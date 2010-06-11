Lemon Zucchini Bars
This snack cake is a good use for that bumper zucchini crop!
Simply put, WOW!!! I did not make many alterations, as I like to try a recipe pretty much as written the first time. I did sub 1/2 of the sugar with Splenda, as I'm diabetic, and every little bit helps. In subsequent efforts, I have added 1 cup of halved fresh cranberries, and the color/tartness ratchets up the taste to stellar! The red from the cranberries and green flecks from the zucchini made it quite festive looking. That little kick of tartness from the berries makes the lemon flavor sing! No problem with excessive oiliness using the full cup, but you could shave off 2 TB without a problem if it makes you feel better. Something told me to check on them about 10 minutes before the 45 minute alarm, and they were done, so only 35 minutes baking time was perfect. A toothpick in the center came out clean, and the center was firm to the touch. Be sure to disregard the baking times in the recipe and set your alarm for 35, at least to start. Overbaking could account for some of the tepid reviews. Please know they should turn out soft and moist, more like a cake than bars. After baking, I brushed on a glaze made from 2 Tb softened butter, 1 tsp fresh lemon juice, 1 tsp milk and 1 cup confectioners sugar, while they were still warm from the oven. It increased the fresh lemon flavor. It did not taste remotely "oily" (and as a trained chef, I have a ridiculously sensitive palate,) so I'd suspect that those who found an oily taste were using rancid or old oil.Read More
Way to much vegtable oil. The oil is able to be tasted.Read More
I baked this recipe in a well greased bundt pan for about 45 minutes - it was awesome - not your typical zucchini bread. I used the grated rind and juice of one lemon. I could eat the whole thing but I won't.
Light and lucious - Didn't peel the zucchini which left the bars with "green things" but didn't affect the taste. I freeze the correct amount of grated zucchini with the lemon rind and during the winter I've got a head start on these bars!!
This was very good. I only used half the oil and 1/2 cup applesauce in place of all the oil and I always use whole wheat pastry flour. Used 3/4 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar splenda for baking in place of all the sugar. It was moist, and so delicious. Will make this one again! I baked in a bundt pan for 45 minutes and topped it with a little powdered sugar and lemon juice mixed. MMM, delish!
Dee-licious. Moist (a cup of oil makes that a no-brainer), lemony, but not too lemony, and prettily flecked with green zucchini. I omitted the nuts because I didn't want their distracting flavor here. Good call, for us anyway, as this cake has a very delicate flavor, because it's not burdened with spices typically associated with zucchini breads/cakes. I baked this as little cakes in small Bundt pans and gave them a lemon glaze of a cup of powdered sugar and 2 T. lemon juice - perfect to enhance that fresh, tart lemon flavor. (Important note: there is NOT enough batter here for a standard size Bundt pan. I know, because I tried - then dumped it out and filled small Bundt pans 2/3 full instead)
I also used a well greased and floured bundt pan for this recipe. It came out very well. I always use the rind when shredding the zucchini. It provides color and fiber for the diet. This cake was moist and tasty. I topped it with confectioners sugar as the recipe called for, but a light lemon flavored icing would be nice drizzled on top of the bundt cake, as an alternative. Suggestion: Orange zest and orange juice could be substituted for the lemon zest and lemon juice. I will make this again!
Yes, this is definitely a cake especially when you bake in a bundt pan as many did. I used 1/2 cup oil and and 1/2 cup applesauce. I used half white and half brown sugar. I also added a lil extra lemon juice and extra zucchini to the mix. I partially peeled the skin from the zucchini so there was just a bit of greenness flecked throughout. The cake baked up in about 40 minutes in my bundt pan (make sure you grease/flour it well). This morning I made a glaze out of confectioners sugar and the juice/zest of half a lemon. I drizzled on top of the cake and let it seep down into the cake adding extra flavor and moisture. The results were a great balance of sweetness; tartness and wetness. My coworkers are thoroughly enjoying.
i found this more like a cake-like brownie than bars, but it was very good and very moist. brought it to work and co-workers loved it.
A delicious new ay to use up zucchini-I made with frozen shredded zucchini-wonderful.
I thought that this recipe was a refreshing change from the typical zucchini bread recipe. I took one of the other reviews suggestions and also used a bundt pan and baked for 45 min. In response to those who said that they could taste the oil, check your oil it's probably ransid.
It has a wonderful flavor! Next time I make it I am going to use 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup applesauce.
This was super easy to make and totally delicious. Maybe next time we will share! Perhaps...
This is more of a cake than a bar. Very lemony! Followed the recipe as is the first time and it was good. The second time I made it I replaced half the oil with applesauce, reduced the sugar by a quarter cup and the flour by half a cup, added a half cup of chocolate chips rather than the nuts. Liked it even better! Next time I will ice it with a thin layer of lemon cream cheese frosting and I think it will be perfect. Excellent way to use up some Zucchini!
Maybe I did something wrong :( but I didn't like these. The taste was fine, but I did not care for the texture. I have tons of zucchini so I might try again, but with more flour and less baking soda. I like a firmer, more cake like bar. These were too "airy".
These were pretty good..more like a cake though. I put some store bought lemon icing on top because I thought it needed something.
Phenomenal and so easy! I followed the recipe but used yellow squash instead of zucchini (all I had) and add semisweet chocolate chips. Sooo good! I will definitely make this again.
This turned out delicious! I subbed half the oil with unsweetened applesauce & half the sugar with a sugar substitute & my husband loved it! I also added 1/2 tsp lemon extract because I love lemon :)
Hi i made this in a loaf pan and also in a muffin tin. I made it with whole wheat flour and after they came out I put a lemon glaze on top: 1 cup powdered sugar + 2 tbls lemon juice. I love it and I'll definitely make it again.
The cake needs a cream cheese frosting to be 5 stars!
I love the fluffiness of this cake! I have made zucchini bread in the past that was very dense and heavy, so this was a nice light treat. I may try it without the walnuts, which my kids don't like so much.
I strayed pretty far with my modifications for this recipe, but it was still pretty good. I used limes and lime zest in place of the lemons (the green from the zucchini and green from the limes go well together). I used 1/2 cup applesauce for 1/2 cup oil, half whole wheat flour, egg beaters, and 3/4 cup sugar (I wouldnt cut back because I dusted the top with confectioner's sugar at the end because it wasnt sweet enough). I baked mine in a jelly roll pan for only 20 minutes. I like how it came out very spongy and light. Next I will try this with lemon or orange.
I made this as part of my holiday cookie plate that I give to my friends and family and they truly enjoyed. Variations I made: I made this with all organic ingredients and I added organic chocolate chips to the recipe which was even more flavorful.
When one of my favorite cooks on this site loved this recipe with a full cup of oil, I used the full cup. And, the only thing I did do differently was to throw a half lemon in my food processor (since it was out for the zucchini) rather than juicing and zesting a lemon for the lemon ingredients - I ultimately had 1/4 C of lemon contents, the same as the recipe requires. The cake is light and flavorful, but it does not need a full cup of oil! My oil was new (I used canola) and although it doesn't have an oily taste, it is too wet after 60 mins of baking in a 10 cup bundt pan. It is fully baked, but I feel that 2/3 or 3/4 C oil would be just fine in the future. I will make this again with that one change. The lemon flavor is great using this process - it's from another recipe on this site.
My husbands supervisor at work sent home a brown grocery bag FULL of zucchini last night. With more zucchini that I knew what to do with, I started chopping, shredding, & freezing. My mom has a delicious zucchini bar recipe (that I don't have) so I wanted to find something similar. This is okay but it is missing something. I have one word of caution though. If using a cookie sheet, the baking time is WAY TOO LONG! I baked mine for 26 minutes and it was a little over done. When I peeked into the oven about 10 minutes in, the edges were already starting to brown a little so I turned down the temp about 20 degrees. It's an okay recipe but won't make again.
This was delicious. I had lemons and 2 zucchini leftover from the holidays that weren't going to last much longer. So I made these with the intent to freeze them for later when we had company. Unfortunately, Company will never see these bars. Great recipe!
OMG ! I wasn't expecting this cake to be this moist and busting of lemony flavor ! I just had a slice with some tea and I am struggling to keep myself from getting more.. I followed exactly, except by omitting the nuts and baking for only 30 minutes. If using a 9X13 pan , you won't need to bake longer than that. If Any change needed to improve this recipe, next time, it would be to cut down the oil little bit, maybe, to 3/4 cup. My fingers got greasy just from picking up the cake pieces to store in a box.
i tried this with the fresh orange zest/juice instead of the lemon as a reviewer suggested, since that's what i had. i also used 1/2 c. brown and 1/2 c. white sugar, 1/2 c. oil and 1/2 c. cinnamon applesauce. left out the nuts. baked in bundt pan for 40 minutes (glad i checked -- had set for 45 like other reviewers). made a glaze out of the other 1/2 orange juice and 1/2 c. powdered sugar. it is not too sweet, a MUCH better version of cranberry-orange bread or a citrus-y scone. looking forward to having a piece for breakfast with a strong cup of coffee!
This is a pretty good recipe. I did expect more of a lemon flavor using 1/4 cup lemon juice and I did cut down on the sugar. Very moist. Thanks for the recipe.
Awesome tasting everyone loved them
Hi found the Lemon Zuchini Bars Saturday on this seite and baked it right away also in a Bundt Pan it went with me to a Birthday Party and was a big hit. I will make it again this week for a Treat at work.
Just took out of oven, smells great and tastes great, only change was only 1 cup of sugar, and surely sweet enough. Grandchildren stopping by after school, hope they like it too, will let you know Nina from Gloucester, MA
I was very disappointed with this recipe. The flavors of the zucchini didn't blend with the lemon and there is a strong oil taste. I'm waiting to see if the flavor improves with time, but I doubt it. I won't be making this again.
I followed this recipe to a tee and it came out great. I used a bundt pan as suggested by another baker here. Highly recommend it if you need to get rid of some extra zucchini.
I doubled this recipe. So I used half vegetable oil, half apple sauce, half eggs, half egg subsitute, and I added a little lemon extract (<1/4 tsp) because I only had one lemon to zest. I wouldn't recommend putting in lemon extract. Personal preference I guess. It was still VERY good and a great way to use the zucchini that's been pouring out of our garden.
very refreshing and a taste of summer! kids loved it too.
This is a yummy recipe. I shared the bread with the neighbors and one has asked for the recipe and one neighbors is looking forward to more bread!
Very good recipe. A hit with everyone!!!! cyndee
This was good, nice and lemony and a nice change from the typical zucchini bread. I also made it in a bundt pan, and it came out pretty well. I think next time I'll take the recommendations of others and switch out half the oil with applesauce.
Absolutely love this zucchini recipe, added more lemon juice and lemon rind then called for, just the best.
Wonderful...I used a smaller pan 8 X 11.5 and it was more cake like.
This is a great way to use up a bumper zucchini crop. Very light and tasty. I put in 3 tsp of lemon rind and decreased the sugar to 1 cup. I substituted the oil with 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce and 1/4 cup olive oil. There was no oily residue and it tastes great! I baked it in a bundt pan at 350 for 45 min. I saw another reviewer state that there wasn't enough mix to fill the bundt pan. Mine was 2/3 full and it was perfect. Because of the eggs, the dough rises and extra space is needed. I will definitely make this again.
I made this in a jelly roll pan and cook it about 40 minutes. I made a lemon glaze with confectioner sugar and lemon juice.
Reviewers said it was heavy on oil so I used 1/2 cup and it was still yummy. Also used a lemon juice and powder sugar glaze on top for extra lemon flavor. I will make this again.
More like a cake, but the flavors blended wonderfully. Was a great way to use up the zuc's, and everybody loves them!
I used 3 cups flour, 1 c white sugar, 1 c brown sugar, 2tsp baking soda, 1/2 tsp baking powder, and left out the nuts. I put in 2 loaf pans, baked at 350 for 55 minutes. Turned out great!!
I made this according to the recipe except using half gluten-free flour and half coconut flour.. and I used slivered almonds as I am allergic to walnuts. Loved it, would use more lemon next time and a little lemon extract to make it more lemony. My husband loved it and didn't know it was gluten-free until after the fact! Also, I forgot to garnish with powered sugar but no one noticed.
The oil was overwhelming and made the texture greasy. I ended up smothering it with a lemon juice / confectioner sugar / butter frosting to improve it to be edible. Will have to try this recipe again with a few changes. Needs a more lemon taste to the cake (couldn't even taste it), and swap 1/2 the oil for either lemon yogurt or applesauce.
Yum, yum, and yum! Very good and shared with others that enjoyed also! I'll keep this recipe and use it other times!
Great bread! I used half the oil and used home made applesauce. Made all the difference. I'll make this again.
I didn't have a lemon so I substituted with more lemon juice. The taste was bland! I could taste the oil more than the lemon. I was hoping for a stronger lemony taste.
Loved this recipe! I added a cup of fresh blueberries. Very light - not a dense bread.
This would have been a GREAT recipe if I hadn't left it in the oven for 45 minutes(in a 9x13) as stated. My own fault though, I should have paid more attention. Now I have NO lemon bars.
so i must have put too many zucchini in it was a little wet. better just use 1 3/4 cups... don't over do it follow the recipe but the taste was great!
A very good recipe to use up extra summer zucchini surplus. I wanted a treat to share at school and this fit the bill and everyone enjoyed it. I baked for 35 minutes in different shaped pans. I should have gone with my gut feeling and cut back on the amount of oil the recipe called for. I was going to go with 3/4 cup, and I should have. The texture and taste were nice, although they left grease marks on the serving platter from all the excess oil. I liked the lemon zest in the recipe and will double the amount, the next time. The light sprinkle of powdered sugar was perfect a perfect topping.
I've been wanting to try this for weeks!!! So Delicious!
liked them alot
This is a yummy way to use up some zucchini. I did substitute most of the oil with applesauce. The whole family enjoyed this one and I'll make it again soon!
This was really good! Everyone loved it! I made a cream cheese icing to top it off and it was delish!!!
This was so good! I have an old zucchini bread recipe that I've been making for years, and I just tried this one. Love it. I took some of the suggestions from the comments: used 1/2 cup apple sauce for half the oil and added some dried cranberries. Also, I made a lemon glaze for the top, about 1/2 cup powdered sugar and probably less than 1 tbl spoon of lemon juice. It made a lovely glaze for the "cake". Great recipe, thank you so much for posting it.
Delicious! I used1/3 regular flour and 2/3 whole wheat flour. It gives it a nice texture...and it's just a little "healthier"
I wanted to make this into a bread, so divided the mixture between 2 8x4 pans and baked for 45 minutes. It turned out really well. I also lowered the sugar to 1 cup with great results. Then I drizzled some lemon juice over the warm loaves. Delicious!
Half of the oil would have been much better, it even fell in the middle because of all the oil.
I liked this. We used bundt cake pan also. It is more cake like vs a bar. That did not take away from the flavor. Nor did reducing the sugar.
Super moist and delicious! Don’t let the zucchini scare your guests off!
Too much oil. Actually used some butter to bring it to 1 cup which I'm sure improved the flavor.
Not very lemony... Even added lemon glaze on top. It may be because I used whole wheat flour instead. I may try again with just white flour, but not likely.
Very good! Light lemon taste and very moist!
Nice and light lemon flavor! Will make it again.
Someone gave me a zucchini, so I figured I should do something with it. I'm sure glad I did. I've never had a zucchini bread before, and am delighted I started off with this one. Wonderful! Just made it again, with applesauce instead of oil. Still wonderful.
It was very easy to make - my son loved helping with it! The lemon flavour was good, especially since I glazed the cake with a lemon glaze of 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and about 3 tablespoons of icing sugar. I baked it for 35 minutes, but next time might leave it till 45 - the middle was a bit soggy.
This is a wonderful cake! I reduced the sugar to one cup and used a half cup applesauce for half of the oil. I glazed it with a lemon glaze of powdered sugar, lemon extract and a splash of almond milk. Everyone enjoyed it. Thank you!
made it several times. once as cupcakes. My family loves this recipe. I didn't change a thing.
I thought this recipe was decent. I took the other reviewers' advice on swapping out 1/2 the oil for unsweetened applesauce. It was plenty moist. I omitted the walnuts mainly because I didn't want a nutty dessert when I made this. I think the flavor of the nuts might be a little distracting for the dish having tasted it without. The flavor was good but definitely not an intense lemon. If you want more intense lemon flavor, definitely increase the zest or add lemon extract. A nice lemon glaze might be good as well. Overall this was a good dessert but won't be on my short list to make all the time in the summer when zucchini is abundant.
Moist and scrumptious only gave 4 stars because I think it could use a bit more lemon flavor. Otherwise it's fantastic!!!
I found that the lemon and zucchini ended up mixing and making the bread taste a little fermented, almost like alcohol. Some of my family members really enjoyed it though so no bad reviews from us!
Added more flour for high altitude in CO. It is more cakey/cornbreadish in texture than anticipated. I was thinking it would be more lemon bar in density. It was still very nice. Something I would envision on a fancy plate with a doily for high tea. I took it to my weekly meeting at work and it was a big hit. No leftovers.
Made it exactly as written...Next time I'll try making 1/2 a recipe as it does make quite a lot.....first time reviewing..
it was tasteless, and not enough lemon juice or zest. I am going to make a glaze to put over it, so it doesn't go to waste. This recipe needs help in the taste department! I will never use this recipe again.
Well I’ve been on a zucchini bread frenzy baking. I totally misread the instructions and placed the dough into a bread pan. So no bars but it did make a lovely bread loaf & a. Mini. I decided not to add the walnuts I though it would make to heavy. It was still very good. I would have preferred a lemon frosting like that of Starbucks lemon loaf. Now in search of it & think it would be a 5 star!
Great recipe, but it was much more of a cake than bar texture.
This was definitely more like a cake than a bar. It was nice and moist. The family liked it. Unfortunately, we did not have any lemons, so I couldn't put lemon zest in it. I think that would have improved it since it wasn't very "lemony". I will try again when I have lemon zest.
Not a strong lemon taste. Kinda cakey--not the dessert bar I thought it would be. Still very good.
I love zucchini,so when I saw this I had to try it.Everyone loved it, moist and delicious!
Followed recipe all the way, and although the flavor was there (not spectacular), it was soggy on the bottom, even though I left it in the oven an additional 10 minutes. Perfectly browned on top though.
This was delicious! So tender, light and moist. Followed as written, except we didn't add the walnuts...my daughter doesn't like them. Instead, we did as another reviewer did and added some frozen cranberries. Not only did the bars look lovely, but the cranberry really added a nice flavor. Zucchini is so mild that it's hard to taste it in most recipes, I find, so adding the cranberry gave the lemon something to go up against. The lemon flavor was perfect. I'm very glad we didn't add the walnuts, because I don't think the bars were dense enough for the nuts. It actually seems more like a cake than a bar to me, but whatever you call it, make this recipe...it's so good!
I used pecans, instead of walnuts, increased the lemon zest by two times, added some poppy seeds. It was great. I don’t know why they call it bars. I’d call it cake. I’d make it again, for sure.
This was nice and easy and turned out well, but I did think the flavors were a little bland or weird or something. Maybe I'll add a lemon glaze next time. Like, I kept eating it, but I wasn't sure why ;p
Perhaps it is an altitude difference, I live in a high altitude area, but didn’t add anything for it. This is a cake! There is NOTHING “bar like” in my cake pan. I made a zucchini -lemon cake. It tastes sweet and probably as it should. It would probably be good with a lemon frosting.
THis recipe was easy to follow and absolutely delicious!
Used half oil and half applesauce.
Excellent change from typical cinnamon zucchini bread. I used the rest of my lemon's juice to make a bit of glaze for the top. Well received by coworkers :) I used yellow squash instead of zucchini and left out the nuts. Done in exactly 35 minutes (convect baked at 325). Thanks for sharing the recipe!
these were VERY tender. I actually made muffins/cupcakes. The recipe doesn't have NEARLY enough lemon flavor in it and has too much oil.
Pretty good, I did bring the oil down to about 2/3 of a cup based on the other reviews, maybe could have even gone down to 1/2 cup? I used hazelnuts instead of walnuts just bc I'm not really a fan of walnuts and I cooked in 3 loaf pans instead of the 13×9. I was torn between a 3 or 4 star rating.
So good!!
salted sunflower seeds, reduced salt to 1/4 t, substitue sugar for 1 C All Natural Zero sugar substitue
Originally I could take it or leave it, but actually I would leave it coz it's not worth the calories. I didn't taste the lemon at all. I used 1 cup of sugar and could still cut back 1/4 cup I think. I used almost all the called for vegetable oil, which was fine, but could cut back on that too or replace with 1/2 applesauce to decrease the guilt. I only had 1 zucchini, which came out to 1 cup. I used Pam on a bunt pan and cooked it for 45 minutes. If I could taste the lemon this would be a great recipe....
A bit bland...needs more lemon flavor. I may try making a confectioners sugar glaze using lemon juice to jazz it up a bit.
Delicious cake (it turns out more so than bars) excellent way to enjoy lemon and zuccini, plus some cranberries or seeds!
