the tops of the lemon bars practically minutes before serving - or the powdered sugar will 'melt' into the bars.
I baked these in a 9x9 inch pan lined with parchment, but otherwise followed the recipe with one exception: I added 1 T cointreau to the filling mix. They came out really well! Very, very easy to make. Thank you for the recipe!
These bars had just the right amount of sweetness and there was plenty of dough for the bottom. My boyfriend ate 7 of these without even blinking! I will definitely be making these again.
I followed the recipe and it was excellent.
I made it exactly like the original recipe and I thought they were delicious!! I wouldn't bother with the changes!
This is a great recipe! My husband loves it!! Tip: If you buy lemons at your local farmers market or pick them off your tree, this recipe tastes super fresh!! The quality of the lemons will make a difference!! I typically double the lemon juice and halve the sugar amount to have extra lemony bars.
For the life of me I can't imagine why you would bother rating a recipe badly if you made all sorts of changes to it. I and everyone who had one of these absolutely loved them. They had just the right amount of tartness and sweetness to them. I followed the directions and baked the crust until it was golden brown, cook times do vary so it took all of five extra minutes. The only thing I would suggest is using fresh squeezed lemon versus the bottled stuff, one lemon juiced and zested is what I ended up using. Thanks fdor sharing a great recipe.
I made this with the recommendations from GourmetMommy & they were 5 star! Definitely double the filling to match crust!!!And when patting the crust into pan push it up the sides just 1/4" or so. The only addition I had was to add a tbsp. of lemon zest to filling and they were perfect! Crust was like shortbread, buttery, yummm & filling was lemony with just the right amount of tartness. They were even better the second day. If they last that long!!!
great tasting lemon bars, but I would cut the baking time down a little, for both times where baking is needed because the edges of the pan were WAY too brown, even hard and it was very hard to cut them. Next time I am going to do 15 minutes for each time.
I followed GOURMETMOMMY'S recommendations on the first page. I will probably try more lemon bar recipes but these are the best I've made yet. I hate lemon bars that are more shortbread cookie than filling, but when made according to the modifications it's the perfect proportion. The crust melts in your mouth, but it's still all about the tart lemon flavor. Firm but not rubbery. My guests raved about them, even the ones who are not typically into the "sweeter" desserts. Very good!
Ive found some amazing recipes on this site, but this one in my opinion is the worst.
I found these to be very good. Made as is the first time. Wanted a bit more filling, so next time I added an extra 1/3 recipe of filling, baking it just a bit longer. Try the original recipe first THEN give it a 1 star or thumbs down if that is how you feel.
Delicious! I took previous advice and reduced the cooking temperature to 325 degrees with the original cooking time. Worked out great. Next time I will try adding a touch more lemon flavor. The chewy edges are the best part!
With GourmetMommy's changes these are a 5 star bar! My dad is very picky with his desserts and these were a hit with him! I will definitely keep the altered recipe for many future uses.
These were good lemon bars, but not quite what I am used to. The crust was EXCELLENT, and the curd was good, though a bit sweeter than I prefer. The cook time on the crust is WAY to long...I baked it for 12 min and it still was almost too brown when all was said and done. Also, when I made the curd and poured it over the crust, there was not NEARLY the amount that I expected, so I ended up making another batch. With 2x the filling it was about right. Fed these to the DH and coworkers, and all the truck drivers loved them! Thanks for the recipe!
I followed the listed directions and there was very little lemon topping. The crust is fine but there is very little lemon flavor, I love lemon and lemon bars and ended up not eating these. Trying again using gourmetmommy's directions. I don't know how recipes get rated so highley when 500+ people prefer the altered version of it, isn't that just preferring a different recipe?
These are delectable!! Like a short bread cookie with Lemon meringue pie!! The only thing is to make sure to grease the sides of your pan well or they will be difficult to get out! ( I know from experience)
I really thought this recipe was delicious. I think it is the best I have ever made. I will show this recipe to my family and friends so they can taste how good they are too!
Don't listen to the reviewers who say to cut the bake time down- I did so and ended up with raw dough on the bottom. Ick. When I followed the recipe exactly, though, WOW! I made these for my family and my fiancee's over the holidays and Im *still* getting compliments. You must try these! I up the lemon juice to 1/3 cup to make it a little more lemony...mmmmm!
Double the lemon juice. Egg wash (or egg white wash) the dough before baking it so to create a protective film. Otherwise you won't have a crispy dough that contrast well with the chewy cream lemony top. I tried it with Key lime juice and it was great!
I followed the recipe exactly, because it was in the Allrecipes cookbook I purchased. It was just OK, but I sure wish I had read the reviews before I made it. The crust was way too overdone and crispy (and I even took it out about 7-8 minutes before it was supposed to be done). The filling was too thin too. Definitely needs some changes--I will look elsewhere for another recipe.
We backed it for 20 minutes, as said at 375 degrees,but when it came out it was all burnt! The Bars were for a party too! I was very disappointed.
I think I'd have to try these again. I didn't want to bake too many, since it is just me and my husband, so I tried to scale the recipe down. That might have affected the taste of these. They were kind of doughy tasting, and weren't very lemony! Even after adding a bit extra lemon juice. I will most definitely try it again not scaling it down and rewrite a review.
I made the recipe into individual sevings by making them in muffin cups. They turned out great and it made for easy serving at school.
I followed the recipe exactly and used a 9 x 13 pan and they turned out wonderfully. The crust seemed like more than enough to fill the pan. Anyway, they are absolutely delicious and because they were so easy, I will definitely be making them again.
i followed the recipe exactly... and it came out exactly perfect! p.s. the crust is the best part
We didn't like these at all. The texture of the filling was okay, but the flavor was bland. The crust was like cardboard. I will not try these again. For those making these bars for the first time, I suggest reducing the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
If I had the option to do so, I would have given it NO stars! I am considered a "master baker" so, oven temperature and technique can not be blamed here. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and doubled the crust and adjusted the filling/topping.
These didn't look like lemon squares when I made them. There was a crust on top of the that almost made them look like they were an apple square or something. They were very good but I would double the lemon filling next time. Some of the edge pieces didn't have much lemon
These are very good. I followed recipe as written and it turned out delicious. THX
Definately yummy! However, crust got a little too dark; will shorten pre-bake time next time. Otherwise - a keeper! Venturing with lime juice next go round.
These were really good (with Gourmetmommy's recommendations). Nice and tart. I was a little worried at first because the crust didn't hold together that well in the bowl but I just patted it into place in the pan and it turned out fine. Also, if you're going to dust with powdered sugar, do that shortly before serving, otherwise it kind of gets absorbed into the top of the bars.
Made these with my students for a bake sale at school. We followed the recipe exactly how it was written. The kids said these were the best lemon bars they had ever eaten!!!
The temperature was too high. Next time I would only put it on 350' and decrease the baking time, both the crust and the filling. I used only 1/3C of the lemon juice and both me and hubby agreed that it can go up to 1/2C or so then it'll be perfect. Although, this recipe itself is still very easy and taste good.
I almost followed the original recipe. Wished I'd have followed it completely. The bars were very good except I made them in a 11x7 pan instead of the 13x9 pan. They were too thick and gooey. Next time I will follow directions...my bad. Excellent flavor but I didn't like the texture. I'll give it another shot, the right way.
These were good. For the crust and the final baking time I found that 5 minutes less on both would have been good, so 15 minutes each. The only change I made was I used limes instead of lemons. I felt that the filling could have more lime flavor and not sure how much I like the "sticky" custard. I do like themthough. I didn't sprinkle the top with more sugar since it already had plenty of sugar.
fantastic. i brought it for a potluck and people went nuts. it has a yummy crust, i upped the lemon juice from 1/4 cup to almost 1/2 cup.. i like it lemony!
I LOVE THESE. They are the greatest things in the world. They remind me when i was little and my older sister use to make them for me. I used a little less lemon juice since i didn't want it to be too tart. They are so good! They are creamy, ooey and gooey! LOVE THEM!
Growing up, I abhorred all things citrus dessert, but making these for a friend forced me to try them...after all, a cook shouldn't serve food they themselves have not yet tasted ;) these were delicioso!!!!!! ??
I followed gourmetmommy's suggestions. The only exception I had, was I did not have enough lemon juice so I used about 1/2-3/4 cup lemon juice and the remainder up to 1 cup was lime juice. I also used 3 drops of yellow and 1 drop of green food coloring. Yummy recipe!!
Great lemon bar! I lowered the temp to 350 and baked the crust for 10 minutes. I did add some lemon zest to the crust. Added in an extra quarter cup of real lemon juice plus a nice heaping tablespoon of lemon zest to the lemon mixture. Baked the whole thing for 20 minutes. Came out great!
I really liked this recipe! I did make some changes though. If I hadn't done it in a 9 x 9 square pan, I think they would have been much too thin. I made the crust, baked for 15 minutes only, I upped the filling flour to 4 tbsp and the lemon juice to 1/3 cup, added 3 drops of pink food colouring (they looked really cute); and then baked for about 20 more minutes. My co-workers really enjoyed them and a few asked for the recipe :)
I used GourmetMommy's modifications and made my own (that's why it gets only a 3/5) 1. Use a graham-cracker crust (there's a good recipe if you search for it). The dough one got too soggy and nasty after a few days. 2. I followed GourmetMommy's changes exactly: use 6 eggs and 6 tablespoons of flour and DEFINITELY bake at 350 deg. Otherwise, it gets too "done" and tastes REALLY eggy. I've made this 3 times and have it down PERFECT :-)