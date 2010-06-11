Lemon Zucchini Bars

This snack cake is a good use for that bumper zucchini crop!

Recipe by Rosina

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar, oil, eggs, lemon rind, and lemon juice; mix well. Stir in shredded zucchini.

  • In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add this mixture to the zucchini mixture. Stir until thoroughly combined; mix in the walnuts.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan and bake until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool. Sprinkle cake with sifted confectioners' sugar and cut into bars.

  • Sprinkle top with sifted confectioners' sugar and cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 433.6mg. Full Nutrition
