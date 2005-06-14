Fruit Cocktail Squares

This is a fruity bar cookie, good for coconut and maraschino cherry fans.

By Rosina

Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain the fruit cocktail and reserve 1/3 cup of the syrup. Add the 1 tablespoon maraschino cherry syrup to the reserved fruit cocktail syrup. Chop the drained fruit, and set it aside.

  • Stir together in a bowl the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter or margarine and sugar. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract.

  • Add the flour mixture, alternating with the syrups, to the creamed mixture. Mix well. Stir in the chopped fruit, the coconut and the cherries.

  • Spread dough into a greased 9 inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool. Sprinkle sifted confectioners' sugar over the top if desired. Cut into squares.

147 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 128.1mg. Full Nutrition
